Med-X, Inc. Receives Patent on Nature-Cide Insecticidal Soil

Med-X
·4 min read

Nature-Cide Insecticidal Soil

Nature-Cide Insecticidal Soil from Med-X
Nature-Cide Insecticidal Soil from Med-X
Nature-Cide Insecticidal Soil from Med-X

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Med-X, Inc. (Med-X) announced that in October 2021 the Company received Patent No. 11,147,266 B2 for its Nature-Cide Insecticidal Soil formulation. What started as a soil application for the cannabis industry in 2016 has blossomed into a multi-use soil blend for all for types of cultivation, from greenhouse and agricultural applications to cannabis/hemp operations.

Med-X’s goal is to provide a pest-free environment without the use of potentially dangerous carcinogenic chemicals that could be harmful in the long term to operators, customers, and the environment. Nature-Cide all natural pest control solutions are a special blend of green, environmentally friendly and effective essential oils. The Nature-Cide line of insecticide products has 10 years of research and development behind them, allowing them to be used freely without fear of harming family, pets, or the environment.

Med-X has positioned its Nature-Cide products throughout the United States through national distribution with major distribution venues like Target Specialty Products and Veseris with professional application usage for commercial operations in places such as restaurants, school districts, hospitals, parks & recreation, public transportation, poultry farms, zoos, greenhouse operations, and a gamut of other applications for various industries. Med-X is also positioning its Nature-Cide products into various international regions. The product registration process has begun in places such as Australia and Canada, while orders are being shipped into India, Hong Kong and Antigua. Med-X management is regularly quoted as experts in the field of pest control and Intergraded Pest Management in various publications.

Recently, Med-X secured a $100 million capital commitment from GEM Global Yield, LLC SCS (GGY), a Luxembourg-based private alternative investment group. Under the agreement, GGY will provide MED-X with a Share Subscription Facility of up to $100 million for a 36-month term following a public listing of Med-X’s common stock. Management is aspiring to list the Company on the Nasdaq with their reserved symbol “MXRX” to expand their multiple green scene business divisions around the world.

“We are very pleased to begin a growth plan with a potential listing to access the capital needed, to not only continue a robust marketing plan for all of our divisions, but also to align the Company with potential strategic acquisitions to bolster our market capitalization,” said Chief Financial Officer Ronald Tchorzewski.

Med-X continues to crowdfund on its own platform. This has seemingly given the Company the ability to move in a direction where potentially listing the Company on an exchange seems to be a logical next step in future growth plans. Med-X management will be showcasing the Nature-Cide division at PestWorld 2021, while searching for and negotiating multiple potential acquisition targets.

About Med-X, Inc.
Med-X, Inc. is a Nevada corporation formed in February 2014 to support the fast-paced, environmentally friendly green scene products and services sectors. Its Nature-Cide, Thermal-Aid and Malibu Brands divisions all offer safe and environmentally friendly products. Med-X also operates in the emerging hemp and cannabis industry, through such activities as compound identification and extraction of the identified cannabidiol (CBD) compounds for the present medical industry demand. For more information regarding Med-X, Inc., please visit www.medx-rx.com, email info@medx-rx.com or call 818-349-2870.

DISCLAIMER AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
The securities offered by Med-X, Inc. hereby are highly speculative. Investing in shares of MED-X, INC. involves significant risk. This investment is suitable only for persons who can afford to lose their entire investment. Furthermore, investors must understand that an investment could be illiquid for an indefinite period of time. No public market currently exists for the securities and if and when a public market develops following this offering it may not continue. You should read the Regulation A+ Offering Circular Securities and Exchange Commission filings before making any investment in the Company. This article may contain forward-looking statements regarding projected business performance, operating results, financial condition, and other aspects of the company, expressed by such language as "expected," "anticipated," "projected" and "forecasted." Please be advised that such statements are estimates only and there is no assurance that the results stated or implied by forward-looking statements will actually be realized by the company. Forward-looking statements may be based on management assumptions that prove to be wrong. The company and its business are subject to substantial risks and potential events beyond its control that would cause material differences between predicted results and actual results, including the company incurring operating losses and experiencing unexpected material adverse events.

MEDIA INQUIRIES:
FischTank PR
medx@fischtankpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3ff22cc9-2335-4c39-be83-177e9d6624a7


