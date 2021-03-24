U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,889.14
    -21.38 (-0.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,420.06
    -3.09 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,961.89
    -265.81 (-2.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,134.27
    -51.42 (-2.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.73
    -0.45 (-0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.50
    +0.30 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    25.17
    -0.06 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1819
    -0.0036 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    -0.0240 (-1.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3690
    -0.0065 (-0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7370
    +0.1270 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,850.81
    -786.68 (-1.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,074.06
    -22.45 (-2.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,712.89
    +13.70 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,405.52
    -590.40 (-2.04%)
     

Medalist Capital Ltd. Holdings of Angus Gold Inc. Drop Below 10%

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2021 / Medalist Capital Ltd. ("Medalist") announces that Medalist's position in Angus Gold Inc. (previously Angus Ventures Inc.) (the "Corporation") has been reduced below 10% as a result of the completion by the Corporation of a private placement transaction (the "Transaction"). In connection with the Transaction, the Corporation issued an aggregate of 3,500,000 common shares in the capital of the Corporation ("Shares"). Further information in respect of the Corporation's Transaction is contained in the Corporation's press release dated March 18, 2021, a copy of which can be found under the Corporation's SEDAR profile accessible via www.sedar.com.

Prior to the Transaction, Medalist beneficially owned or controlled 3,029,530 Shares, representing approximately 9% of the issued and outstanding Shares on an undiluted basis and on a partially-diluted basis.

On March 22, 2021, Medalist purchased 10,000 Shares from the public market, and as a result, Medalist beneficially owns or controls 3,039,530 Shares, representing approximately 8% of the issued and outstanding Shares on an undiluted and partially-diluted basis. Medalist is no longer a "control person" of the Corporation under applicable securities laws.

The Corporation is located at 18 King Street East, Suite 902, Toronto, Ontario M5C 1C4. A copy of the early warning report will be filed by Medalist (301 - 145 Adelaide St. West, Toronto, Ontario M5H 4E5) and will be available on the Corporation's profile on SEDAR accessible via www.sedar.com. A copy of the early warning report may also be obtained by contacting Branden Keast at (416) 307-1033.

This press release is issued under the early warning provisions of Canadian securities legislation.

SOURCE: Medalist Capital Ltd.



https://www.accesswire.com/637319/Medalist-Capital-Ltd-Holdings-of-Angus-Gold-Inc-Drop-Below-10

  • Watch Replay: Vinson & Elkins and Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association Host “Air Mobility 2” Featuring BLADE and Volocopter on March 23

    Hear from the CEO of BLADE Urban Air Mobility, Inc., the CFO of Volocopter GmbH, along with a preeminent M&A attorney and a former certification director from the European Aviation Safety Agency who joined IPO Edge for a special event on Tuesday, March 23 at 12:00 EST. Our speakers discussed the most important technologies in […]

  • Investing in Alzheimer’s Treatment: Join Jupiter Orphan Therapeutics for Fireside Chat March 30

    Christer Rosén, Chairman-CEO & Founder of Jupiter Orphan Therapeutics, Inc, Raymond “Scott” Turner MD, Professor Neurology, Georgetown University (Alzheimer’s scientist) and Mark Dant, Executive Director, Ryan Foundation IPO Edge, in partnership with The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association, a Florida trade association for financial professionals and ultra high net worth investors, will host a fireside chat […]

