Med 7 LLC, announces the completion of a Sleep Study using Hempzorb81 Full Spectrum Hemp Oil.

·2 min read

BLUFFDALE, Utah, Oct. 1, 2021 /CNW/ -- Med 7, LLC (www.Med 7cbd.com) and HempCo, Inc. announce the completion of a human clinical study to assess the effects of Med 7 on sleep. Med 7 is a full spectrum hemp product made with Purzorb® technology, now trademarked as Hempzorb81. "Over 30 million Americans suffer from sleep issues affecting work productivity and quality of life" said Matt Smith, CEO of Med 7. "In our first Hempzorb81 safety and efficacy study, 91% of the patients on Med 7 reported better sleep and more active dreaming. We wanted to do a deep dive and see the effects of Hempzorb81 on sleep cycles and other health measurements." This study was done with support of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) as part of their small business grant program.

#1 Full Spectrum Hemp Oil Brand Doctors Recommend. (PRNewsfoto/Med7)

In this placebo-controlled study, Hempzorb81 demonstrated an increase in deep sleep by over 54 minutes.

In this placebo-controlled study on 150 patients, Hempzorb81 demonstrated a significant effect on increasing deep sleep by over 54 minutes versus placebo. Patients on Hempzorb81 also had a decrease of more than 18 minutes of awake time over placebo. Patients were studied using the FitBit® Charge 3 in this 3 month long study. Hempzorb81 also had a positive effect on other health and wellness measurements (www.hempzorb81.org).

Patients in this Hempzorb81 study did not report sedation or any serious side-effects. "Having a fast-acting, non-sedating, and safe product to support better sleep will have an enormous effect on the health and wellbeing of many lives, " said Derrick DeSilva, Jr. MD, director of the Med 7 Medical Advisory Board. "This study reinforces what I have seen for many years with patients in my practice." Cannabidiol (CBD) alone or in combination with other cannabinoids has had mixed results in sleep studies and has never been studied in a large placebo-controlled study. "One in every four Americans develop sleep issues every year. This study should give consumers and healthcare providers confidence that there is a hemp product containing CBD that is now backed by human clinical studies."

About Med 7

Med 7® is a technology-driven health and wellness company that distributes full spectrum hemp CBD oil products using Purzorb® to medical professionals. Purzorb® is a patent pending technology that mimics the body's natural process of absorption by converting oil-based nutrients into water-soluble products.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/med-7-llc-announces-the-completion-of-a-sleep-study-using-hempzorb81-full-spectrum-hemp-oil-301390147.html

