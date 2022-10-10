Mechanical Electrical And Plumbing Services Market In India is set to grow by USD 2.01 Bn from 2021 to 2026, Risk minimization through outsourcing to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "mechanical electrical and plumbing services market in India by End-user (Commercial, Government, and Residential) and Service (Consulting and engineering, Maintenance and support, and System integration) - Forecast and Analysis 2026" has been added to Technavio's offering. Do you know the mechanical electrical and plumbing services market in India size is expected to reach a value of USD 2.01 bn during 2021-2026? Request Free Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Mechanical Electrical and Plumbing Services Market in India 2022-2026

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by End-user, which is the leading segment in the market?

What are the major trends in the market?

At what rate is the market projected to grow?

Who are the top players in the market?

What are the key market drivers and challenges?

How big is the APAC market

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. AEMS ENGINEERS, ATOM MEP ENGINEERS PVT LTD, Blue Star Ltd, BR MEP Engineers Pvt. Ltd., ELCON INFRASTRUCTURE, KK TECHNOCRATS PVT LTD, Mani Engineers Pune, MECELP Project Pvt. Ltd., MEP Engineering Inc., PillarPlus Pvt. Ltd., Sense Projects Pvt. Ltd., Vaya MEP Engineers Pvt. Ltd., Voltas Ltd, WSP Global Inc., and INI Infrastructure and Engineering are some of the major market participants.

Risk minimization through outsourcing, growth in the real estate sector, and maximizing profits in facility operations will offer immense growth opportunities. However, limited differentiation in services is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. Buy Sample Report.

Mechanical Electrical and Plumbing Services Market in India Segmentation

End-user

Service

To uncover successful business strategies deployed by Companies in Mechanical Electrical And Plumbing Services Market In India: Download Free Sample Now.

Mechanical Electrical and Plumbing Services Market in India Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The mechanical electrical and plumbing services market in India report covers the following areas:

Story continues

Mechanical Electrical and Plumbing Services Market Size in India

Mechanical Electrical and Plumbing Services Market Trends in India

Mechanical Electrical and Plumbing Services Market Industry Analysis in India

This study identifies the evolving nature of service contracts as one of the prime reasons driving the Mechanical Electrical and Plumbing Services Market in India during the next few years.

Mechanical Electrical and Plumbing Services Market in India Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist the mechanical electrical and plumbing services market in India's growth during the next five years

Estimation of the mechanical electrical and plumbing services market in India size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the mechanical electrical and plumbing services market in India vendors

Related Reports:

Drywall Textures Market by Type, Material, Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Concrete Contractor Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Mechanical Electrical And Plumbing Services Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 16.31% Market growth 2022-2026 $2.01 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 22.57 Regional analysis India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AEMS ENGINEERS, ATOM MEP ENGINEERS PVT LTD, Blue Star Ltd, BR MEP Engineers Pvt. Ltd., ELCON INFRASTRUCTURE, KK TECHNOCRATS PVT LTD, Mani Engineers Pune, MECELP Project Pvt. Ltd., Meinhardt Group, MEP Engineering Inc., PillarPlus Pvt. Ltd., Sense Projects Pvt. Ltd., Sterling and Wilson Pvt Ltd, Vaya MEP Engineers Pvt. Ltd., Vee Technologies Pvt. Ltd., VK Building Services Pvt. Ltd., Voltas Ltd, WSP Global Inc., and INI Infrastructure and Engineering Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Government - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Service

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Service

6.3 Consulting and engineering - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.4 Maintenance and support - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.5 System integration - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Market opportunity by Service

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ATOM MEP ENGINEERS PVT LTD

10.4 Blue Star Ltd

10.5 BR MEP Engineers Pvt. Ltd.

10.6 INI Infrastructure and Engineering

10.7 Meinhardt Group

10.8 MEP Engineering Inc.

10.9 Sense Projects Pvt. Ltd.

10.10 Sterling and Wilson Pvt Ltd

10.11 VK Building Services Pvt. Ltd.

10.12 Voltas Ltd

10.13 WSP Global Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Mechanical Electrical and Plumbing Services Market in India 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mechanical-electrical-and-plumbing-services-market-in-india-is-set-to-grow-by-usd-2-01-bn-from-2021-to-2026--risk-minimization-through-outsourcing-to-boost-market-growth---technavio-301643627.html

SOURCE Technavio