U.S. markets open in 1 hour 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,794.00
    -15.25 (-0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,364.00
    -181.00 (-0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,466.75
    -12.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,747.50
    -6.70 (-0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.60
    -0.98 (-1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,648.10
    -6.00 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    18.83
    -0.35 (-1.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9862
    -0.0013 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.82
    +0.13 (+0.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1324
    +0.0042 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.8500
    -0.1700 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,291.67
    -101.76 (-0.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.21
    -0.14 (-0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,956.57
    -57.42 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,250.28
    +275.38 (+1.02%)
     

MedAlliance SELUTION SLR Receives Coronary FDA IDE Approval

·3 min read

GENEVA, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following our communication last  week "MedAlliance to be acquired by Cordis", MedAlliance is pleased to make the following announcement:

SELUTION SLR™, MedAlliance's novel sirolimus-eluting balloon, has received FDA Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) approval to initiate its coronary pivotal clinical trial.  This is the first sustained limus release coronary drug eluting balloon (DEB) to receive FDA IDE approval for In-stent Restenosis (ISR) indication. The study has already begun enrollment in Europe.

"We are pleased with the speed of European enrollment and look forward to enrolling the first US patient before the year end; US site selections are underway and will be finalized over the next several weeks. This study has the potential to address the important unmet need of a non-stent treatment for the ongoing problem of in-stent restenosis,"  commented Dr Don Cutlip, Principal Investigator of the IDE SELUTION4ISR Study and the Chief Medical Officer at, Baim Institute for Clinical Research.

"This is another significant milestone for MedAlliance: we were the first sustained limus release balloon to receive FDA IDE approval, the first to begin enrollment and now the first to have three applications approved.  This is the culmination of a multi-year R&D program that delivered comprehensive pre-clinical data meeting the very high standards of the US FDA," added Jeffrey B. Jump, MedAlliance Chairman and CEO.  "We are very pleased with the high level of market acceptance we are experiencing in Europe, Asia and South America, and we look forward to entering the US market following the successful culmination of this important clinical study and receipt of FDA approval.  We are currently enrolling our US Below-the-knee (BTK) study, enrollment is ahead of schedule.

"We have had significant success with enrollment of the larger randomized sister study, the international  coronary SELUTION DeNovo study, and are excited to offer this new treatment option to US patients, avoiding permanent metal implants.   No drug coated balloon is currently approved in the US for coronary indications." 

MedAlliance was the first drug-eluting balloon company to receive FDA Breakthrough Designation status.  In addition to the BTK and superficial femoral artery (SFA) indications for which the company received FDA IDE approval in May and August 2022, MedAlliance has now received coronary in-stent restenosis (ISR) IDE approval. In the next few weeks, MedAlliance plans to submit its 4th IDE application, for de novo coronary artery lesions, which will complement the substantial experience that the company has gained with the SELUTION DeNovo trial in Europe.  More than 540 patients of the 3,326 planned have already been enrolled in this ground-breaking coronary randomized controlled study comparing SELUTION SLR vs. any limus drug-eluting stent (DES). The study is powered to demonstrate superiority of SELUTION SLR DEB over DES for coronary de novo artery disease.  This is the largest DEB study ever initiated and has the potential to change medical practice where implants (metal stents) have been the standard of care for more than 30 years.

Enrollment of the IDE SELUTION4ISR FDA coronary study is already ongoing in Europe, and will start in the US later this year.  The trial will be conducted at up to 60 centers worldwide, and in up to 40 centers in the US.  This study is powered to demonstrate non-inferiority vs. standard of care, (80% against DES and 20% against POBA), and is currently 10% enrolled (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04280029).

SELUTION SLR was awarded CE Mark Approval for the treatment of peripheral artery disease in February 2020 and for the treatment of coronary artery disease in May 2020.

MedAlliance's unique DEB technology involves MicroReservoirs which contain a mixture of biodegradable polymer intermixed with the anti-restenotic drug sirolimus applied as a coating on the surface of an angioplasty balloon. These MicroReservoirs provide controlled and sustained release of the drug for up to 90 days1.

