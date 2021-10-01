U.S. markets closed

Mechanical Energy Storage Market Progresses at 6% CAGR | Industry Impact Analysis for the New Normal | 17000 + Technavio Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The mechanical energy storage market is expected to grow by 58.27 GW from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Mechanical Energy Storage Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
You can download our report to unlock information on upcoming trends and challenges that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., Andritz AG, Beacon Power LLC, General Electric Co., Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Melrose Industries Plc, Siemens AG, STORNETIC GmbH, and Toshiba Corp. are some of the major market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Growing energy storage requirement has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, increasing energy storage alternatives might hamper the market growth.

Mechanical Energy Storage Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Mechanical Energy Storage Market is segmented as below:

  • Technology

  • Geography

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses. Download a Free Sample Now!

Thermal Energy Storage Market -The thermal energy storage market size has the potential to grow by 1,956.30 MW during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. Download a free sample report now!

Flywheel Energy Storage Market -The flywheel energy storage market size has the potential to grow by 527.88 MW during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. Download a free sample report now!

Mechanical Energy Storage Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our mechanical energy storage market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies renewables integration with energy storage as one of the prime reasons driving the mechanical energy storage market growth during the next few years.

Mechanical Energy Storage Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Mechanical Energy Storage Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Mechanical Energy Storage Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join our community and view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Mechanical Energy Storage Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist mechanical energy storage market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the mechanical energy storage market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the mechanical energy storage market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Mechanical Energy Storage Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6%

Market growth 2021-2025

58.27 GW

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.14

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 39%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ABB Ltd., Andritz AG, Beacon Power LLC, General Electric Co., Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Melrose Industries Plc, Siemens AG, STORNETIC GmbH, and Toshiba Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mechanical-energy-storage-market-progresses-at-6-cagr--industry-impact-analysis-for-the-new-normal--17000--technavio-reports-301388315.html

SOURCE Technavio

