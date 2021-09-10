U.S. markets close in 4 hours 19 minutes

Meat Substitutes Market worth $4.0 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·5 min read

CHICAGO, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Meat Substitutes Market by Source (Soy Protein, Wheat Protein, Pea Protein, and Other Sources), Product (Tofu, Tempeh, Seitan, Quorn, and Other Products), Type (Textured, Concentrates, and Isolates), Form, Category, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Meat Substitutes Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 4.0 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 13.5%, in terms of value. The growing awareness among consumers regarding environmental issues caused by meat consumption is driving the demand for meat substitutes.

MarketsandMarkets Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=979

The seitan segment is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the meat substitutes market

Based on product, seitan segment is forecasted to grow at a high CAGR. Seitan imbibes the flavor of the food it is cooked with. Depending on the cooking method, it can replicate the taste of steak, chicken, pork, or sausage. Because wheat is a crop native to most Asian countries, the production of seitan is possible at a regional level. Seitan is popular in Japan, China, and other East and Southeast Asian countries.

The wheat protein segment accounts for the second-largest market share in the meat substitutes market

Based on source, wheat protein segment is the second-largest segment in the overall meat substitutes market. Wheat protein is a low-fat protein preferred by manufacturers of low-fat and high-protein food in response to the rising trend of low-fat diets. It also acts as a binder in meatballs, meatloaf, veggie burgers, and tofu.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Meat Substitutes Market"

229 – Tables
48 – Figures
233 – Pages

The textured segment is projected to account for the largest market share in the meat substitute market during the forecast period

By type, the meat substitute market is segmented into confectioneries, textured, and isolates. Textured protein, also known as Textured Vegetable Protein (TVP), is a meat substitute made generally from soybean. However, companies have been exploring the application of other sources, such as oats, wheat, cottonseed, or other plants, as well.

The liquid segment is projected to account for the second-largest share in the meat substitutes market during the forecast period

By form, the meat substitutes market is segmented into solid and liquid. Liquid segment accounted for the second-largest market share in the overall meat substitutes market. Liquid meat substitutes include concentrates and textured proteins, the demand for which is lesser compared to the solid form. Liquid plant proteins are majorly used as an emulsifier in the plant-based meat industry.

Request for Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=979

The North America region is the largest region in the meat substitutes market in the forecast period

North America is the largest region in the global meat substitutes market in the forecast period. The presence of major meat substitute manufacturers such as Ingredion Incorporated (US), ADM (US), Cargill (US), and DuPont (US), further drives the market in the region.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, such as DuPont (US), ADM (US), Kerry Group (Ireland), Ingredion Incorporated (US), Roquette Frères (France), PURIS (US), Cargill (US), Axiom Foods (US), MGP Ingredients (US), The Top Health Ingredients (Canada), Sonic Biochem Ltd (India), Crespel & Deiters (Germany), Wilmar International Limited (Singapore), Sotexpro S.A (France), The Nisshin OilliO Group, Ltd (Japan), and A&B Ingredients (Canada).

Related Reports:

Plant-based Protein Market by Source (Soy, Wheat, and Pea), Type (Isolates, Concentrates, and Textured), Form, Application (Food(Dairy Alternatives, Meat Alternatives, and Performance Nutrition) and Feed), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/plant-based-protein-market-14715651.html

Wheat Protein Market by Product (Wheat Gluten, Wheat Protein Isolate, Textured Wheat Protein, Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein), Application (Bakery, Pet Food, Nutritional Bars, Processed Meat, Meat Analogs), Form (Dry, Liquid), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/wheat-protein-market-67845768.html

Browse Adjacent Reports: Plant-Based Alternatives/ Ingredients Market Research Reports & Consulting

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/meat-substitutes-market.asp
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/meat-substitutes.asp

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meat-substitutes-market-worth-4-0-billion-by-2027--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301373160.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

