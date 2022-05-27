U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,158.24
    +100.40 (+2.47%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,212.96
    +575.77 (+1.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,131.13
    +390.48 (+3.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,887.90
    +49.66 (+2.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.07
    +0.98 (+0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,850.60
    +3.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.14
    +0.17 (+0.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0739
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7430
    -0.0130 (-0.47%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2631
    +0.0025 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.0850
    -0.0170 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,767.92
    -387.91 (-1.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    625.79
    -3.71 (-0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,585.46
    +20.54 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,781.68
    +176.84 (+0.66%)
     

Medallion Resources Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Medallion Resources Ltd.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MLLOF
Medallion Resources Ltd.
Medallion Resources Ltd.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medallion Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MDL; OTCQB: MLLOF; Frankfurt: MRDN – “Medallion” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that shareholders have approved all resolutions put forth at the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Shareholders’ Meeting”) held in Vancouver, BC, on May 27, 2022.

In the annual meeting, 34.86% of the eligible shares were represented and all motions put forward by the Company were passed.

The number of directors of the Company was fixed at six and Mark Saxon, Rod McKeen, David Shaw, Andrew Morden, Gabriel Alonso-Mendoza and Kurt Forrester were elected as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual general meeting.

Davidson LLP was re-appointed as auditors of the company and the board is authorized to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors.

95.4% of the Medallion shareholders other than directors, who were not eligible to vote, voted in favor of the Up-Listing Resolution authorizing the Company to proceed with its plans to list on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“NasdaqCM”) and, at the board’s discretion, delist from the Tier 2 of the TSX Venture Exchange. 100% of all shareholders voted in favor of a share consolidation at a consolidation ratio sufficient to meet the Initial Listing Requirements of NasdaqCM, namely a US$4.00 per share minimum bid price, up to a maximum consolidation ratio of 90 pre-consolidation shares for each post-consolidation share.

“Today’s result in support of the Company’s new Strategic Plan outlined in our news release dated April 26, 2022 is an important step towards listing on Nasdaq and strengthening the management team to commercialize Medallion’s rare earth element processing technologies and establish other technologies to support the clean energy transition,” Mark Saxon, President & CEO stated.

About Medallion Resources

Medallion Resources (TSX-V: MDL; OTCQB: MLLOF; Frankfurt: MRDN) has developed a proprietary process and related business model to achieve low-cost, near-term, rare-earth element (REE) production by exploiting monazite. Monazite is a rare-earth phosphate mineral that is widely available as a by-product from mineral sand mining operations. Furthermore, Medallion has recently licensed an innovative REE separation technology from Purdue Research Foundation which can be utilized by Medallion and sub-licensed by Medallion to third party REE producers.

REEs are critical inputs to electric and hybrid vehicles, electronics, imaging systems, wind turbines and strategic defense systems. Medallion is committed to following best practices and accepted international standards in all aspects of mineral transportation, processing and the safe management of waste materials. Medallion utilizes Life Cycle Assessment methodology to support investment and process decision making.

More about Medallion can be found at medallionresources.com.

Contact(s):

Mark Saxon, President & CEO
+1.604.681.9558 or msaxon@medallionresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Medallion management takes full responsibility for the content of and has prepared this news release. Some of the statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements, such as statements that describe Medallion’s plans with respect to general strategic matters and the advancement of its business plan, and Medallion’s ability to advance and commercialize its technology platforms and negotiate commercial agreements with third parties.

Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "potential," "possible," "projects," "plans," and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will," "may," "could," or "should" occur or be achieved or their negatives or other comparable words.   Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including the risks related to market conditions and regulatory approval and other risks outlined in the Company’s management discussions and analysis of financial results. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in these statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and, other than as required by applicable securities laws, Medallion disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required pursuant to applicable laws.

This release is neither an offer to sell, nor the solicitation of an offer to buy, the Company’s securities in the U.S.. Any such offer or solicitation can only be made by means of a prospectus, which forms a part of the Company’s registration statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Form F-1:
https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001370496/000149315222013128/formf-1.htm.


Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Rallies On Inflation Data; Tesla Pops As Elon Musk Issues This Warning; Apple Stock Surges

    The Dow Jones rallied amid encouraging inflation data. Tesla stock jumped even as CEO Elon Musk issued a warning. Apple stock surged.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the very best businesses to own — 3 high-quality examples from Berkshire's portfolio

    Stop investing in mediocre businesses. Buy the best, instead.

  • Why Aurora Cannabis' 39% Drop Is Leading the Marijuana Sector Down Friday

    As of 12:24 p.m. ET, Aurora shares were still down 38.8%. At the same time, Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares were down 3.6%, and Hexo (NASDAQ: HEXO) stock was down 5.3%. The plunge in Aurora shares comes as existing shareholders react to a new round of financing that the company said will bring $150 million to the company.

  • Stocks: ‘This is a rally in a bear market mode,’ strategist says

    Julian Bridgen, co-founder and president of Macro Intelligence 2 Partners, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss this week's market action and whether or not it will carry over into next week, the Fed, and inflation.

