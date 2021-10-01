Mechanical Energy Storage Market Progresses at 6% CAGR | Industry Impact Analysis for the New Normal | 17000 + Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The mechanical energy storage market is expected to grow by 58.27 GW from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6%. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Mechanical Energy Storage Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., Andritz AG, Beacon Power LLC, General Electric Co., Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Melrose Industries Plc, Siemens AG, STORNETIC GmbH, and Toshiba Corp. are some of the major market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Growing energy storage requirement has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, increasing energy storage alternatives might hamper the market growth.

Mechanical Energy Storage Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Mechanical Energy Storage Market is segmented as below:

Mechanical Energy Storage Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our mechanical energy storage market report covers the following areas:

Mechanical Energy Storage Market size

Mechanical Energy Storage Market trends

Mechanical Energy Storage Market industry analysis

This study identifies renewables integration with energy storage as one of the prime reasons driving the mechanical energy storage market growth during the next few years.

Mechanical Energy Storage Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Mechanical Energy Storage Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Mechanical Energy Storage Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Mechanical Energy Storage Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist mechanical energy storage market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the mechanical energy storage market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the mechanical energy storage market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Mechanical Energy Storage Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2021-2025 58.27 GW Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.14 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Andritz AG, Beacon Power LLC, General Electric Co., Gilbert Gilkes & Gordon Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Melrose Industries Plc, Siemens AG, STORNETIC GmbH, and Toshiba Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

