'MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries' heads to PS5 and PS4 on September 23rd

Piranha Games is bringing MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries to Sony consoles. The studio will release the game and its Heroes of the Inner Sphere expansion to PlayStation 4 and PS5 on September 23rd, it announced on Wednesday over on the PlayStation Blog . The release marks a significant milestone for the franchise. The last time you could play a BattleTech game on a PlayStation console was back in 1997 when Activision released MechWarrior 2: Arcade Combat Edition on PSone.

In addition to a handful of PlayStation-specific features, including support for the adaptive triggers on Sony’s DualSense controller , the PS4 and PS5 release will feature all the previously released enhancements for MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries. That means you’ll be able to play the game with people on other platforms and check out the DLC campaign if you join a co-op match hosted by someone who owns the expansion.