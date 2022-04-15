U.S. markets closed

Mechanical Anchor Market Size to Reach US$2.6 bn in 2026

Radiant Offshore Consultancy LLP
·3 min read
The Mechanical Anchor Market is likely to rebound at a healthy CAGR of 5.8% in the long run to reach US$ 2.6bn in 2026; reports Stratview Research.

Raipur, April 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Mechanical Anchor Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

Click Here to get the free sample pdf:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/Request-Sample/1978/mechanical-anchor-market.html#form

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

Mechanical Anchor Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following 4 ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

  • Product Type - Expansion Anchors, Screw Anchors, Undercut Anchors, and Other Anchors.

  • Substrate Type - Concrete, Masonry, Natural Stone, and Others.

  • End-Use Type - Infrastructure, Commercial, Residential, Industrial.

  • Region - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

View the Report Scope and Table of Contents:

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/toc/1978/mechanical-anchor-market.html

Mechanical Anchor Market Insights

Product Type
Based on the product type, the expansion anchor is expected to remain the largest as well as the fastest-growing product type in the market during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand from various applications coupled with an expected recovery in the construction industry.

Substrate Type
Based on the substrate type, Concrete is expected to remain the dominant substrate type in the market during the forecast period. Concrete is the most commonly used construction material as it poses high compressive strength.

Regional Analysis
In terms of regions, Europe is expected to remain the largest market for mechanical anchors during the forecast period.

  • The demand for mechanical anchors is growing in the region due to increasing construction activities, growing disposable income of consumers, and rapid urbanization and industrialization.

  • North America and Asia-Pacific are also likely to create sizeable opportunities in the coming five years, driven by an expected rebound in the construction industry.

COVID-19 Impact on the Mechanical Anchor Market

In 2020, the sudden outburst of the COVID-19 pandemic hit hard the construction industry. Supply chain sabotage, halt in infrastructure and commercial projects, lockdown across the world, and employee layoffs were some of the major consequences of the Covid-19 witnessed across the industry. The mechanical anchor market was no exception to it and logged a massive decline of -7.4% in 2020 amid the pandemic, quite aligned with the decline in the construction industry.

To know more about the covid-19 impact, get a free sample report, here.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

  • Hilti Corporation

  • Würth Group

  • Fischer Group

  • Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

  • Simpson Strong Tie Co Inc.

  • Halfen GmBH

  • Fastenal Company

  • DEWALT

  • EJOT Holding GmbH & Co. KG

  • SANKO TECHNO Co. Ltd.

What deliverables will you get in this report?

  • In-depth analysis of the Mechanical Anchor Market

  • Detailed market segmentation.

  • Competitive-landscape analysis.

  • Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

  • Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

  • Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

  • Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

  • The geographical presence of the key players.

Anchors Market Size and forecast

Chemical Anchor Market Size, trend, and forecast.

About us –

Stratview Research is a global market research firm that offers reliable market reports, market entry strategies, strategic growth consulting, and more. The market experts compile high-quality market information to help users obtain granular level clarity on current business trends and expected future developments. Stratview Research also offers customization of the reports. Reach out to the analysts to customize the given report according to your priority/requirement.

Stratview Research has also launched 'Composights', an online portal that offers free thought leadership reports, whitepapers, market report synopsis, and much more for Composites and allied industries, worth US$ 20,000 every year.

Click here to sign up (No costs involved):

https://www.stratviewresearch.com/composights/sign-in

CONTACT: Stratview Research E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com Direct: +1-313-307-4176


