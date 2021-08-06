U.S. markets closed

Med-X, Inc. Secures $100 Million Expansion Capital Commitment from Global Emerging Markets (GEM)

·4 min read

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Med-X, Inc. (MED-X) announced a $100 million capital commitment from GEM Global Yield, LLC SCS (GGY), a Luxembourg-based private alternative investment group. Under the agreement, GGY will provide MED-X with a Share Subscription Facility of up to $100 million for a 36-month term following the public listing of MED-X's common stock.

Med-X will control the timing and maximum number of drawdowns and under this agreement can put a drawdown notice for up to $10MM worth of shares on the first day of trading. Concurrent with a public listing Med-X will issue warrants to GEM to purchase up to 4.0% of the common stock of the company. Med-X's flagship division, Nature-Cide, has developed a line of all-natural professional pest control applications. One of its pest control solutions for Vector Control, is continuously being tested by third parties with astounding recorded results. The products are set for expansion, from major distribution partners in in various regions around the globe.

"GEM's equity investment solidifies our business model as well as our long-term financial goals while reinforcing and furthering our mission to the world stage", states founder and COO Matthew Mills. "So far, we've been very successful with self-underwriting our Regulation A+ Offering, which has generated investments from more than 3,600 individuals over the last 4 years. This new $100MM capital commitment should allow the Company to advance on its Mergers & Acquisitions strategy, while propelling the brands in a manner where our mission of "Making a difference every day" will move to a whole new level", states Mills.

About Med-X, Inc.

Med-X, Inc. is a Nevada corporation formed in February 2014 to support the fast-paced environmentally friendly green scene products and services sectors, with its Nature-Cide, Thermal-Aid and Malibu Brands divisions as well as the emerging hemp and cannabis industry through such activities as compound identification and extraction of the identified cannabidiol (CBD) compounds for the present medical industry demand.
For more information regarding Med-X, Inc., please visit www.medx-rx.com, email info@medx-rx.com or call 818-349-2870

About The GEM Global Yield, LLC SCS Group

About GEM
Global Emerging Markets ('GEM') is a $3.4 billion, alternative investment group with offices in Paris, New York and Nassau (Bahamas). GEM manages a diverse set of investment vehicles focused on emerging markets and has completed over 440 transactions in 70 countries. Each investment vehicle has a different degree of operational control, risk-adjusted return, and liquidity profile. The family of funds and investment vehicles provide GEM and its partners with exposure to: Small-Mid Cap Management Buyouts, Private Investments in Public Equities, and select venture investments. For more information: https://www.gemny.com

GEM Contact:

Jean-Luc Bonnefoy: jbonnefoy@gemny.com

Med-X Contact

Matthew Mills: matt@medx-rx.com

DISCLAIMER AND FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
The securities offered by Med-X, Inc. hereby are highly speculative. Investing in shares of MED-X, INC. involves significant risk. This investment is suitable only for persons who can afford to lose their entire investment. Furthermore, investors must understand that an investment could be illiquid for an indefinite period of time. No public market currently exists for the securities and if and when a public market develops following this offering it may not continue. You should read the Regulation A+ Offering Circular Securities Exchange Commission filings before making any investment in the Company.
This article may contain forward-looking statements regarding projected business performance, operating results, financial condition and other aspects of the company, expressed by such language as "expected," "anticipated," "projected" and "forecasted." Please be advised that such statements are estimates only and there is no assurance that the results stated or implied by forward-looking statements will actually be realized by the company. Forward-looking statements may be based on management assumptions that prove to be wrong. The company and its business are subject to substantial risks and potential events beyond its control that would cause material differences between predicted results and actual results, including the company incurring operating losses and experiencing unexpected material adverse events.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/med-x-inc-secures-100-million-expansion-capital-commitment-from-global-emerging-markets-gem-301350610.html

SOURCE Med-X, Inc.

