Mecanica Opens Portland, Oregon Area Office

OXNARD, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mecanica Scientific Services, an engineering and scientific analysis firm, opened an office in the Portland metropolitan area, providing its customers and industry with more comprehensive and immediate service in the Portland area and the Northwest region in July, 2021. Located in McMinnville, Oregon, 49 miles from Portland, Oregon, Mecanica's office is part of the company's expansion throughout the Western United States as it services a growing number of clients.

This office, composed of a team of researchers and accident reconstruction professionals, is led by John Isbister, a crash reconstruction expert with over 32 years with the California Highway Patrol and 12 years as a full-time member of the Department's Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team. Mr. Isbister specialized in transportation collision documentation, analysis and reconstruction. Mr. Isbister has sterling leadership skills honed in part through his 22 years of service with the Army National Guard, fighting natural disasters, emergencies and overseas in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom. The office is fully equipped and staffed to provide engineering and accident reconstruction services in Portland and the greater Northwest.

"We are delighted to provide services to our customers in this region. By having a local presence, we are able to respond more quickly to accidents as they arise and partner with our clients as they grow in developing best practices, highlighting safety and accident prevention" states John Steiner, CEO & Principal Scientist of Mecanica.

The address for the new office is: 2290 SW 2nd St., Suite B McMinnville, Oregon 97128. With its headquarters in Oxnard, CA and offices in San Diego, CA, Sacramento County, CA, as well as its subsidiary, Mecánica Científicos de México, S. de R.L. de C.V. with operations in Santiago de Querétaro, Mexico, Mecanica has grown since its inception in 2014 from a staff of three to twenty-seven employees. Mecanica has expanded its client base to include public and private entities throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

For more information, please contact Kathy Curry, Director of Administration (805) 728-1642 317759@email4pr.com

