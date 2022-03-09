Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices Market worth $ 2.27 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices Market (Product Type (Coil Retriever Devices, Stent Retriever Devices, Aspiration Devices, Manual Thrombectomy Devices, And Others (Ultrasound-Based Devices)), Application Type (Stroke, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Pulmonary Embolism (PE), Arteriovenous Fistula (AVF), Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD), Hemodialysis Treatments, Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI), And Others), End-user (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, And Academic & Research Institutes)) – Industry Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Revenue and Volume Forecast 2022-2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global mechanical thrombectomy devices market is valued at US$ 1.26 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 2.27 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.9% during a forecast period.

Thrombectomy devices are used to eliminate blood clots from the patient's artery or vein. A mechanical thrombectomy is an effective approach for reducing stroke-related disability and mortality. Stryker's Merci Retriever system and Penumbra's Penumbra Aspiration device are the first generation mechanical thrombectomy devices.

The major drivers for the global mechanical thrombectomy devices market are the rising cardiovascular diseases, technological advancements in medical devices, fast adoption of advanced devices by hospitals, growing demand for effective treatment, increasing patient preference towards minimally invasive products, surging healthcare expenditure, and the rising government funding for healthcare facilities. According to the WHO report, about 17.9 million individuals die every year from cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). And near 85% of CVD deaths are because of heart attacks & strokes. Thus, the elevated prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is anticipated to boost the demand for mechanical thrombectomy devices in the upcoming years. However, the lack of well-trained surgeons and the complications associated with thrombectomy devices are expected to hamper the expansion of the mechanical thrombectomy devices market in the upcoming years.

Region-wise, North America is estimated to register lucrative growth in the global mechanical thrombectomy devices market over the forecast years. Regional growth can be attributed to the increasing burden of stroke cases and the surging demand for minimally invasive products. Asia-pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing regional market owing to the rising cardiovascular diseases, growing healthcare expenditure, and technological advancements in devices.

Major market players operating in the mechanical thrombectomy devices market include Medtronic, MicroVention, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Phenox GmbH, Penumbra, Inc., Balt Extrusion, Boston Scientific Corporation, Straub Medical AG, AngioDynamics, Acandis GmbH, NIPRO, Medrad Inc. (Bayer HealthCare LLC), Johnson & Johnson, Rapid Medical Inc., and Anaconda Biomed SL, Imperative Care Inc., Vascular Medcure, Inc., among others.

Key developments in the market:

In February 2022, Imperative Care, Inc. launched Zoom POD Aspiration Tubing, the company's latest innovation in elevating stroke care. This newest addition to the company's Zoom Stroke Solution allows quick confirmation of successful clot retrieval during mechanical thrombectomy for ischemic stroke.

In October 2021, phenox introduced the pRESET 6-50 mechanical thrombectomy device to treat acute large vessel occlusive (LVO) stroke.

In September 2021, Boston Scientific Corporation acquired Devoro Medical, Inc., the WOLF Thrombectomy Platform developer, to add a mechanical thrombectomy platform to the peripheral interventions portfolio. The innovative non-console and lytic-free WOLF technology targets and captures blood clots using finger-like prongs that retrieve and remove thrombi in the arterial and venous systems.

In December 2019, Vascular Medcure, Inc. received FDA clearance for its latest CAPERE Thrombectomy System, a mechanical device for treating peripheral vascular, deep vein thrombosis (DVT).

In April 2019, Medtronic launched Solitaire X revascularization device for treating acute ischemic stroke in the U.S. Solitaire stent retriever uses a micro-sized catheter to access arteries in the brain, restoring blood flow and removing blood clots that cause acute ischemic stroke.

Market Segments

Global Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices Market, by Product Type, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn and Volume No. of Units)

Coil Retriever Devices

Stent Retriever Devices

Aspiration Devices

Manual Thrombectomy Devices

Others (Ultrasound Based Devices)

Global Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices Market, by Application Type, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn and Volume No. of Units)

Stroke

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Pulmonary Embolism (PE)

Arteriovenous fistula (AVF)

Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD)

Haemodialysis Treatments

Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI)

Others

Global Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices Market, by End-user, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn and Volume No. of Units)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Academic & Research Institutes

Global Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn and Volume No. of Units)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn and Volume No. of Units)

U.S.

Canada

Europe Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn and Volume No. of Units)

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn and Volume No. of Units)

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn and Volume No. of Units)

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

The Middle East & Africa Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn and Volume No. of Units)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Why should buy this report:

To receive a comprehensive market insight for the global mechanical thrombectomy devices market

To receive an industry overview and future trends in the mechanical thrombectomy devices market

To analyze the mechanical thrombectomy devices market drivers and challenges

To get information on the mechanical thrombectomy devices market size (Value US$ Mn and Volume No. of Units) & forecast to 2030

Significant investments, mergers & acquisitions in the mechanical thrombectomy devices market industry

For More Information @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/global-mechanical-thrombectomy-devices-market/1212

