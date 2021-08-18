U.S. markets close in 5 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,449.78
    +1.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,330.27
    -13.01 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,670.94
    +14.76 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,183.02
    +5.84 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.48
    -0.11 (-0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.20
    -5.60 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.30
    -0.36 (-1.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1715
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2800
    +0.0220 (+1.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3755
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8700
    +0.2950 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,247.52
    -858.78 (-1.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,132.70
    +4.01 (+0.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,160.59
    -20.52 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,585.91
    +161.44 (+0.59%)
     

MedAlliance Announces Enrollment of First Patient in Erectile Dysfunction Feasibility Study with Sirolimus Drug-Eluting Balloon

·3 min read

NYON, Switzerland, Aug. 18, 2021 /CNW/ -- MedAlliance has announced enrollment of the first patient in an erectile dysfunction (ED) feasibility study with its sirolimus drug-eluting balloon [DEB]. This occurred at the University of Rome Tor Vergata, Italy, under the direction of the study's Principal Investigator, Professor of Cardiovascular Interventional Pathology Giuseppe Sangiorgi.

MedAlliance Enrolls First Patient in Erectile Dysfunction Study with Sirolimus Drug Eluting Balloon
MedAlliance Enrolls First Patient in Erectile Dysfunction Study with Sirolimus Drug Eluting Balloon

The aim of the study is to assess the feasibility and safety of angioplasty with a sirolimus-eluting balloon in patients with ED and distal internal pudendal and/or penile artery stenotic disease, using Plain Old Balloon (POB) angioplasty as a comparator. A total of 10 patients will be enrolled into the feasibility study, whose successful outcome will lead to a larger ED study involving around 50 patients.

"We are very excited by the potential outcome of this study," said Prof Sangiorgi. "There are a significant proportion of ED patients who don't respond to conventional drug therapy, and initial studies have suggested that drug-eluting balloons could provide the solution. The balloon used in this study, providing a slow release of sirolimus, could be particularly suitable."

It is estimated that 300 million men worldwide were affected by ED in 2020, a figure projected to increase to 322 million by 2025. Nearly 30% of these were aged between 40 and 70. The most common cause of ED is vascular disease. 70% of physical-related causes of ED are due to reduced blood circulation to the penis. PDE5i's (e.g. Viagra, Cialis) are the most commonly used form of drug treatment for ED, but up to 50% of those treated experience a suboptimal response. A potential alternative therapy for these patients is to treat the pudendal and/or penile arteries via the percutaneous approach, using a coronary stent or PTCA balloon. Atherosclerotic occlusive disease of the ilio-pudendal-penile arteries resulting in arterial insufficiency to the penis has been reported to affect up to 75% of patients with ED.

"This is a very exciting study for us, as we believe it will indicate the potential of our sirolimus DEB to help significant numbers of ED sufferers who are unresponsive to other therapies," said Jeffrey B. Jump, Chairman and CEO of MedAlliance.

Med Alliance's DEB technology involves unique MicroReservoirs made from biodegradable polymer intermixed with the anti-restenotic drug sirolimus. These MicroReservoirs provide controlled and sustained release of the drug for up to 90 days1. Extended release of sirolimus from stents has been proven highly efficacious in both coronary and peripheral vasculatures. MedAlliance's proprietary CAT™ (Cell Adherent Technology) enables the MicroReservoirs to be coated onto balloons and adhere to the vessel lumen when delivered via an angioplasty balloon.

Med Alliance's sirolimus DEB, known as SELUTION SLR™, was awarded CE Mark Approval for the treatment of peripheral artery disease in February 2020 and for the treatment of coronary arterial disease in May 2020. It is now available in Europe and all other countries where the CE Mark is recognized. SELUTION SLR is not currently licensed for the treatment of ED.

Media Contact:
Richard Kenyon
rkenyon@medalliance.com
+44 7831 569940

About MedAlliance

MedAlliance is a privately-owned medical technology company. It is headquartered in Nyon, Switzerland, with offices in Germany, Singapore, UK and USA. MedAlliance specializes in the development of ground-breaking technology and commercialization of advanced drug device combination products for the treatment of coronary and peripheral artery disease. For further information visit: www.medalliance.com

1. Drug concentration evident in MicroReservoirs and tissue – Data on file at M.A. Med Alliance SA

MedAlliance Logo (PRNewsfoto/MedAlliance)
MedAlliance Logo (PRNewsfoto/MedAlliance)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medalliance-announces-enrollment-of-first-patient-in-erectile-dysfunction-feasibility-study-with-sirolimus-drug-eluting-balloon-301357941.html

SOURCE MedAlliance

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/18/c1210.html

Recommended Stories

  • Where Will Palantir Be in 5 Years?

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) is a divisive stock. The bulls believe the data mining firm will continue to expand across the government and commercial sectors, while the bears believe it's too dependent on government contracts, its commercial business faces too many competitors, and its stock is too expensive. Palantir's volatility reflects that battle.

