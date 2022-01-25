U.S. markets close in 5 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,352.28
    -57.85 (-1.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,117.09
    -247.41 (-0.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,603.22
    -251.91 (-1.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,990.11
    -43.41 (-2.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.40
    +1.09 (+1.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,846.20
    +4.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    23.78
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1278
    -0.0052 (-0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7510
    +0.0160 (+0.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3485
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9910
    +0.0310 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,625.04
    +2,414.82 (+7.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    832.87
    +12.28 (+1.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,366.09
    +68.94 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,131.34
    -457.03 (-1.66%)
     

The mechanical and electromechanical locks market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.79% during the period 2022–2027

ReportLinker
·5 min read

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Mechanical and Electromechanical Locks Market Report. The mechanical and electromechanical locks market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.

New York, Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mechanical and Electromechanical Locks Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05949204/?utm_source=GNW
79% during the period 2022–2027.

Emerging technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine Learning play a prominent role in digitalizing of locks. IoT is increasingly gaining momentum across various sectors and provides significant growth opportunities for electromechanical locks in the market. Smart electromechanical locks promote efficiency, save time, and provide a better experience to users. People are increasingly opting for smart products and are equipping their homes with devices that enable home automation. Hence, the continuous innovations to upgrade the electromechanical locks is likely to support the market growth.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the mechanical and electromechanical locks market:

• Wireless Access Control & Locking
• High Potential in Emerging Markets
• The emergence of New Technologies (IoT, AI/ML)
• Increasing Number of Smart Homes
• Growing Construction in the Commercial Sector
• Coworking Spaces Driving Demand for Digital Locks
• Demand for Electronic Access Control from the Hospitality Sector

SNIPPETS

• Mechanical and electromechanical locks have an established market worldwide, and their demand is also driven by the adoption of new doors in all buildings. Locks have always been a standard component in both residential and non-residential buildings, including commercial and industrial buildings and locks now have a long-established market.
• As the global construction industry rebounds from the impact of COVID-19, the market is expected to witness developments among high construction zones with some of the developments precipitating to local levels, allowing to create some degree of pull demand for new and innovative products.
• An increase in new hotels and rooms presents opportunities for both mechanical and electromechanical locks. The demand for electromechanical locks is driven by the growing need for digital access control capabilities in hotels.

MECHANICAL AND ELECTROMECHANICAL LOCKS MARKET SEGMENTATION
This research report includes a detailed segmentation by:

• Product Type
• Installation
• End-User
• Geography

SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS

• The surge in the growth of the mechanical & electromechanical locks market in the Latin American region is mainly due to the new construction of small & medium scale corporate offices as well as replacement & renovation activities in the residential, industrial & educational segments.
• The demand for electromechanical locks is rising as part of renovation activities, especially in developed countries. These locks offer functionalities of image and video capturing and alarm settings from remote locations, which makes the market grow through its unique innovations.
• Mechanical locks also have adoption in automatic and glass doors as terminal locking systems. As in such doors, mechanical locks are installed to keep them closed when the premises are shut, for instance, retail outlets and corporate premises at night. Hence, such developments are also propelling the demand for mechanical locks across the globe.

Market Segmentation by Product Type

• Mechanical Locks
• Electromechanical Locks

Market Segmentation by Installation

• Replacement
• New Construction

Market Segmentation by End-User

• Hospitality
• Corporate
• Retail
• Healthcare
• Residential
• Education
• Others

VENDOR ANALYSIS
• The vendors will pursue growth by acquisitions as numerous small-scale vendors are active in towns and small regions. These small vendors have a presence all over their marketplace, thus acquiring them gives an edge to the vendors to have a strong firm grip in the market.
• Due to the rising traction of innovative and high-quality mechanical and electromechanical locks in emerging countries, these markets hold high potential for the entry of multinational vendors, especially in the field of electromechanical locks.
• Market vendors must introduce and invest in various products to survive and succeed in a competitive environment. They must distinguish their offerings through a clear and unique value proposition to different end-user segments. Thus, to compete, the differentiation of the products will depend on providing an exclusive value proposition and a unique experience to end-users.

