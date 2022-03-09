U.S. markets open in 2 hours 19 minutes

Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices Market worth $ 2.27 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

·6 min read

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices Market (Product Type (Coil Retriever Devices, Stent Retriever Devices, Aspiration Devices, Manual Thrombectomy Devices, And Others (Ultrasound-Based Devices)), Application Type (Stroke, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Pulmonary Embolism (PE), Arteriovenous Fistula (AVF), Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD), Hemodialysis Treatments, Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI), And Others), End-user (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, And Academic & Research Institutes)) – Industry Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Revenue and Volume Forecast 2022-2030."

InsightAce Analytic Logo
InsightAce Analytic Logo

Request for Sample Pages: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1212

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global mechanical thrombectomy devices market is valued at US$ 1.26 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 2.27 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.9% during a forecast period.

Thrombectomy devices are used to eliminate blood clots from the patient's artery or vein. A mechanical thrombectomy is an effective approach for reducing stroke-related disability and mortality. Stryker's Merci Retriever system and Penumbra's Penumbra Aspiration device are the first generation mechanical thrombectomy devices.

The major drivers for the global mechanical thrombectomy devices market are the rising cardiovascular diseases, technological advancements in medical devices, fast adoption of advanced devices by hospitals, growing demand for effective treatment, increasing patient preference towards minimally invasive products, surging healthcare expenditure, and the rising government funding for healthcare facilities. According to the WHO report, about 17.9 million individuals die every year from cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). And near 85% of CVD deaths are because of heart attacks & strokes. Thus, the elevated prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is anticipated to boost the demand for mechanical thrombectomy devices in the upcoming years. However, the lack of well-trained surgeons and the complications associated with thrombectomy devices are expected to hamper the expansion of the mechanical thrombectomy devices market in the upcoming years.

Region-wise, North America is estimated to register lucrative growth in the global mechanical thrombectomy devices market over the forecast years. Regional growth can be attributed to the increasing burden of stroke cases and the surging demand for minimally invasive products. Asia-pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing regional market owing to the rising cardiovascular diseases, growing healthcare expenditure, and technological advancements in devices.

Request for ToC/Proposal: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/global-mechanical-thrombectomy-devices-market/1212

Major market players operating in the mechanical thrombectomy devices market include Medtronic, MicroVention, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Phenox GmbH, Penumbra, Inc., Balt Extrusion, Boston Scientific Corporation, Straub Medical AG, AngioDynamics, Acandis GmbH, NIPRO, Medrad Inc. (Bayer HealthCare LLC), Johnson & Johnson, Rapid Medical Inc., and Anaconda Biomed SL, Imperative Care Inc., Vascular Medcure, Inc., among others.

Key developments in the market:

  • In February 2022, Imperative Care, Inc. launched Zoom POD Aspiration Tubing, the company's latest innovation in elevating stroke care. This newest addition to the company's Zoom Stroke Solution allows quick confirmation of successful clot retrieval during mechanical thrombectomy for ischemic stroke.

  • In October 2021, phenox introduced the pRESET 6-50 mechanical thrombectomy device to treat acute large vessel occlusive (LVO) stroke.

  • In September 2021, Boston Scientific Corporation acquired Devoro Medical, Inc., the WOLF Thrombectomy Platform developer, to add a mechanical thrombectomy platform to the peripheral interventions portfolio. The innovative non-console and lytic-free WOLF technology targets and captures blood clots using finger-like prongs that retrieve and remove thrombi in the arterial and venous systems.

  • In December 2019, Vascular Medcure, Inc. received FDA clearance for its latest CAPERE Thrombectomy System, a mechanical device for treating peripheral vascular, deep vein thrombosis (DVT).

  • In April 2019, Medtronic launched Solitaire X revascularization device for treating acute ischemic stroke in the U.S. Solitaire stent retriever uses a micro-sized catheter to access arteries in the brain, restoring blood flow and removing blood clots that cause acute ischemic stroke.

Get Report Details @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/global-mechanical-thrombectomy-devices-market/1212

Market Segments

Global Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices Market, by Product Type, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn and Volume No. of Units)

  • Coil Retriever Devices

  • Stent Retriever Devices

  • Aspiration Devices

  • Manual Thrombectomy Devices

  • Others (Ultrasound Based Devices)

Global Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices Market, by Application Type, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn and Volume No. of Units)

  • Stroke

  • Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

  • Pulmonary Embolism (PE)

  • Arteriovenous fistula (AVF)

  • Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD)

  • Haemodialysis Treatments

  • Percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI)

  • Others

Global Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices Market, by End-user, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn and Volume No. of Units)

  • Hospitals

  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers

  • Specialty Clinics

  • Academic & Research Institutes

Global Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices Market, by Region, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn and Volume No. of Units)

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

North America Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn and Volume No. of Units)

  • U.S.

  • Canada

Europe Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn and Volume No. of Units)

  • Germany

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • Russia

  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn and Volume No. of Units)

  • India

  • China

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn and Volume No. of Units)

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Rest of Latin America

The Middle East & Africa Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices Market, by Country, 2022-2030 (Value US$ Mn and Volume No. of Units)

  • GCC Countries

  • South Africa

  • Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Why should buy this report:

  • To receive a comprehensive market insight for the global mechanical thrombectomy devices market

  • To receive an industry overview and future trends in the mechanical thrombectomy devices market

  • To analyze the mechanical thrombectomy devices market drivers and challenges

  • To get information on the mechanical thrombectomy devices market size (Value US$ Mn and Volume No. of Units) & forecast to 2030

  • Significant investments, mergers & acquisitions in the mechanical thrombectomy devices market industry

For More Information @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/global-mechanical-thrombectomy-devices-market/1212

Other Related Reports Published by InsightAce Analytic:

Global Regional Anesthesia Disposables Market

Global Vascular Access Device Market

Global Anal Irrigation Systems Market

Global Surgical Shavers Market

About Us:

InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain a competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Contact Us:

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
Tel.: +1 718 593 4405
Email: info@insightaceanalytic.com
Site Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com
Follow Us on LinkedIn @ bit.ly/2tBXsgS
Follow Us On Facebook @ bit.ly/2H9jnDZ

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mechanical-thrombectomy-devices-market-worth--2-27-billion-by-2030---exclusive-report-by-insightace-analytic-301498917.html

SOURCE InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