  • Tencent’s Ma Grapples with $170 Billion China Threat

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing’s clampdown on its most powerful internet firms is clouding the prospects for Tencent Holdings Ltd. and its $120 billion financial services operation just as it’s casting around for new sources of growth.China’s top watchdogs have stepped up oversight of the country’s most valuable company, scrutinizing everything from Tencent’s insights into the online behavior of a billion-plus people to an investment portfolio that spans hundreds of startups. Regulators are said to be considering forcing Tencent to overhaul a promising fintech division, folding the operation into a holding company in much the same way they’re demanding of Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co.The uncertain outcome of that wide-ranging effort will overshadow Tencent’s giant gaming arm when it reports quarterly earnings Wednesday. Billionaire founder Pony Ma and his lieutenants face questions on Beijing’s intentions and how it could go about revamping China’s largest online banking and lending operation after Ant’s. The threat of a probe has already wiped $170 billion off the company’s value since a January peak. It shares stood largely unchanged Wednesday.Ma met with State Administration for Market Regulation officials earlier this month to discuss compliance at Tencent, Reuters reported on Wednesday. Officials at the meeting, which was initiated by Ma, expressed concern about some of Tencent’s business practices and asked the group to comply with antitrust rules, Reuters said, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The antitrust watchdog was gathering information and looking into potential monopolistic practices by WeChat, according to the report. Tencent had no immediate comment on the report.“Tencent is all too familiar with the specter of additional regulation over its gaming business,” said Michael Norris, research manager at Shanghai-based consultancy AgencyChina. “Investors may query the extent to which anti-monopoly scrutiny may inhibit Tencent’s investment activities, in gaming or other verticals.”Read more: Tencent Said to Face Broad China Clampdown on Fintech, DealsIn the short run, investors are betting on another robust showing from a company whose profit has surpassed expectations in three of the past four quarters. Things to watch out for Wednesday include:Plans for a makeover. Restructuring the fintech outfit could be far more complicated than with Ant. Unlike Jack Ma’s company -- which runs its fintech operation through a single entity -- Tencent’s payments, money management and lending services are scattered across different units. All rely on WeChat, the avenue through which Tencent reaches users and markets products, including games from Honor of Kings to League of Legends.Comments on a crackdown on multiple fronts. China’s antitrust watchdog has penalized Tencent and its peers for not seeking approval for previous investments and acquisitions. Lawmakers again brought up gaming addiction among youths during a gathering of top Chinese leaders in Beijing in March. And Tencent awaits approval to complete an envisioned merger of game streaming giants Huya and DouYu, which will create a sector leader.The bottom line. The company is projected to post 52% net income growth, the second fastest in almost three years. Investors will be keen to see Tencent keep a lid on expenses while battling Alibaba and Baidu Inc. in cash-guzzling arenas like video streaming.Online gaming momentum. Tencent must churn out the hits to sustain a pace of growth that surpassed 45% in the September quarter. Latest smash Moonlight Blade should have helped over the holidays but future titles remain key: it has 43 new games slated for 2021, said Binnie Wong, an analyst at HSBC.Advertising and payments. Some analysts single those out as the two most important drivers for future growth, given Tencent avoids plying users with ads and has yet to fully monetize WeChat Pay. China’s dominant messaging service was projected to host $240 billion worth of transactions for 400 million daily users of its lite apps in 2020.Going global. It’s shown progress abroad with the mobile versions of Call of Duty and PUBG.Fintech. Encompassing cloud computing, the fintech and business division generated $4.8 billion in revenue for the September quarter, more than a quarter of total sales.Read more: Xi Warns Against Tech Excess in Sign Crackdown Will WidenIt’s the finance operation -- worth between $105 billion to $120 billion according to Bernstein estimates -- that may draw immediate scrutiny. China in November launched an precedented campaign to rein in its largest corporations, focusing first on the twin pillars of Jack Ma’s empire, Ant and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Tencent executives were quick to pledge to work with regulators and maintain a prudent finance strategy. But this month, Xi Jinping warned he will go after “platform” companies that amass data and market power, a sign the internet crackdown is widening.What Bloomberg Intelligence SaysChina’s widening crackdown on Tencent’s businesses could spill over to other fintech behemoths, limiting growth for online credit, wealth and payment markets to high-single digit rates by 2025 from 12-19%, based on our scenario. Dominant names such as Ant, Tencent’s fintech, Duxiaoman and JD Tech may come under tougher scrutiny than smaller rivals.