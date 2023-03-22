U.S. markets closed

Mechanical keyboard market size is set to grow by USD 155.64 million from 2022-2027; The growing incorporation of additional features in mechanical keyboards identified as a key trend- Technavio

PR Newswire
·18 min read

NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global mechanical keyboard market size is estimated to grow by USD 155.64 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.79% during the forecast period. The growing incorporation of additional features in mechanical keyboards is identified as the key trend in the market. Demand for mechanical keyboards is also likely to grow with new features such as integrated motion sensor and camera support, integrated software support for voice recognition, and slim and quiet designs. Therefore, the integration of various devices and additional features to enhance the functionality of mechanical keyboards is one of the key trends expected to drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic market size (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mechanical Keyboard Market 2023-2027

What's New?

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Global Mechanical Keyboard Market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channel (offline and online), and type (wired and wireless).

  • The market growth in the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. Customers prefer to buy mechanical keyboards from retail stores. These resellers offer a better experience and provide the support and product information you need from knowledgeable customer service representatives. Such factors will increase segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview
By geography, the global mechanical keyboard market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global mechanical keyboard market.

  • APAC is estimated to contribute 49% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Countries such as India, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan have increased the availability of personal computers (PCs) with high-end features at competitive prices. This has increased the demand for such PCs and mechanical keyboards. The demand for mechanical keyboards in these countries is also driven by the increasing disposable income of people living in the region and the adoption of the BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) model. Such factors will increase the market growth in this region during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Global Mechanical Keyboard Market – Market Dynamics
Key factor driving market growth

  • The growth in the e-commerce industry is notably driving market growth.

  • With the spread of the Internet and smartphones, online shopping has become more convenient, safer, and faster, and people are more receptive to it.

  • Moreover, e-commerce platforms offer various discounts and provide detailed product feature descriptions on online portals.

  • Rising internet penetration, increasing consumer confidence in online commerce, and availability of fast shipping, and easy payment options have also played a key role in driving the growth of the mechanical keyboard market

  • For instance, Logitech, HP, and other vendors have partnered with e-commerce vendors such as Amazon.com and ALIBABA Group to provide mechanical keyboards to end-users. This will drive the demand for mechanical keyboards during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

  • The availability of counterfeit electronic products is a major challenge impeding the market.

  • These counterfeit accessories and parts are also available in multiple online retail stores.

  • Businesses and other stakeholders are constantly working to limit the sale of these products, but many countries are quickly selling these products through all distribution channels, including physical stores and online retailers.

  • Their availability makes it difficult to control the sale of counterfeit products.

  • Increased sales of these products reduce the market potential for mechanical keyboards sold by legitimate manufacturers. This could pose a major challenge to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021), and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Mechanical Keyboard Market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the mechanical keyboard market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the mechanical keyboard market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the mechanical keyboard market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of mechanical keyboard market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

  • The mechanical locks market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.67% between 2021 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 2.52 billion. The growing demand from emerging economies is notably driving the mechanical locks market growth, although factors such as growing emphasis on smart locks may impede market growth.

  • The data center mechanical construction market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.28% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 17.28 million. The growing investments in data center construction are notably driving the data center mechanical construction market growth, although factors such as the focus on data center consolidation may impede the market growth.

Mechanical Keyboard Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.79%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 155.64 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

6.25

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 49%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Acer Inc., ANT Esports, ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Cherry AG, Cooler Master Technology Inc., Corsair Gaming Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., DuckyChannel International Co. Ltd., GN Store Nord AS, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Kinesis Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Logitech International SA, Matias Corp., Metadot Corp., Microsoft Corp., NZXT Inc., Razer Inc., Shenzhen Rapoo Technology Co. Ltd., and Turtle Beach Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Information Technology Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global mechanical keyboard market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 Wired - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Wireless - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Acer Inc.

  • 12.4 ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

  • 12.5 Corsair Gaming Inc.

  • 12.6 Dell Technologies Inc.

  • 12.7 GN Store Nord AS

  • 12.8 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

  • 12.9 Lenovo Group Ltd.

  • 12.10 Logitech International SA

  • 12.11 Matias Corp.

  • 12.12 Metadot Corp.

  • 12.13 Microsoft Corp.

  • 12.14 NZXT Inc.

  • 12.15 Razer Inc.

  • 12.16 Shenzhen Rapoo Technology Co. Ltd.

  • 12.17 Turtle Beach Corp.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Mechanical Keyboard Market 2023-2027
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mechanical-keyboard-market-size-is-set-to-grow-by-usd-155-64-million-from-2022-2027-the-growing-incorporation-of-additional-features-in-mechanical-keyboards-identified-as-a-key-trend--technavio-301776417.html

SOURCE Technavio