SELUTION SLR is commercially available in Europe, Asia, the  Middle East and the Americas (outside USA) and most other countries where the CE Mark is recognized  and over 10,000 units have already been used for patient treatments in routine clinical practice or as part of clinical trials.

Contact: Richard Kenyon, rkenyon@medalliance.com, +44 7831 569940

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1928168/MedAlliance_Image.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1196864/MedAlliance_Logo.jpg

MedAlliance Logo (PRNewsfoto/MedAlliance)
MedAlliance Logo (PRNewsfoto/MedAlliance)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medalliance-selution-slr-receives-coronary-fda-ide--approval-301657798.html

SOURCE MedAlliance

Recommended Stories

  • Tricida Collapses 94%, Vaxcyte Soars as Drug Trials Diverge

    (Bloomberg) -- The make-or-break nature of biotech trading was on full display Monday as a pair of stocks charged in opposite directions following key clinical trial data.Most Read from BloombergRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersAdidas to End Kanye West Partnership After ControversiesKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesDove, Other Unilever Dry Shampoos Recalled Over Cancer RiskTricida

  • Goldman Sachs Says These 2 Buy-Rated Stocks Have at Least 60% Upside Potential

    A Wall Street Journal article helped propel stocks forward on Friday after the piece implied the rate-setters at the Fed might put the brakes on heavy rate rises from December onwards. On account of the surge, all three major indexes put in the best weekly performance since June with the Nasdaq’s 5.2% gain leading the charge followed by the respective 4.9% and 4.7% upticks of the Dow and the S&P 500. Investors will naturally be hoping the market’s latest move upwards has staying power as each pr

  • Could This News from Pfizer Equal Billions for Moderna?

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) both have generated billions of dollars of revenue from their coronavirus vaccines. While Pfizer has a vast portfolio of products across therapeutic areas, Moderna still depends on its coronavirus vaccine and booster for all of its revenue. Moderna's share performance reflects these concerns: The stock has dropped about 50% so far this year.

  • Biogen lifts profit view on heavy cost cuts, data on Alzheimer's drug crucial

    Shares jumped 2% as costs and expenses fell 54.3% to $1.14 billion and the drugmaker predicted earnings per share of $16.50 and $17.15 compared to a prior forecast of $15.25 to $16.75. However, the focus of investors and Wall Street analysts is squarely on Biogen and Eisai Co Ltd's new drug lecanemab that slowed the progress of the disease by 27% in a trial last month. Data on the drug has been promising, and Biogen and Eisai, which is the leading the partnership, are expected to file for a U.S. approval soon with a decision expected in January.

  • Failed trial sends Peninsula kidney drug company's stock tumbling 94%

    The company had hoped to translate positive late-stage study results into more money, which has dwindled since the FDA forced it to revamp its study two years ago.

  • Biosimilars Are Revolutionizing Healthcare: Is This Industry Leader a Buy?

    A recent poll on prescription drug prices found that 83% of Americans view prescription drug prices as too expensive. In recent years, U.S. lawmakers and regulatory agencies have worked together to begin tackling the concerns of Americans about the cost of prescription drugs. When President Obama signed the Affordable Care Act into law in 2010, this opened up an avenue for the first biosimilar drug to ultimately be approved and launched in 2015.

  • 10 Best Pharma Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best pharma stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out the 5 Best Pharma Stocks To Buy Now. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%, the global pharmaceuticals industry is projected to expand to $1587.1 billion in 2022 from […]

  • Bill Gates' Big Vaccine Bet Might Beat Pfizer

    A vaccine candidate from Vaxcyte appears to offer better protection against bacterial infections than the Prevnar franchise from Pfizer.

  • Vaccine developer Vaxcyte stock soars on results of experimental pneumonia jab

    Shares of vaccine developer Vaxcyte Inc. closed more than 60% higher Monday as the company released results of a clinical trial of a pneumonia vaccine that showed it was safe. The San Carlos company (NASDAQ: PCVX) said the Phase I/II proof-of-concept study in healthy adults ages 18-64 met its primary safety and tolerability targets. Vaxcyte, which a year ago signed a lease for nearly 100,000 square feet at Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.'s Alexandria District for Science & Technology in San Carlos, has developed its VAX-24 offering essentially 24 vaccines in one to protect against the bacteria that causes pneumonia.