- Francis Chan, analystClick here for the research.The most visible of Tencent’s money services is WeChat Pay, linked inextricably with the eponymous messaging service and the payment method of choice on ride-hailing platform Didi Chuxing and food deliverer Meituan. But like Ant, it also runs services that challenge the state-run banking sector.The fintech business had revenue of about 84 billion yuan in 2019, about 70% of Ant’s sales for the year. Its Corporate Development Group, which oversees newer initiatives, runs wealth management including mutual fund investment options offered via WeChat and QQ, Tencent’s other social hit.One potentially thorny area is the so-called micro-lending business operated by 30%-owned WeBank. Under requirements introduced when Beijing scrapped Ant’s IPO, online lenders must keep 30% of all loans on its own books rather than with partners such as banks. While Tencent now only acts as a pipeline instead of a co-lender, and rules are still unclear, it could have to inject capital if it must co-finance 30% of all funding. Management however has said the micro-lending rules shouldn’t impact Tencent’s flagship Weilidai consumer product.“Tencent’s regulatory risk mainly results from its ‘bigness’,” Bernstein analysts including Robin Zhu said in a March 15 note. But its “competitive position in its main businesses remain very solid.”Read more: Tencent Bulls Look to Earnings as Stock Extends Drop From Record(Corrects the date of the analyst’s report in the last paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ACV Auctions Rises 25% in Debut After $414 Million IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Used car online auction company ACV Auctions Inc. climbed 25% in its trading debut after its investors raised $414 million in an initial public offering priced above a marketed range.ACV shares, which sold for $25 in the IPO, closed Wednesday at $31.25 each, giving the Buffalo, New York-based company a market value of $4.8 billion. ACV shareholders on Tuesday sold 16.55 million shares after marketing them for $20 to $22 each, a range it had earlier elevated from $18 to $20.The stock’s success shows investors are receptive to ACV’s plans to bring used-car wholesaling further into the digital age. The company plans to use the IPO proceeds to grow its virtual marketplace for dealers to buy used vehicles without sending people to a live auction.ACV’s marketplace for auctioning used cars was used by more than 16,000 dealerships and other participants last year, according to the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.ACV staff inspect the cars and send dealers a data-driven report with details such as tire tread thickness, paint condition and brake life so they will know how much they will have to spend on reconditioning them.“Imagine buying a diamond without knowing color, cut, carat and clarity,” ACV Chief Executive Officer George Chamoun said in an interview. “Dealers have been buying cars for years without knowing the equivalent. ACV is bringing that.”125 MarketsChamoun said his plan is to grow the business by expanding its current footprint of 125 markets by 30% this year, boosting R&D spending to add more features to the auction products and by growing its nascent finance business, which loans money to dealers so they can buy more cars.Today’s cars have a lot of computing power and data on board, which ACV wants to mine to give wholesale buyers a better idea of the true condition and value of the vehicle, Chamoun said.The U.S. used-car market totals about 40 million vehicles a year. About 10 million are sold by individuals with the rest going through auctions or other wholesale channels. Chamoun sees ACV taking market share from the other auctions and getting a bigger piece of individual car sales.Shrinking LossesACV’s revenue almost doubled last year while its loss shrank, according to its filings. ACV had a net loss of $41 million on revenue of $208 million, compared with a loss of $77 million on revenue of $107 million in 2019.The company’s biggest backer, Bessemer Venture Partners, will control as much as 29% of the shareholder voting power.The offering was led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc., Bank of America Corp. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The shares are trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol ACVA.(Updates with closing share price in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Falls 6% As Bearish Sentiment Returns

