MedAdvisor Limited (ASX:MDR) Annual Results Just Came Out: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

Investors in MedAdvisor Limited (ASX:MDR) had a good week, as its shares rose 7.0% to close at AU$0.23 following the release of its yearly results. The results overall were pretty much dead in line with analyst forecasts; revenues were AU$98m and statutory losses were AU$0.021 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

View our latest analysis for MedAdvisor

After the latest results, the three analysts covering MedAdvisor are now predicting revenues of AU$112.8m in 2024. If met, this would reflect a decent 15% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 93% to AU$0.0015. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of AU$111.4m and AU$0.0022 per share in losses. While the revenue estimates were largely unchanged, sentiment seems to have improved, with the analysts upgrading their numbers and making a very favorable reduction to losses per share in particular.

The average price target held steady at AU$0.40, seeming to indicate that business is performing in line with expectations. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic MedAdvisor analyst has a price target of AU$0.42 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at AU$0.38. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that MedAdvisor is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that MedAdvisor's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 15% annualised growth rate until the end of 2024 being well below the historical 55% p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 19% annually. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that MedAdvisor is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply they will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for MedAdvisor going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here..

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 1 warning sign for MedAdvisor that you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.