  • Tricida Shares Nosedive After Disappointing Data From Much Anticipated Kidney Disease Trial

    Tricida Inc (NASDAQ: TCDA) announced the topline results from its VALOR-CKD renal outcomes clinical trial, designed to evaluate veverimer's ability to slow chronic kidney disease (CKD) progression. The VALOR-CKD trial did not meet its primary endpoint, which was defined as the time to the first occurrence of any event in the composite endpoint of renal death, end-stage renal disease (ESRD), or a confirmed greater than or equal to 40% reduction in estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR), also

  • Ukraine hospital's staff fight dark memories of occupation

    The doctors are preparing for cold days in the basement. At least they can expect the generator to have a steady supply of fuel, even if it's no match for the winter air that will blow in through the glassless windows and collapsed walls of a hilltop hospital in northeast Ukraine. This hospital was the only medical facility to stay open when Russian troops overran Izium in early March, not long after the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Three things investors will be looking for in Biogen's Q3 earnings

    The drugmaker will again face analysts on Tuesday amid cautious hope for its neurodegenerative disease drugs and an ongoing CEO search. Here's what to watch for.

  • 4 Stocks Navigating Through Hospital Industry Headwinds (Revised)

    Increasing expenses amid inflation is shrinking margins for the Zacks Medical-Hospital industry players. However, HCA Healthcare (HCA), Acadia Healthcare (ACHC), Universal Health (UHS) and Tenet Healthcare (THC) are poised to win big with recovering patient volumes.

  • Dove, other Unilever dry shampoos recalled over cancer risk

    Dove, Suave and Bed Head are among the aerosol dry shampoos recalled after they were found to contain benzene, which can cause cancer.

  • Peninsula drug company Myovant to go private in $1.7 billion buyout

    A company led by former Genentech Inc. president Myrtle Potter will buy part of Brisbane-based drug maker Myovant Sciences Ltd. and take the company private in a $1.7 billion deal. The buyout by New York-based Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd. and parent company Sumitomo Pharma Co. Ltd. of Japan puts the value of Myovant (NYSE: MYOV) at $2.9 billion. Myovant, which in six years built to nearly 600 employees and developed two drugs approved for three conditions in women's health and prostate cancer, earlier this month rejected a buyout offer by the group of companies controlled by Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. At that time, Myovant's board said that $22.75-per-share bid for the 48% stake the group didn't already own "significantly" undervalued Myovant.

  • 'The Human Trial' documentary explores why we still don't have a cure for diabetes

    The documentary The Human Trial follows the search for a cure for global diabetes epidemic, and why it’s taking so long.

  • Vaxcyte Shares Surge As Its Pneumococcal Vaccine On Par With Pfizer's Shot In Study

    Vaxcyte Inc (NASDAQ: PCVX) announced positive topline results from the Phase 1/2 proof-of-concept study evaluating VAX-24, the company's investigational 24-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV), in healthy adults aged 18-64. VAX-24 met the primary safety and tolerability objectives, demonstrating a safety profile similar to Pfizer Inc's (NYSE: PFE) Prevnar 20 (PCV20) for all doses studied. In the study, VAX-24 met or exceeded the established regulatory immunogenicity standards for all 24 s

  • L'Oreal's hair straighteners caused woman's cancer, lawsuit claims

    L'Oreal SA has been sued by a Missouri woman who alleges she developed uterine cancer as a result of using the French cosmetic company's hair-straightening products. The lawsuit, filed Friday in federal court in Chicago, came days after a study from the U.S. National Institute of Environmental Health Safety (NIEHS) finding that hair-straightening products may significantly increase the risk of uterine cancer among frequent users. The plaintiff, Jennifer Mitchell, said she was diagnosed with uterine cancer in 2018, after using L'Oreal's products since about 2000, when she was 10.

  • The most common COVID symptoms have changed, study says. Here’s what they are

    “Symptoms as recorded previously are changing with the evolving variants of the virus.”

  • Prepare for this largely unforeseen inflation impact next year, analysts warn

    When it comes to healthcare spending, 'consumers can only really choose between paying up or walking away,' one analyst told MarketWatch.