    The bearish sentiment that rushed back into oil markets last week appears set to stay around, with oil prices crashing by nearly 5 percent on Tuesday morning

  • Teslas can now be bought for bitcoin, Elon Musk says

    Tesla Inc customers can now buy its electric vehicles with bitcoin, its boss, Elon Musk, said on Wednesday, marking a significant step forward for the cryptocurrency's use in commerce. "You can now buy a Tesla with bitcoin," Musk said on Twitter, adding that the option would be available outside the United States later this year. Bitcoin, the world's biggest digital currency, rose more than 4% after Musk's tweet and was last up 3.5% at $56,178.

  • NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Downtrend Reaffirmed After Sellers Took Out Pair of Main Bottoms

    The downside momentum is controlling the price action. Recapturing the old bottom at .7096 will be the first sign of a shift in momentum back to up.

  • BorgWarner Shares Drop After New EV Vision Fails to Impress

    (Bloomberg) -- BorgWarner Inc.’s attempt to garner more respect from investors for its effort to shift to electrification fell flat, triggering an 8% slide in the auto-parts maker’s shares on the day it presented its strategic vision.The Detroit-area based company gave a three-hour presentation Tuesday, making a case that it’s just as prepared for the move to electric cars as the vehicle assemblers it has longed supplied, including Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co. and Volkswagen AG.Shares of those automakers each soared more than 30% this year through Tuesday, based in part on aggressive plans to sell more EVs. BorgWarner was up less than half that amount -- and fell to $44.30 Tuesday, the steepest drop since June. The stock was little changed at 9:53 a.m. Wednesday in New York.“People have really asked the question: Is BorgWarner really positioned to succeed as the world shifts more dramatically toward electrification?” Chief Financial Officer Kevin Nowlan said in an interview. “That’s exactly what today’s strategy is intended to address.”The leading manufacturer of turbochargers for gasoline-powered vehicles is preparing to make the leap to the era of electrics. Ford and VW together account for about 24% of its sales, according to supply-chain data compiled by Bloomberg.“Investors believe BWA is still playing ‘catch-up,’” Chris McNally, an analyst at Evercore ISI with an in-line rating on the stock, wrote in a research note published Wednesday. Ryan Brinkman, an analyst at JPMorgan with an overweight rating, predicted in a note that investors eventually will warm to BorgWarner’s strategy as it wins more contracts to supply electrified products.The company said it aims to boost revenue generated from EVs to about 45% of the total by 2030, up from the current 3%. It also will spend around 30% of its R&D total budget on electrification-related technology this year, raising that to almost 50% by 2025.But those goals are less ambitious than Ford’s decision to double spending on EVs through 2025, GM’s pledge to go all-electric by 2035 and VW’s plan to build six car-battery factories.As part of its repositioning, BorgWarner intends to sell off parts of its internal combustion engine business that generate between $3 billion and $4 billion in revenue, Nowlan said. It plans to make up for that -- at least in part -- by acquiring electrification-related business that can generate $2 billion to $3 billion in revenue.The CFO shrugged off the share price drop, saying the company’s margins and financial performance have been strong.“We don’t get hung up on the one day movement,” he said. “It is really about driving long-term value.”(Updates with share price move in the third paragraph. An earlier version of this story corrected the spelling of the CFO’s name in the ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • BlackRock, others' risks should be studied, 'systemic' tag may not be best: Yellen

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday it is important to "look carefully" at systemic risks posed by asset managers, including BlackRock Inc, but said designating them as systematically important financial institutions may not be the right approach. Yellen's remarks came in response to questions from Senator Elizabeth Warren, a longtime Wall Street critic, who demanded to know why BlackRock and other large asset managers had not been added to the list of designated institutions. "I believe it is important to look very carefully at the risks posed by the asset management industry, including BlackRock and other firms," Yellen, who as Treasury secretary, chairs the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC), which is charged with making such designations.

  • Deliveroo: Investor warns of workers' rights issues at firm

    One of the UK's biggest investors won't invest in the delivery firm over concerns about workers' rights.

