Mechanical and Electromechanical Locks Market to Reach of $24.63 Billion by 2027. Over $7 Billion Investment Opportunities in the Next 5 Years– Arizton

The mechanical and electromechanical locks market was valued at $17.57 billion in 2022 to cross 24.63 billion by 2027.

Chicago, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The mechanical and electromechanical locks market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5.79% during the period 2021−2027.



Scope of the Mechanical and Electromechanical Locks Market

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2022 $17.57 billion Market Size in 2027 $24.63 billion Largest Market APAC Fastest Market Latin America Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2027 Segments Covered Product Type, Installation, End-User, and Geography Companies Mentioned Allegion, ASSA ABLOY, Honeywell, Master Lock, and Dormakaba Group Geographic Analysis 5 Region and 23 Countries

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The rapidly changing technological landscape and the growing adoption of technology such as IoT, AI, ML, supported by the growing penetration of smart homes and increasing demand for wireless access control & locking is anticipated to push the market growth. Mechanical locks hold the highest share in the market. However, electromechanical locks are expected to observe the highest growth rate at a CAGR of 6.79% during 2022-2027. The growing demand for digital locks from coworking spaces and growing emphasis on safety and convenience is driving the demand for mechanical & electromechanical locks in the market. In terms of installation, replacement segment is leading the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.28% during the forecast period. The residential end user is estimated to observe the highest growth rate at a CAGR of 7.14% during the forecast period. The market consists of various vendors including ASSA ABLOY, Allegion, dormakaba Group, and others. The pandemic and subsequent lockdown has greatly affected the global construction, manufacturing, and industrial outlook. The momentum for new orders and expansion of industrial capabilities has reduced worldwide, both in terms of production and stimulation of new and replacement demand from all sectors.





Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product type, installation, end-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 28 other vendors

Mechanical and Electromechanical Locks Market – Segmentation

The demand for electromechanical locks is rising as part of renovation activities, especially in developed countries, as these locks offer functionalities of image and video capturing and alarm settings from remote locations.

In 2021, the replacement segment for existing locking and access control systems accounted for a share of 65.09%. The demand for replacement doors is higher in renovation and retrofit activities and is prevalent across the globe, therefore, driving the demand for replacement locks.

The demand for locks in the corporate segment is expected to grow at a steady rate from 2023 to 2027, as the global market overcomes the COVID-19 pandemic and corporate offices are back with full capacity. Hence, the segment is witnessing large investments in the construction of office spaces and renovation and retrofitting in access control systems.



Market Segmentation by Product Type

Mechanical Locks

Electromechanical Locks

Market Segmentation by Installation

Replacement

New Construction

Market Segmentation by End-User

Hospitality

Corporate

Retail

Healthcare

Residential

Education

Others



Market Segmentation by Geography

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia Singapore

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Poland

North America US Canada

Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Peru

Middle East and Africa UAE Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Kenya



Mechanical and Electromechanical Locks Market – Competitor Landscape

APAC and Europe are the leading markets in terms of installation of fenestration solutions in new buildings and demand for doors in renovation and retrofit projects. The demand for doors in new construction projects, especially from the corporate office and hospitality segments, is expected to constitute a significant share in the global mechanical and electromechanical locks market. As the current major stock of commercial buildings is energy inefficient, institutions and industries are increasingly adopting eco-friendly or green technologies to reduce the risk of environmental pollution and carbon footprint from buildings. Buildings have become exceedingly complex with the rising amalgamation of smart technologies and products. As the lifetime of buildings increases, so does the demand for reliable and innovative mechanical and electromechanical locks installed in new construction and replacement activities.

Prominent Vendors

Allegion

ASSA ABLOY

Honeywell

Master Lock

Dormakaba Group



Other Prominent Vendors

ABUS

Alban Giacomo

Brisant-Secure

Baldwin Hardware

Cal-Royal

Codelocks

Deltana Enterprises

DOM Security

Dynasty Hardware

GEZE

Godrej

Gretsch-Unitas (G-U)

Guangdong Archie Hardware

Hager Group

Hampton Products International

ISEO

Kason Hardware

Keyu Intelligence Co

Kiwi

Lawrence Hardware

Oubao

Onity

PERCo

PRIME-LINE Products

Rejuvenation

SAFETRON

Southco

Tell Manufacturing

