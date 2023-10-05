When Will MedAdvisor Limited (ASX:MDR) Become Profitable?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse MedAdvisor Limited's (ASX:MDR) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. MedAdvisor Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides pharmacy-driven patient engagement solutions in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The AU$120m market-cap company announced a latest loss of AU$11m on 30 June 2023 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which MedAdvisor will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

Consensus from 3 of the Australian Healthcare Services analysts is that MedAdvisor is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2024, before turning a profit of AU$2.0m in 2025. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly 2 years from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 110% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving MedAdvisor's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, take into account that typically a healthcare tech company has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product and stage of development the company is in. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 25% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

