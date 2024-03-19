Medacta Group Full Year 2023 Earnings: Misses Expectations

Medacta Group (VTX:MOVE) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: €510.8m (up 17% from FY 2022).

Net income: €47.4m (up 2.4% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 9.3% (down from 11% in FY 2022). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

EPS: €2.37 (up from €2.32 in FY 2022).

SWX:MOVE Revenue and Expenses Breakdown March 19th 2024

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Medacta Group Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 1.6%. Earnings per share (EPS) also missed analyst estimates by 24%.

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Europe segment contributing a total revenue of €242.4m (47% of total revenue). The largest operating expense was Sales & Marketing costs, amounting to €186.7m (62% of total expenses). Explore how MOVE's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 12% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 7.9% growth forecast for the Medical Equipment industry in Switzerland.

Performance of the Swiss Medical Equipment industry.

The company's shares are down 4.3% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Medacta Group you should know about.

