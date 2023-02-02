U.S. markets open in 2 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,154.00
    +21.75 (+0.53%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,114.00
    -34.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,585.50
    +171.25 (+1.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,968.80
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.53
    +0.12 (+0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,970.90
    +28.10 (+1.45%)
     

  • Silver

    24.49
    +0.88 (+3.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1001
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.60
    -1.80 (-9.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2324
    -0.0048 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.7690
    -0.1560 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,834.22
    +745.86 (+3.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    544.10
    +301.42 (+124.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,810.26
    +49.15 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,402.05
    +55.17 (+0.20%)
     

Medaro Mining Identifies Lithium Pegmatites at the CYR South Lithium Property in James Bay Area, Quebec

Medaro Mining Corp.
·5 min read
Medaro Mining Corp.
Medaro Mining Corp.

Figure 1

Rock Samples Results from 2021 and 2022 sampling.
Rock Samples Results from 2021 and 2022 sampling.

Figure 2

Soil samples results for lithium.
Soil samples results for lithium.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE: MEDA)(OTC:MEDAF)(FSE:1ZY) (“Medaro” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of soil and rock samples from their 2022 exploration work on the CYR South Lithium Property (“CYR” or the “Property”) located in the James Bay Region of northern Quebec. The results indicate higher than expected lithium values in several pegmatites sampled across the Property. These pegmatites zones also show concurrent lithium anomalies in soil samples and will be further explored through trenching and drilling. Anomalous values of other rare metals, such as beryllium, cesium, niobium and tantalum, were also found in the soil and rock samples.

Program Description
The summer 2022 work program was comprised of soil and rock sampling and geological mapping, aimed at identifying a group of pegmatites for their potential to host lithium mineralization. A total of 600 soil samples and 18 rock samples were collected as part of the work program. 42.58-line kilometres of ground magnetic and VLF geophysical survey was also completed as part of this work program. The results of rock and soil samples are reported in this news release and the ground geophysical survey will be reported separately.

Assay Highlights

Rock Samples

  • Rock samples assays show lithium values in the range of less than 15 parts per million (ppm) to 1,480 ppm (Figure 1) with five pegmatites sampled for higher lithium and require a follow up work of trenching and drilling.

  • Beryllium (Be) values are in the range of 6 ppm to over 5,000 ppm (above the laboratory’s detection limit) with six samples showing over 5,000 ppm.

  • Cesium values are in the range of 6 ppm to 1770 ppm, and rubidium (Rb) in the range of 3.2 ppm to 285 ppm.

Soil Samples

  • Lithium values are in the range of less than 15 ppm to 73 ppm (Figure 2). A cluster of anomalies in the middle of the Property is considered as a high value target for trenching and exploratory drilling.

  • Cesium values are in the range of 0.3 ppm to 26.6 ppm.

  • Niobium is from less than 2.4 ppm to 24.3 ppm and tantalum is 0.3 ppm to 21.2 ppm.

  • Rubidium is in the range of 3.1 ppm to 127 ppm.

  • Several samples with higher cesium, niobium, tantalum and rubidium values are concurrent with lithium anomalies.

All rock and soil samples were bagged and tagged using best practices and were delivered to Activation Laboratories (“ACTLABS”), Ancaster, Ontario for sample preparation and analyses using laboratories code Ultratrace 7.

Figure 1: Rock Samples Results from 2021 and 2022 sampling.

Rock Samples Results from 2021 and 2022 sampling.
Rock Samples Results from 2021 and 2022 sampling.


Figure 2: Soil samples results for lithium.

Soil samples results for lithium.
Soil samples results for lithium.


The Company expects to advance the next stage of its exploration work based off the new information gained from the soil and rock sample program at the Property. The basis for beginning this preliminary surface exploration work at CYR is to identify new pegmatites across the Property in order to help establish targets for a potential, future diamond drill program. CYR is one of four Quebec properties within the Medaro portfolio and all are in close proximity to each other which provides cost savings when conducting multiple drill programs by sharing camps, core shack, and other equipment. The Company will provide an update to the viability and timeline for a future drill program once the completed ground geophysical survey results have been fully analyzed and reported.

Michael Mulberry, CEO of Medaro stated that, “We are excited to see promising results on our exploration efforts for the CYR South property. James Bay area is a prolific region for discovering high grade lithium deposits with several new discoveries made recently. The Company is planning to carry out trenching and diamond drilling programs on the identified targets.”