  • India Eases ‘Disruptive’ Rules That Sparked Bank Bond Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s markets regulator eased proposed rules on bank bonds after the government pushed back on the steps that would have made it harder for lenders to raise fresh capital.The Securities & Exchange Board of India said in a statement Monday that mutual funds can treat Additional Tier 1 debt as 10-year bonds for the financial year starting April 1.That’s a shift from the previous plan that stipulated that the so called CoCo bonds, which have voluntary call options, be valued as 100-year debt. India’s Finance Ministry asked Sebi in a memo earlier this month seen by Bloomberg to ease the regulations partly by withdrawing what it called the “disruptive” 100-year valuation rule.Treating such securities as shorter term helps mutual funds, one of the biggest holders in India, book them at higher valuations. That’s because longer term bonds tend to have lower prices given they are exposed to more interest rate risk. Fund managers had previously valued the notes considering the maturity as the dates on which the lender could exercise the call options.CoCo, or contingent convertible notes, were designed following the global financial crisis to ensure that creditors, not the general public, would foot the bill when banks stumble. But in the real world, investors have often focused instead on the extra yield the notes offer over plain vanilla bonds.Read a QuickTake on the securitiesThat changed last year when Indian investors were again reminded of the risks, after authorities seized beleaguered Yes Bank and announced an unprecedented move to permanently write down its AT1 securities.Lenders in India are saddled with one of the world’s worst bad debt piles and need to boost capital buffers in anticipation of more soured loans amid the pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi needs them to be able to easily raise money in the debt market and channel funds to help revive the economy. That’s all the more important given that weakened public finances are limiting the government’s ability to inject cash into the lenders.Read about India getting low demand for risky bank debt as caps cut appealYields on AT1 debt issued by India’s biggest banks had surged after Sebi initially proposed the rules earlier this month.(Updates with more details)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • S&P 500 slips as tech stocks pull market lower

    The S&P 500 closed lower on Wednesday as optimism about the economic recovery by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was unable to halt a decline in technology shares for a second straight day. The remarks by the top two U.S. economic officials mirrored what they told Congress the day before, with Powell saying on Wednesday the most likely case is 2021 will be "a very, very strong year." While the three major indexes closed lower, investors sold last year's big performers, the technology shares that doubled the Nasdaq index from year-ago lows, and bought the underpriced value-oriented stocks poised to do well in the recovery.

  • Got an adjustable-rate mortgage? Here's why you should refinance soon

    Time may be running out on switching to an attractive fixed-rate loan.

  • Dubai Eyes Its Second IPO in Three Years With Tristar Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Middle Eastern logistics firm Tristar Transport is looking to raise gross primary proceeds of between $120 million and $160 million in an initial public offering in Dubai next month, in what would be only the financial hub’s second listing in three years.The company plans to offer up to 24% of its shares in the IPO, according to a statement on Tuesday, valuing it at as much as $964 million. The placement will include an issuance of 199 million new shares and a secondary offering of up to 88.8 million shares by existing shareholders.Sovereign wealth fund Emirates Investment Authority has the right to subscribe to buy 5% of the offer. Kuwaiti logistics firm Agility Public Warehousing Co. plans to sell just under 15% of its stake in Tristar and will remain a majority shareholder after the IPO.If priced at the top of the of the range, the IPO would be the biggest on Dubai’s main exchange since 2017, when Emaar Development PJSC raised $1.3 billion. Since then, new offerings have languished amid shrinking volumes and delistings of major companies such as port operator DP World. By contrast, new offerings jumped in neighboring Saudi Arabia.Al Mal Capital was until now the most recent company to tap Dubai’s market, raising about $95 million by listing its real estate investment trust unit in December.Tristar had initially planned to sell shares in London, but those plans were scuttled after a fraud at London-listed firm NMC Health Plc revealed $6 billion of hidden debt, increasing worries among global investors about governance and transparency issues at Gulf firms.Bank of America Corp. and Citigroup Inc. had been retained as global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the sale, according to the statement. First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC and HSBC Bank Middle East Limited are joint regional coordinators, Societe Generale SA is a joint bookrunner and Kuwait Financial Centre KPSC is a co-lead manager.Tristar operates in 20 countries, and provides transportation and storage services to customers including Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., Total SA and Dow Inc.(Adds details on Agility’s stake sale in third paragraph. A previous version was corrected to fix the implied valuation.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Dollar Index (DX) Futures Technical Analysis – Trader Reaction to 91.870 Pivot Sets the Tone

    The direction of the June U.S. Dollar Index on Tuesday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the 50% level at 91.870.

