Mechanical keyboard market size is set to grow by USD 155.64 million from 2022-2027; The growing incorporation of additional features in mechanical keyboards identified as a key trend- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global mechanical keyboard market size is estimated to grow by USD 155.64 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.79% during the forecast period. The growing incorporation of additional features in mechanical keyboards is identified as the key trend in the market. Demand for mechanical keyboards is also likely to grow with new features such as integrated motion sensor and camera support, integrated software support for voice recognition, and slim and quiet designs. Therefore, the integration of various devices and additional features to enhance the functionality of mechanical keyboards is one of the key trends expected to drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic market size (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mechanical Keyboard Market 2023-2027

Global Mechanical Keyboard Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channel (offline and online), and type (wired and wireless).

The market growth in the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. Customers prefer to buy mechanical keyboards from retail stores. These resellers offer a better experience and provide the support and product information you need from knowledgeable customer service representatives. Such factors will increase segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global mechanical keyboard market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global mechanical keyboard market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 49% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Countries such as India, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan have increased the availability of personal computers (PCs) with high-end features at competitive prices. This has increased the demand for such PCs and mechanical keyboards. The demand for mechanical keyboards in these countries is also driven by the increasing disposable income of people living in the region and the adoption of the BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) model. Such factors will increase the market growth in this region during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Global Mechanical Keyboard Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The growth in the e-commerce industry is notably driving market growth.

With the spread of the Internet and smartphones, online shopping has become more convenient, safer, and faster, and people are more receptive to it.

Moreover, e-commerce platforms offer various discounts and provide detailed product feature descriptions on online portals.

Rising internet penetration, increasing consumer confidence in online commerce, and availability of fast shipping, and easy payment options have also played a key role in driving the growth of the mechanical keyboard market

For instance, Logitech, HP, and other vendors have partnered with e-commerce vendors such as Amazon.com and ALIBABA Group to provide mechanical keyboards to end-users. This will drive the demand for mechanical keyboards during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The availability of counterfeit electronic products is a major challenge impeding the market.

These counterfeit accessories and parts are also available in multiple online retail stores.

Businesses and other stakeholders are constantly working to limit the sale of these products, but many countries are quickly selling these products through all distribution channels, including physical stores and online retailers.

Their availability makes it difficult to control the sale of counterfeit products.

Increased sales of these products reduce the market potential for mechanical keyboards sold by legitimate manufacturers. This could pose a major challenge to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Mechanical Keyboard Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the mechanical keyboard market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the mechanical keyboard market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the mechanical keyboard market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of mechanical keyboard market vendors

Mechanical Keyboard Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.79% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 155.64 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.25 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Acer Inc., ANT Esports, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Cherry AG, Cooler Master Technology Inc., Corsair Gaming Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., DuckyChannel International Co. Ltd., GN Store Nord AS, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Kinesis Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Logitech International SA, Matias Corp., Metadot Corp., Microsoft Corp., NZXT Inc., Razer Inc., Shenzhen Rapoo Technology Co. Ltd., and Turtle Beach Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