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Jumping Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were jumping 7.5% higher as of 11:30 a.m. ET on Friday. Instead, Moderna appears to be benefiting from the overall stock market bounce. Good news for the overall stock market tends to be good news for Moderna.

  • Ulta stock rises, Aurora Cannabis increases finance deal, Blackberry soars on Google partnership

    Ulta shares are up after its big Q1 earnings beat, Aurora Cannabis increased its finance deal to $150 million, and Blackberry stock is surging after news of its partnership with Google.

  • Jim Cramer and Hedge Funds Agree on These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer and hedge funds agree on. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer and hedge funds agree on, go directly to Jim Cramer and Hedge Funds Agree on These 5 Stocks. In the past few weeks, Jim Cramer, the journalist […]

  • Billionaire Israel Englander Pulls the Trigger on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Penny Stocks

    Risk and reward are the yin and yang of stock trading, the two opposite but essential ingredients in every market success. And there are no stocks that better embody both sides – the risk factors and the reward potentials – than penny stocks. These equities, priced below $5 per share, typically offer high upside potentials. Even a small gain in share price – just a few cents – quickly translates into a high yield return. Of course, the risk is real, too; not every penny stock is going to show th

  • Qualcomm CEO: The market is making 'an absolute mistake' on our stock

    Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon weighs in on the outlook for the semiconductor industry and his company's future.

  • Why Amazon Stock Jumped Today

    Shareholders in Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) beat a rising market on Friday morning, with shares gaining 3% by 10:45 a.m. ET compared to a 1.4% boost in the S&P 500. The rally was powered by a brightening outlook around economic growth and consumer spending. A major factor driving Amazon's stock higher on Friday was the boost in the wider tech world.

  • 2 Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy and 1 to Avoid

    Despite all the attention that renewable energy companies get, having operations in the renewable energy space alone does not make a stock a buy. In fact, several renewable energy companies are struggling just to stay profitable. Let's discuss two renewable energy stocks that look attractive right now, and one that's best avoided.

  • Canopy Growth’s Loss Was Bigger Than Feared. The Stock Is Falling Hard.

    The cannabis company's per-share loss was almost five times as big as analysts had expected. The stock plunged in response.

  • Alphabet, Facebook, and 4 More Bargain Stocks to Buy Now

    The stock market selloff has made many stocks look cheap—but smart investors need to be selective. Here are six high-quality companies that trade at reasonable valuations.

  • How can I generate some steady income in this manic market? Here are 3 top-rated stocks yielding up to 7.7% (with fat upside to boot)

    The market is unstable. Your portfolio doesn’t need to be.

  • Why Dutch Bros Is Soaring 34% This Week

    Shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) are rocketing higher this week, surging 34.1% compared to where they closed last Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, riding a meme stock wave of buying. After it was reported that short interest in the coffee shop shot up almost 30% in the latest period, stock traders who populate various internet stock chat rooms piled into the stock. Meme stocks, of course, are stocks that trade more on social media chatter than on business fundamentals, though in Dutch Bros' case the underlying business is pretty good, too.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Even as the Market Sinks

    Stock splits have been all the rage in recent years, fueled by surging stock prices of some of the world's most recognizable companies. Worse still, the tech-heavy Nasdaq has tumbled into bear market territory, down roughly 27% from its high reached late last year. Read on to find out why they picked Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) from among the recent stock-split candidates.

  • Here's Why Farfetch Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH), a luxury fashion e-commerce platform, spiked today after the company reported a better-than-expected loss in the first quarter. Farfetch reported an adjusted loss per share of $0.24 in the first quarter, which was down from a loss of $0.22 per share in the year-ago quarter but ahead of analysts' average estimate of a loss of $0.28 per share. "Our core business remains very strong, in spite of the macro events in China and ceasing operations in Russia, which impacted our performance and outlook," José Neves, Farfetch's founder and CEO, said in a press release.

  • Bitcoin Breaks From Stocks and Keeps On Falling as Crypto Slides

    (Bloomberg) -- Crypto had another bad week -- and it may only get weirder.Most Read from BloombergFord Beats Tesla to the Punch With First Electric F-150 DeliveryStocks Notch Their Best Week Since November 2020: Markets WrapRussian Wins in Eastern Ukraine Spark Debate Over Course of WarUkraine Latest: US Slams Putin’s Food-for-Sanctions Relief PlanZilingo’s Fired CEO Responds to Questions of Mystery PaymentsBitcoin led a decline in digital assets across the whole crypto spectrum, with the world’

  • It’s Finally Time to Start Buying Stocks, Citi Says. Here’s Why.

    It’s been a long slog this year for the plummeting stock market. Citigroup’s model that forecasts the chances that stocks will head into a bear market shows that the market looks like more of a buy right now.

  • Nvidia Stock Is ‘Too Cheap to Ignore,’ Says Analyst

    There’s no escaping the difficult macroeconomic environment as was evident in Nvidia’s (NVDA) latest quarterly report. Over the past few years, the chip giant has habitually delivered beat-and-raise results. But although the company came good this time around on the “beat” element, the “raise” factor was missing. In F1Q23, Nvidia generated revenue of $8.29 billion, amounting to a 46.3% year-over-year increase and coming in above the $8.11 billion anticipated by analysts. Similarly for the bottom