Mechanical Seals Market to register a growth of USD 1.09 billion at a CAGR of 4.41%| Flowserve Corp. and Smiths Group Plc are the Key Vendors| Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The mechanical seals market is estimated to grow by USD 1.09 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth is anticipated to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.41%.

Attractive Opportunities in Mechanical Seals Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Our research report on the "Mechanical Seals market - Forecast and Analysis Report" covers complete analysis including vendor strategies, current market scenario, and latest trends and drivers.

Key vendors insights
Mechanical Seals market is fragmented, with the presence of several regional and global players. The vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market. Vendors offer a wide portfolio of mechanical seals for a broad range of industries. Some of the major industries that generate revenue for the global mechanical seals market are the oil and gas, water and wastewater treatment, and chemical industries. With the growth of these industries, the demand for mechanical seals is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Some of the key market vendors are:

  • A.W. Chesterton Co.

  • Aesseal Plc

  • Anhui YALAN Seal Component Co. Ltd.

  • EnPro Industries Inc.

  • Flexaseal Engineered Seals and Systems

  • Flowserve Corp.

  • Freudenberg SE

  • Leak-Pack Engineering (I) Pvt. Ltd.

  • Meccanotecnica Umbra SPA

  • Smiths Group Plc

Product News and Vendor insights

  • Flowserve Corp. - In January 2021, the company launched redraven IOT services platform giving companies remote control over critical aspects of operations.

  • Smiths Group Plc - The company is engaged in the design and manufacturing of specialized electronic and radio frequency board-level and waveguide devices, connectors, cables, test sockets and sub-systems used in high-speed, high reliability, secure connectivity applications.

For more detailed highlights on products offerings and the growth strategies adopted by the vendors, Download free sample report

Parent Market Outlook
The global mechanical seals market will be driven by factors such as increasing aftermarket sales. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the mechanical seals market during the forecast period.

Mechanical Seals market trend

  • Additive manufacturing

The advent of additive manufacturing is one of the key factors driving the mechanical seals market share growth. It is mostly referred to as 3D printing because the printing of material is done in a series of layers such as a new layer is printed on top of the previous layer forming a 3D solid object. Moreover, the AM technique can be used to manufacture an object of any shape or geometry using the data of a digital model from a 3D or electronic data source. In addition, AM creates a 3D model using the computer-aided designing (CAD) or AMF file by adding the material layer by layer. Hence, the demand for additive manufacturing techniques such as 3D printing is estimated to increase in the mechanical seals market.

Geography

  • Europe

  • North America

  • APAC

  • South America

  • MEA

APAC holds the leading position with 51% of the global mechanical seals market share growth. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for mechanical seals in APAC. The rising investments in other key industries like chemical and power in the APAC region is expected to drive the mechanical seals market share during the forecast period.

Get free sample for extensive insights on key market Drivers, Trends and Challenges influencing the mechanical seals market

Related Reports:-

Micro Irrigation Systems Market - The micro irrigation systems market size has the potential to grow by USD 5 billion between 2020 and 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.06%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Industrial Machinery Remanufacturing Market - The industrial machinery remanufacturing market size has the potential to grow by USD 304.36 billion between 2021 and 2026, but the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 16.81%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per needs. Speak to our Analyst now!

Mechanical Seals Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.41%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 1.09 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.97

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 51%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Germany, Japan, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

A.W. Chesterton Co., Aesseal Plc, Anhui YALAN Seal Component Co. Ltd., EnPro Industries Inc., Flexaseal Engineered Seals and Systems, Flowserve Corp., Freudenberg SE, Leak-Pack Engineering (I) Pvt. Ltd., Meccanotecnica Umbra SPA, and Smiths Group Plc

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mechanical-seals-market-to-register-a-growth-of-usd-1-09-billion-at-a-cagr-of-4-41-flowserve-corp-and-smiths-group-plc-are-the-key-vendors-technavio-301473058.html

SOURCE Technavio

