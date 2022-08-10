GENEVA, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SELUTION SLR™, MedAlliance's novel sirolimus-eluting balloon, has received conditional FDA Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) approval to initiate its pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of occlusive disease of the superficial femoral artery (SFA).

MedAlliance SELUTION SLR Receives Second FDA IDE Approval

This comes only a few months after the company received IDE approval for SELUTION SLR in the treatment of below-the-knee (BTK) indications (May 2022).

Enrollment will begin in the SELUTION SLR IDE SFA study later this year. It will be conducted at over 20 centers in the US and an additional 20 centers around the world. This study will enroll 300 patients to demonstrate superiority over balloon angioplasty (POBA). The Principal Investigator of this study is Dr George Adams, Director, Cardiovascular and Peripheral Vascular Research; Rex Hospital Inc., Raleigh, North Carolina, United States.

"We are very excited that US patients suffering from PAD will have the opportunity to receive this novel sirolimus drug coated balloon technology. This is yet another advancement in the field of treating vascular disease and we are confident that this study will enroll quickly," Dr Adams commented.

"This is a significant milestone for MedAlliance: we are the first non-paclitaxel drug coated balloon to receive IDE approval, and now the first to have two applications approved. This is the culmination of a multi-year R&D program to provide the comprehensive non-clinical data required to satisfy the very high standards expected by the US FDA," added Jeffrey B. Jump, MedAlliance Chairman and CEO. "We are very pleased with the rapid level of sales growth we are experiencing in Europe, Asia and South America and very much look forward to entering the US market."

SELUTION SLR was awarded CE Mark Approval for the treatment of peripheral artery disease in February 2020 and for the treatment of coronary artery disease in May 2020. The US FDA has awarded SELUTION SLR with four breakthrough designations: for the treatment of atherosclerotic lesions in native coronary arteries; coronary in-stent restenosis; peripheral below-the-knee and AV-Fistula indications.

In August 2021, the first of over 3,000 patients was enrolled in a ground-breaking coronary randomized controlled study comparing SELUTION SLR with any limus drug-eluting stent [DES]. This is the largest DEB study ever initiated and has the potential to change medical practice.

MedAlliance's DEB technology involves unique MicroReservoirs made from biodegradable polymer intermixed with the anti-restenotic drug sirolimus. These MicroReservoirs provide controlled and sustained release of the drug for up to 90 days1. Extended release of sirolimus from stents has been proven highly efficacious in both coronary and peripheral vasculatures. MedAlliance's proprietary CAT™ (Cell Adherent Technology) enables the MicroReservoirs to be coated onto balloons and adhere to the vessel lumen when delivered via an angioplasty balloon.

SELUTION SLR is available in Europe and all other countries where the CE Mark is recognized.

Media Contact:

Richard Kenyon

rkenyon@medalliance.com

+44 7831 569940

About MedAlliance

MedAlliance is a privately-owned medical technology company. It is headquartered in Nyon, Switzerland, with offices in Germany, Singapore, UK and USA. MedAlliance specializes in the development of ground-breaking technology and commercialization of advanced drug device combination products for the treatment of coronary and peripheral artery disease. For further information visit: www.medalliance.com

1. Drug concentration evident in MicroReservoirs and tissue – Data on file at M.A. Med Alliance SA

