The MEC (Maruto Egg Circulation Group) hosts a unique Japanese 'TAMAGO' event in Singapore

SINGAPORE , Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The MEC (Maruto Egg Circulation Group), a partnership between Chiba Prefecture and MEC Foods is organising an exclusive, invitation-only event to promote the appeal of TAMAGO (Japanese eggs) and accelerate the export of Japanese agricultural, forestry and fisheries products and foods to Singapore.

The Japanese Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) introduces a promotional event about the appeal of Japanese eggs in the heart of Singapore.

In 2018, exports of Japanese eggs increased by 49.4% compared to the previous year. This is thought to be due to the increasing number of foreign tourists visiting Japan and experiencing the raw and semi-cooked eggs used in many Japanese dishes, creating a desire for such dishes even after leaving Japan.

While eggs are produced all over the world, eating raw or semi-cooked eggs requires strict hygiene control which is rarely enforced outside Japan. According to the Japanese Poultry Association, the definition of 'Japanese eggs' is: (1) eggs that can be eaten raw; (2) eggs where all hens are Salmonella-free; (3) the quality of the eggs is thoroughly controlled before shipment at grading and packing centres.

Singapore is the second largest importer of Japanese eggs after Hong Kong and Taiwan. Currently, "TKG" (tamago kakego man = egg on rice), which is rice topped with a raw egg, is popular in Hong Kong and Hawaii. The MEC (Maruto Egg Circulation Group) hopes to promote Japanese egg-eating culture in Singapore, where there is a high interest in Japanese food, by offering TKG, beef bowls and more.

On Monday, 20 February 2023, a promotional event for Japanese eggs will be held at Commune Kitchen in the city centre for media and food industry representatives. The event will include an introduction to the business of Japanese egg exports, a tasting of TAMAGO specially prepared for the event, and an exchange of opinions. Attendees will also receive a delicious sponge cake souvenir.

Please take this opportunity to taste Japan's world-class TAMAGO in Singapore, and attend the event. Interested media and food representatives can contact the event representatives below

"Event overview for media and food industry professionals"

Event name: Japanese "TAMAGO" business briefing and tasting event

Venue: Commune Kitchen

6A Shenton Way, #03-02/03 OUE Downtown Gallery, Singapore 068815

Date and time: 20 February 2023 (Monday)

14:45 Reception.

Event starts at 15:00 - presentation, tasting, opinion exchange, Q&A

Tasting menu (5 dishes; TKG egg on rice, bukkake udon, kaya toast, chawanmushi, beef bowl)

To be finished at approx. 16:20 (tentative)

Number of participants: 50, by invitation only.