Qualified Person
Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., a “Qualified Person” for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Michael R. Mulberry
President & Director

About the Company
The Company is a lithium exploration company based in Vancouver, BC. and holds options over the Superb Lake lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario; Darlin, Rapide, Lac La Motte, and the CYR South lithium properties in Quebec; and Yurichson Uranium property in the Athabasca basin Saskatchewan. The Company is a party to a joint venture agreement that engages the Company in the development and commercialization of a new process to extract lithium from spodumene concentrate.

For more information, investors should review the Company’s filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the results of exploration at CYR and the Company’s plans for future exploration programs, including the timing thereof are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Contact Information
info@medaromining.com
604-602-0001

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/da8eae01-0745-47b7-a2c4-b12726e6fa80

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1bd12cdc-2f48-4db0-8466-fbe6845a326f


Recommended Stories

  • NEVADA KING INTERCEPTS HIGH-GRADE OXIDE GOLD AT ATLANTA INCLUDING 2.88 G/T AU OVER 67.1M, 2.95 G/T AU OVER 51.8M, AND 3.43 G/T AU OVER 33.5M

    Nevada King Gold Corp. (TSXV: NKG) (OTCQX: NKGFF) ("Nevada King" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from nine reverse circulation ("RC") holes and two core holes recently completed at its Atlanta Gold Mine Project located 264km northeast of Las Vegas, Nevada in the prolific Battle Mountain Trend. These holes on Section 22-8N were drilled across the high-grade feeder zone associated with several strands of a braided network of structures comprising the Atlanta Mine Fault Zone

  • Canada's First Quantum to hold board meeting in Panama - source

    Directors of First Quantum Minerals will meet in Panama this week for a board meeting, a source close to the Canadian company said on Wednesday, in the midst of a longstanding dispute over its contract with the government to operate a major copper mine. Panama's government and First Quantum are negotiating a contract for the operations of the Cobre Panama mine, with taxes and royalties at the forefront of discussions. The board meeting had been previously scheduled, and there are no plans at this time for executives to meet with the government, the source said.

  • CDN MAVERICK REPORTS ON SUCCESSFUL INVESTMENT IN NORAM: NORAM LITHIUM ANNOUNCES SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN MINERAL RESOURCES AT THE ZEUS LITHIUM DEPOSIT

    CDN Maverick Capital Corp. ("Maverick" or the "Company") (CSE: CDN) (OTCQB: AXVEF) (Frankfurt: 338B) is pleased to announce an updated on its successful investment in Noram Lithium Corp (TSXV: NRM) (OTCQB: NRVTF) (Frankfurt: N7R) as it announces a significant increase in its estimated mineral resources at the Zeus Lithium Project, following the completion of the Phase VI drill program during the second quarter of 2022 (see Table 1 for the 2022 phase VI drill highlights).

  • New Pacific Intersects 230 Metres Grading 146 Grams Per Tonne Silver at the Carangas Project, Bolivia

    New Pacific Metals Corp. ("New Pacific" or the "Company") (TSX: NUAG) (NYSE American: NEWP), together with its local Bolivian partner, reports assay results for an additional 42 drill holes from the 2022 drill program at its Carangas Silver-Gold Project, Oruro Department, Bolivia (the "Carangas Project" or the "Project"). To date, assay results of 85 drill holes from the 115 holes drilled in 2022 have been received and released while results of the remaining 30 drill holes are pending. Detailed

  • Meta stock soars after hours, analyst warns of 'magnitude' of move

    Brent Thill, Jefferies Equity Research Analyst, analyzes Meta's stock pop after earnings. You can see the full interview here. Key video highlights 00:25 On how Instagram has improved 00:40 On better ad targeting 00:55 On other social platforms 01:30 On the stock move

  • 2 reasons Meta stock is exploding 20% after a whopper earnings miss

    In this market, the last thing investors have been rewarding this earnings season is a bottom-line miss vs. expectations of any magnitude. Except if you are Meta.