PROMINENT VENDORS

• Allegion
• ASSA ABLOY
• Honeywell
• Master Lock
• Dormakaba Group

OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS

• ABUS
• Alban Giacomo
• Brisant-Secure
• Baldwin Hardware
• Cal-Royal
• Codelocks
• Deltana Enterprises
• DOM Security
• Dynasty Hardware
• GEZE
• Godrej
• Gretsch-Unitas (G-U)
• Guangdong Archie Hardware
• Hager Group
• Hampton Products International
• ISEO
• Kason Hardware
• Keyu Intelligence Co
• Kiwi
• Lawrence Hardware
• Oubao
• Onity
• PERCo
• PRIME-LINE Products
• Rejuvenation
• SAFETRON
• Southco
• Tell Manufacturing

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
• APAC has the highest potential for both electromechanical and mechanical locks, mainly driven by a surge in building construction activities in both rural and urban areas as well as rising demand for digital locks in replacement activities to accelerate the growth of the market.
• Driven by new construction in the residential and retail segments, the Middle East and Africa have a higher potential for mechanical locks than Europe and North America. The region is also expected to present profitable prospects for the electromechanical segment. However, the demand for electromechanical locks will be confined to selected countries and end-user segments.

Market Segmentation by Geography

• APAC
o China
o Japan
o South Korea
o India
o Australia
o Singapore
• Europe
o Germany
o UK
o France
o Italy
o Spain
o Poland
• North America
o US
o Canada
• Latin America
o Mexico
o Brazil
o Argentina
o Peru
• Middle East and Africa
o UAE
o Turkey
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o Kenya

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. What are the mechanical and electromechanical locks market size and growth by 2027?
2. Which region is generating the largest revenue in the mechanical and electromechanical locks market?
3. Who are the key players in the mechanical and electromechanical locks market?
4. What are the primary factors that is fostering the market growth for electromechanical locks?
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05949204/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • AT&T Rolls Out Fastest Broadband Internet for Homes

    AT&T Inc.&nbsp;is rolling out the fastest consumer broadband offered by major internet providers in an aggressive move aimed at cable providers. Some 5.2 million customers could sign on. AT&T Communications CEO Jeff McElfresh is on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • U.S. oil CEOs offer opposing views on crude output growth

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -The chiefs of major U.S. oil companies Occidental Petroleum Corp and ConocoPhillips offered differing outlooks on the growth of U.S. oil output at a conference on Monday, as the industry rebounds from shutdowns during the first stage of the coronavirus pandemic. Oil prices have surged to seven-year highs in the last several weeks, with international benchmark Brent crude hitting nearly $90 per barrel, bolstered by tight worldwide supply and resurgent global demand. ConocoPhillips Chief Executive Officer Ryan Lance told an audience at the Argus Americas Crude Summit in Houston that he was bullish about markets as high oil prices "will persist for a while."

  • Life After Oil Arrives in Lake That Minted Hundreds of Billions of Dollars

    (Bloomberg) -- Lake Maracaibo is, in many ways, the unlikeliest of homes for a burgeoning shrimp farm industry. After a century of relentless oil drilling, much of it carried out in a reckless and haphazard manner in the final years, its surface is stained by petroleum slicks and choked with rusted-out rigs that stretch high into the sky.Most Read from BloombergStocks Get Crushed in Risk-Off Day as Bonds Rally: Markets WrapUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Houthis Vow MoreCrypto Crash Eras

  • Blackstone's REIT Buying Binge Continues as It Agrees to a $3.7 Billion Apartment REIT Deal

    Blackstone Group (NYSE: BX) is at it again. The private-equity giant is buying another real estate investment trust (REIT). This time, it's paying $3.7 billion to acquire Resource REIT, a non-traded REIT focused on owning apartment buildings.

  • ‘Product of USA’ on Foreign Meat Becomes Biden Antitrust Weapon

    (Bloomberg) -- Hamburger or a steak marked “Product of the USA” may contain beef from cattle raised as far away as Australia, a loose labeling practice that has grabbed President Joe Biden’s attention as he and anti-trust regulators set their sights on giant meatpacking conglomerates. Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapU.S. Futures Fall as Stocks Mixed on Fed, Earnings: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateHon

  • Oil prices are up but the taps aren’t flowing like they should be

    The price of oil is at a seven-year high, above $88 dollars per barrel. Demand is rising and may surpass pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2022, the International Energy Agency forecast last week, as the global economy seems not to have been stalled by omicron. At the beginning of the pandemic, when travel seized up and oil demand evaporated, the price of oil crashed below zero for the first time.

  • Landmark Mall is no more. The site is being rebranded, and 'Landmark' is not part of it.

