Mecklenburg County approves $2.8M in tax incentives for company to expand

On Tuesday, Mecklenburg County commissioners approved tax incentives for a major company.

Carolinas lead the country in green energy investments, according to new book

Siemens is proposing an expansion of its Westinghouse Boulevard plant to produce large power transformers.

The company says it will create 475 new jobs.

The county going to provide up to $2.8 million in tax incentives to the company over 10 years.

Siemens also considered Hutchinson, Kansas, for the project.