Med-X to Showcase Nature-Cide Product Portfolio at the Target Specialty Products National Meeting and Expo from January 11-12, 2023

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 9, 2023 / Med-X, Inc., a leading innovator of all-natural green scene solutions addressing the pest control, health and wellness markets, today announced that the Company will attend the 2023 Target Specialty Products National Meeting and Expo ("TSP Expo") from January 11-12, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The TSP Expo is a national meeting that brings together the top industry suppliers and TSP sales representatives as well as their respective management teams to understand the needs and wants of national pest control operators serviced by Target Specialty Products, a leading value-added service provider to the pest control industry, which allows them to speak to suppliers to evaluate solutions for their respective pest control business customers. The TSP Expo presents a significant sales opportunity to continue converting and adding pest control businesses to the use of Nature-Cide products for the 2023 fiscal year and beyond.

2023 TSP National Meeting + Expo

Date: January 11-12, 2023

Location: Hilton Phoenix Resort at the Peak | Phoenix, AZ

Booth: Number 35

"I am thrilled to attend this incredibly prominent industry event alongside leading national companies such as BASF, FMC and Syngenta - offering ground breaking all-natural solutions to pest control operators, giving them a tool of less environmental impact and exposure to choose from," said Matthew Mills, Chief Executive Officer of Med-X. "The TSP Expo offers an exciting opportunity to continue to place our products in front of potentially thousands of pest control operators continent-wide, providing the chance to become the de-facto standard product line for operators in 2023 and beyond. I look forward to sharing our capabilities at the TSP Expo later this week as we strive to create sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders."

About Med-X, Inc.

Med-X, Inc. is a leading innovator of all-natural green scene solutions addressing the international pest control , health and wellness markets. Capitalizing on its diverse family of in-house brands to offer safe alternatives to conventional chemical and pharmaceutical products using all-natural ingredients, Med-X's comprehensive go-to-market strategy includes an integrated e-commerce, brick and mortar distributor and on-site services presence in key national markets. For more information, please visit www.medx-rx.com .

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sale of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 of the Securities Act. This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding projected business performance, operating results, financial condition, and other aspects of the company, expressed by such language as "expected," "anticipated," "projected" and "forecasted." Please be advised that such statements are estimates only and there is no assurance that the results stated or implied by forward-looking statements will actually be realized by the company. Forward-looking statements may be based on management assumptions that prove to be wrong. The Company and its business are subject to substantial risks and potential events beyond its control that would cause material differences between predicted results and actual results, including the Company incurring operating losses and experiencing unexpected material adverse events.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas Zimmerman

Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

262-357-2918

MXRX@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