  • Tech earnings preview: What to expect when Alphabet, Amazon, Apple report on Thursday

    Thursday is a big day for tech earnings as Alphabet, Amazon and Apple all are set to report their quarterly results.&nbsp;

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger Reveals The Reason Berkshire Hathaway Is Sitting On $88 Billion in Cash

    The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.” Yet he acknowledged that Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on billions of dollars in cash. The reason isn’t that Buffett and Munger think they can wait for stocks to get even ch

  • Ask an Advisor: I Am 60 Years Old, Have $1.1M Cash, $880K in a 401(k), Several Pensions and Social Security. Should I Retire Now?

    I am 60 years old, married, with no mortgage. We also have $1.1 million in liquid cash and $880,000 in a 401(k). I will have two pensions, which have not started yet, and my wife will have one pension, all … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I Am 60 Years Old, Have $1.1M Cash, $880K in a 401(k), Several Pensions and Social Security. Should I Retire Now? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Wall Street to Jerome Powell: We don’t believe you

    Do you want the good news about the Federal Reserve and its chairman Jerome Powell, the other good news…or the bad news? Powell and his fellow Fed committee members just hiked short-term interest rates another 0.25 percentage points to 4.75%, which means retirees and other savers are getting the best savings rates in a generation. Maybe even better, you can lock in interest rates of inflation (whatever it works out to be) plus 1.6% a year for three years, and inflation (ditto) plus nearly 1.5% a year for 25 years, through inflation-protected Treasury bonds.

  • Adani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 Billion, Bonds Sink

    (Bloomberg) -- Gautam Adani’s businesses have lost $108 billion in a week, one of the biggest wipeouts in India’s history, after an explosive report by short-seller Hindenburg Research forced him to pull a stock sale at the 11th hour and led some lenders to reject his securities as collateral for client trades.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Plenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, S

  • You'll Never Guess The Newest "Jewel" in Berkshire Hathaway's crown

    “Berkshire will always be building.” So said Warren Buffett in his latest annual letter to Berkshire Hathaway shareholders in February. Most people might imagine he means adding to Berkshire’s dozens of company holdings or the $144 billion in cash he calls a “financial fortress.” But he was actually referring to clean energy. Buffett has had exposure to clean energy since the early 2000s, and in last year’s letter, he called it one of the “four jewels” of Berkshire Hathaway. A 30-fold Increase F

  • How Long Will $1,500,000 Last Me in Retirement?

    If you find yourself with $1.5 million in retirement savings, you're doing more than five times better than the average retiree, who only has $279,997. It is true that $1.5 million can last indefinitely in retirement if you don't spend … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $1,500,000 Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Google exec claims he was fired for not being 'inclusive,' denying Asian female colleague's sexual advances

    Ryan Olohan, a married dad of seven, was fired from Google after 15 years allegedly for not being "inclusive" after a female exec retaliated against him for denying her sexual advances.

  • Bright Green Corporation's (NASDAQ:BGXX) market cap increased by US$154m, insiders receive a 74% cut

    If you want to know who really controls Bright Green Corporation ( NASDAQ:BGXX ), then you'll have to look at the...

  • 3 Big Reasons to Sell Cassava Sciences Stock Right Now

    On any list of biotech plays that might multiply in value in a relatively short period, Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ: SAVA) is likely to be near the top of the list. It's exploring whether its drug called simufilam is safe and effective to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease, though its clinical trials have (so far) shed little light on the issue. The biggest reason to sell Cassava stock: After an open-label phase 2 clinical trial of simufilam, the market reacted quite negatively to the release of new data that management spun as being positive.

  • Biggest winners and losers from the Fed’s interest rate hike

    As the Fed raises interest rates, here are the biggest winners and losers from its latest decision.

  • India's Adani Calls Off $2.5B Share Sale — Bill Ackman Gets Suspicious About Offering

    Indian conglomerate Adani Group’s flagship company Adani Enterprises has called off its $2.5 billion share sale, also known as a follow-on public offer, according to a statement issued by the firm to exchanges on Wednesday. What Happened: The board decided not to go ahead with the share sale, which was fully subscribed. "Given the unprecedented situation and the current market volatility, the company aims to protect the interest of its investing community by returning the FPO proceeds and withdr

  • Nikola (NKLA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Nikola (NKLA) closed the most recent trading day at $2.66, moving -1.85% from the previous trading session.

  • Traders Who Brushed Off Powell’s Words Face Tests From Hard Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders who’ve shrugged off Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s repeated warnings that interest rates will remain elevated this year will have their wagers tested again within weeks by key economic data.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Plenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on AmazonAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 Billion, Bonds SinkNatio