  • If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Investors who have owned stocks in the last year have generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return over the last 12 months is 74.3%. But there is no question some investments performed better than others along the way. Bitcoin’s Big Run: As strong as the stock market has been since it bottomed on March 23, 2020, Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) has been much stronger. After a wild ride that took Bitcoin prices near $20,000 in late 2017, the previous Bitcoin bubble burst in 2018 and the cryptocurrency finished the year down 72.6%. Bitcoin came back to life in 2019, however, finishing the year up 87.2% and priced at around $7,200. Several factors led to a surge in Bitcoin buying in 2020. First, investors concerned about the potential long-term damage that trillions of dollars in federal stimulus could do to the value of the dollar have flooded into Bitcoin as a potential safe-haven play. Second, younger Americans receiving three rounds of direct stimulus payments have poured a significant chunk of that cash into investments, including Bitcoin. Mizuho recently estimated the most recent round of $1,400 stimulus payments alone could contribute to roughly $24 billion in Bitcoin buying. After starting 2020 at around $7,200, Bitcoin prices had reached $10,000 by mid-February. By the beginning of March, the volatile cryptocurrency was back down to around $8,600 after news of the coronavirus spreading in China prompted concerns about a U.S. pandemic. When the stock market bottomed on March 23, Bitcoin investors were feeling the pain as well. Investors who had purchased Bitcoin as a COVID-19 flight-to-safety trade were down big with Bitcoin priced at around $5,800 at the time. However, once the government stimulus payments started flowing, Bitcoin regained its swagger. By May 31, Bitcoin prices were back above $10,000, and they haven’t traded below $10,000 since September 2020. Related Link: If You Invested ,000 In Ford Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now Bitcoin In 2021, Beyond: Bitcoin made it to new all-time highs above $20,000 in December 2020, almost exactly three years after its last new high. The cryptocurrency eventually made it as high as $61,643 in recent weeks, more than tripling its 2017 high. In recent days, the cryptocurrency has pulled back from all-time highs, settling back down to around $55,500 at publication time. Still, Bitcoin investors who bought one year ago and held on have generated a massive return on their investment. In fact, $1,000 in Bitcoin bought on March 23, 2020, would be worth about $8,816 today. Given the exponential rise in Bitcoin prices in the past year coupled with the loss of stimulus payment support in the coming months, some investors are understandably growing concerned about a potential repeat of the 2018 sell-off. Bitcoin has experienced three boom-to-bust drawdowns of more than 80% in the past decade, and a similar sell-off in 2021 could send its price tumbling back down to around the $12,000 level. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga'Stimmy' Checks And The Stock Market: Will The Retail Trading Frenzy Continue?Cash App Is Giving Away M In Bitcoin: What You Need To Know© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 37 million more stimulus payments are coming — so check your mail

    Another wave of $1,400 stimulus payments rolling out this week --- and this time, many are coming as paper checks or pre-paid debit cards, the Internal Revenue Service announced Monday.

  • Homebuyers snap up historically low mortgage rates, homeowners not so much

    Applications rise for homebuyer mortgages, but refinancing continues to cool.

  • The 5 worst things people are doing with stimulus checks, Suze Orman says

    There are absolutely some wrong ways to spend this money, says the personal finance expert

  • Exclusive: Goldman sends Indian employees back home as local COVID-19 cases rise

    Goldman Sachs told all but critical staff at its operation in Indian IT capital Bengaluru to return to working from home on Wednesday, reversing moves to get staff back to one of its biggest global offices as coronavirus infections in the city grew. India earlier reported a new variant of the coronavirus as new infections and deaths nationwide hit the highest this year, prompting the imposition of new restrictions in some states. Bengaluru reported 1,280 new infections on Tuesday, according to city data, and several sources at Goldman told Reuters that teams had been told to return to working from home ahead of an all-office townhall call at 2 p.m. local time on Thursday.