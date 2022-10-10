U.S. markets open in 4 hours 22 minutes

Mechanical Electrical And Plumbing Services Market In India is set to grow by USD 2.01 Bn from 2021 to 2026, Risk minimization through outsourcing to boost market growth - Technavio

·11 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "mechanical electrical and plumbing services market in India by End-user (Commercial, Government, and Residential) and Service (Consulting and engineering, Maintenance and support, and System integration) - Forecast and Analysis 2026" has been added to Technavio's offering. Do you know the mechanical electrical and plumbing services market in India size is expected to reach a value of USD 2.01 bn during 2021-2026? Request Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Mechanical Electrical and Plumbing Services Market in India 2022-2026

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Based on segmentation by End-user, which is the leading segment in the market?

  • What are the major trends in the market? 

  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?

  • Who are the top players in the market?

  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?

  • How big is the APAC market

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. AEMS ENGINEERS, ATOM MEP ENGINEERS PVT LTD, Blue Star Ltd, BR MEP Engineers Pvt. Ltd., ELCON INFRASTRUCTURE, KK TECHNOCRATS PVT LTD, Mani Engineers Pune, MECELP Project Pvt. Ltd., MEP Engineering Inc., PillarPlus Pvt. Ltd., Sense Projects Pvt. Ltd., Vaya MEP Engineers Pvt. Ltd., Voltas Ltd, WSP Global Inc., and INI Infrastructure and Engineering are some of the major market participants.

Risk minimization through outsourcing, growth in the real estate sector, and maximizing profits in facility operations will offer immense growth opportunities. However, limited differentiation in services is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. Buy Sample Report.

Mechanical Electrical and Plumbing Services Market in India Segmentation

  • End-user

  • Service

To uncover successful business strategies deployed by Companies in Mechanical Electrical And Plumbing Services Market In India: Download Free Sample Now.

Mechanical Electrical and Plumbing Services Market in India Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The mechanical electrical and plumbing services market in India report covers the following areas:

  • Mechanical Electrical and Plumbing Services Market Size in India

  • Mechanical Electrical and Plumbing Services Market Trends in India

  • Mechanical Electrical and Plumbing Services Market Industry Analysis in India

This study identifies the evolving nature of service contracts as one of the prime reasons driving the Mechanical Electrical and Plumbing Services Market in India during the next few years.

Mechanical Electrical and Plumbing Services Market in India Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist the mechanical electrical and plumbing services market in India's growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the mechanical electrical and plumbing services market in India size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the mechanical electrical and plumbing services market in India vendors

Mechanical Electrical And Plumbing Services Market In India Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 16.31%

Market growth 2022-2026

$2.01 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

22.57

Regional analysis

India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

AEMS ENGINEERS, ATOM MEP ENGINEERS PVT LTD, Blue Star Ltd, BR MEP Engineers Pvt. Ltd., ELCON INFRASTRUCTURE, KK TECHNOCRATS PVT LTD, Mani Engineers Pune, MECELP Project Pvt. Ltd., Meinhardt Group, MEP Engineering Inc., PillarPlus Pvt. Ltd., Sense Projects Pvt. Ltd., Sterling and Wilson Pvt Ltd, Vaya MEP Engineers Pvt. Ltd., Vee Technologies Pvt. Ltd., VK Building Services Pvt. Ltd., Voltas Ltd, WSP Global Inc., and INI Infrastructure and Engineering

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Government - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Service

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Service

  • 6.3 Consulting and engineering - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Maintenance and support - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 System integration - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Service

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 ATOM MEP ENGINEERS PVT LTD

  • 10.4 Blue Star Ltd

  • 10.5 BR MEP Engineers Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.6 INI Infrastructure and Engineering

  • 10.7 Meinhardt Group

  • 10.8 MEP Engineering Inc.

  • 10.9 Sense Projects Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.10 Sterling and Wilson Pvt Ltd

  • 10.11 VK Building Services Pvt. Ltd.

  • 10.12 Voltas Ltd

  • 10.13 WSP Global Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