    Foulger-Pratt is moving on from Landmark Mall. Jay Kelly, Foulger-Pratt’s vice president of development, announced last week that the 4.2 million-square-foot redevelopment of the 52-acre Landmark Mall property, to include a new Inova Alexandria hospital, is to be branded “West End.” It’s not a coincidence — Landmark Mall is, after all, located in Alexandria’s West End community.

  • Wynn Resorts to sell sports betting biz, Peloton responds to another TV show, Ford debuts new Bronco Raptor

    Julie Hyman highlights top business stories, including Wynn Resort's plans to sell its online sports betting business, Peloton suffering a PR setback after a character in 'Billions' suffered a heart attack while riding the Peloton bike, and Ford's debut for its 2022 Bronco Raptor.

  • Banks Push Back Against China’s Plan to Curb Foreign IPOs

    (Bloomberg) -- Global banks are raising concerns to Chinese authorities about a plan to tighten rules on overseas stock listings, saying the draft rules are ambiguous and will expand Beijing’s regulatory reach outside the nation’s borders.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapS&P 500 Slumps 2% Amid Fed, Russia-Ukraine Jitters: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine Up

  • Oil Price Rise Blamed in Part on OPEC, Russian Output Shortfalls

    Instead of curbing prices, the producers’ inability to increase production as promised has become a reason for traders to bet on higher prices.

  • Halliburton Lifts Payout for the First Time in More Than 7 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Shale-oil companies are using almost all of the fracking equipment and crews available as exploration expands, accelerating cost inflation and pointing to worsening supply-chain disruptions across the industry.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Houthis Vow MoreHong K

  • Halliburton doubles quarterly profit, boosts dividend as oil rebounds

    (Reuters) -Halliburton Co's fourth-quarter adjusted profit doubled from a year earlier, it said on Monday, beating analysts' forecasts and prompting the oilfield services company to lift its dividend following a rebound in crude and natural gas prices. U.S. oil prices rose more than 50% last year and have made a strong start to 2022, hovering around $85 a barrel, thanks to the global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and supply cuts by producer group OPEC. That has encouraged producers to ramp up drilling activity, with the U.S. rig count rising 68% year-over-year to 586 at the end of the fourth quarter, according to Baker Hughes data.

  • Is Exxon Stock A Buy As The Oil Major Promises Net-Zero Emissions By 2050?

    Exxon Mobil followed other oil majors in promising to hit net-zero emissions by 2050. Is XOM stock a buy?

  • Texas Upstream Sector Jobs Increase For Eight Month In A Row

    The updated employment figures for the Texas upstream sector have risen for the eighth month straight.

  • Oil prices inch higher as traders weigh supply worries against financial market volatility

    Oil futures inch higher on Tuesday, underpinned by global supply concerns, against a background of volatility in global equity markets as the Federal Reserve began a two-day policy meeting, while tensions remain between Russia and NATO over Ukraine.

  • Additional Results from the 2021 Drill Program at the Arctic Project; Two More High-Grade Infill Holes Intersected Within the Heart of Arctic

    Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX: TMQ) (NYSE American: TMQ) ("Trilogy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the third set of drilling results from the 2021 summer field season at the Arctic Project, part of the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects ("UKMP") located in northwestern Alaska managed by Ambler Metals LLC ("Ambler Metals"), the joint venture operating company equally owned by Trilogy and a wholly owned subsidiary of South32 Limited (ASX, LSE, JSE: S32; ADR: SOUHY) ("South32").

  • Oil stable as tight supply counters falling U.S. markets

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices were little changed on Tuesday as bullish signals from a tight supply picture were countered by falling Wall Street equities and possible increase to U.S. interest rates, which could weigh on oil. Brent crude futures were up 30 cents, or 0.4%, at $86.57 a barrel by 1425 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were virtually flat with a gain of 3 cents to $83.34.

  • Bitmain-Backed Crypto Miner Seeks U.S. Listing in SPAC Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- FinFront Holding Co., a crypto mining platform backed by Bitmain Technologies Ltd., is planning to list in the U.S. through a merger with blank-check firm Arisz Acquisition Corp. Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapStocks Plunge Anew as Fed, Russia Stoke Volatility: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateHong Kong Billionaire Loses Half Her Fort

  • Kazakh Crypto Miners Cut Off From Electricity Supply Until End of January

    Kazakhstan's energy problem worsened on Tuesday when a major transmission line was disconnected.

  • Who Was John D. Rockefeller? What Is He Known For?

    More than 80years after his death, Standard Oil founder John D. Rockefeller remains one of the greatest figures of Wall Street.