  • Upstart Is Up Nearly 700%. Here's Why It's Still a Buy

    Artificial intelligence lending platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has been hot in its first few months on the market, soaring more than 700% since going public last December. Upstart's proprietary artificial intelligence system replaces the traditional FICO score to determine if borrowers with lower or no credit are creditworthy. It's a win-win scenario for both borrowers and lenders, and investors are winning from the company's resulting growth.

  • This Company Might Cut Its Dividend, but Its Stock Could Soar

    Shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) fell after its recent earnings report, along with a few other major announcements regarding large asset sales. Earnings did not show anything unexpected, and the company's announced divestitures were at good multiples, likely good news for the stock. While Lumen did not announce a dividend cut yet, even hinting at a potential cut made investors nervous, sending shares down.

  • AMC CEO Is Smartly Selling Shares

    AMC Entertainment Group (NYSE: AMC) has been the subject of intense investor interest in 2021. Redditers encouraged each other to buy shares of the movie theater chain and hold them until the stock price rose to astronomical levels. Through no fault of its own, AMC was devastated during the coronavirus pandemic when it had to shut its doors to the viewing public.

  • 3 Stocks Warren Buffett Is Selling That You Should Be Buying Hand Over Fist

    When it comes to investing prowess, Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Since taking the helm of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, he's helped deliver an average annual return to shareholders of 20%. Taking into account the year-to-date gain from the Class A shares (BRK.A), Buffett has overseen a nearly 3,400,000% return in Berkshire Hathaway's stock while CEO.

  • Nike wasn't 'giving me really what I needed,' U.S. Olympian says about jumping to LuluLemon

    When her contract with Nike (NKE) was up for renegotiation, American Olympian Colleen Quigley chose to leave the athletic apparel giant for a different type of deal with Lululemon (LULU).

  • Plug Power's Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Sentiment is Increasing and the Recent Infrastructure Bill may Become a Catalyst

    Plug Power's Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG), shares saw an 11% drop to US$25.10 in the week since the company reported its quarterly result. On the whole, it seems that the stock has stabilized back to fundamentals after a high enthusiasm run from the beginning of 2021. We will take a better look at the fundamentals and see what analysts are expecting for the company.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Want explosive investment returns? Like many stay-at-home companies, Pinterest has experienced a slowdown as pandemic-related tailwinds fade in the social media industry. The company's image-focused business model is an easy sell for advertisers, and it is at the early stages of monetizing its massive international audience.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of lithium mining company Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) crashed in Tuesday trading and are down 11.5% as of 1:20 p.m. EDT. Who's to blame for Lithium Americas investors' recent run of bad luck, though? You may be surprised to learn that it's actually larger lithium miners Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) and Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) -- and the bank that warned against buying them yesterday.

  • Target crushes Q2 earnings, Lowe's same-store sales drop, TJX net sales beat

    Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down the latest quarters and outlook for Target, Lowe's, and TJX.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • Lowe’s Stock Is Rising Because Earnings Show It’s Not Home Depot

    Shares of home-improvement chain Lowe's are soaring in Wednesday trading after a strong earnings report, in contrast to the stock performance of rival Home Depot.

  • Labor Day has been a turning point in markets the last three years. Here’s what one strategist sees happening next.

    The last three years, Labor Day marked a turning point in markets. Here's what one strategist anticipates.

  • New Found Announces $50 Million Bought Deal Financing

    New Found Gold Corp. ("New Found" or the "Company") (TSXV: NFG) (OTC: NFGFF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp. and BMO Capital Markets on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a "bought deal" basis, 4,390,000 flow-through common shares of the Company (the "Flow-Through Shares") that will qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Unity Stock?

    3D technology company Unity Software (NYSE: U) recently reported second-quarter earnings for 2021, and investors rewarded the stock with a quick 20% increase following its results. Is this a temporary bump or part of Unity's long-term rise? Here is what might have investors excited and whether there is still time to get on board.

  • Is Tilray a Warren Buffett Stock?

    Since he's the most famous and perhaps most successful investor of all time, Warren Buffett's stock-picking philosophy is something that every investor should understand. Cannabis company Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) doesn't have the consistent financial performance or operational efficiency that's typical of a Buffett pick. Could that be enough to pique Buffett's curiosity?

  • Here’s what Vanguard found to be the most potent inflation-fighting asset class

    Quantitative analyst at index fund manager Vanguard found the most potent inflation-fighting asset classes.

  • 3 Attractive Dividend Stocks Whose Dividends Could Double

    Instead of chasing high yields, investors should focus on well-run companies that can afford to double their dividends because they generate robust earnings and FCF growth. Apple started paying dividends again in 2012 -- more than 16 years after it halted its original dividend -- and it's raised that payout every subsequent year.

  • Is It Time To Consider Buying Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)?

    Canadian Solar Inc. ( NASDAQ:CSIQ ), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a...

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.