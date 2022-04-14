U.S. markets open in 4 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,440.50
    -1.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,474.00
    -8.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,239.25
    +17.75 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,021.00
    -1.40 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.54
    -0.71 (-0.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,977.30
    -7.40 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    25.91
    -0.12 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0910
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.71
    -2.55 (-10.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3136
    +0.0019 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.4310
    -0.2570 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,197.38
    +1,026.19 (+2.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    964.98
    +24.34 (+2.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,559.17
    -21.63 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,172.00
    +328.51 (+1.22%)
     

Medaro Spodumene Processing Technology Enters Advanced Stage of Development

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Medaro Mining Corp.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • MEDAF
Medaro Mining Corp.
Medaro Mining Corp.

-- Success in producing high-purity Li2CO3 followed by success in recovering Al(OH)3

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medaro Mining Corp. (CSE: MEDA) (OTC: MEDAF) (FWB: 1ZY) (“Medaro” or the “Company”), a multi-faceted organization featuring an innovative spodumene processing technology and a cleantech mineral exploration and mining program, is pleased to report that its spodumene processing technology has progressed to a more advanced stage of development in the bench-scale production of high-purity Li, Al and SiO2 materials.

After confirming the ability to crystallize 99.98% pure Li2CO3 from spodumene-sourced Li (see the Medaro news announcement of March 17, 2022), the focus of Medaro laboratory work has shifted to isolating Al-rich liquid and solid materials, and subsequently treating them chemically, the ultimate goal being to enable eventual volume production of one or more commercial grades of Al(OH)3 and/or Al2O3. Significantly, in these new efforts, several important discoveries have already been made.

James G. Blencoe, Ph.D., CTO and lead developer of the JV technology, states, “The overarching aim of the Medaro project is to develop the capability to recover Li, Al and SiO2 from spodumene concentrates of widely varying mineralogical and chemical purity. In this undertaking, I’ve strongly recommended the use of closed-loop cycles in the chemical stages of the spodumene processing circuit—these “recirculation patterns” involving, first, the consumption of one or more processing intermediates (various liquids, solids and/or gases), and subsequently, regeneration of all of these materials in operational steps that follow. Recognizing that as a sound strategy in developing a new chemical process, it’s also true that once a set of candidate closed-loop cycles has been identified, it’s then important to minimize the total number of cycles, and ensure that each cycle proceeds rapidly, with a near-100% yield of the desired reaction product(s). When optimized to a high degree, these steps link to reduced material requirements, minimal waste production, a smaller factory footprint, and lower overall energy consumption—all of which, in their own way, lead to cost reductions that enhance manufacturing profitability.”

Michael Mulberry, CEO of Medaro Mining, notes, “We are extremely pleased with our progress thus far as we enter advanced stages of development on our lithium extraction technology. Results to date have been very promising and shifting our focus to isolating Al-rich liquid and solid materials further demonstrates our commitment to not only create a process that can benefit and improve lithium mining exploration, but to create a process that is environmentally friendly.”

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Michael Mulberry, CEO
Medaro Mining Corp.

About the Company
Medaro Mining is a lithium exploration company based in Vancouver, BC. and holds options over the Superb Lake lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario, the CYR South lithium property located in James Bay, Quebec, and the Yurchison Uranium Property in Northern Saskatchewan. The Company is also actively involved in the development and commercialization of a new process to extract lithium from spodumene concentrate through a joint venture with Global Lithium Extraction Technologies. Find out more at: https://medaromining.com/.

For detailed information, investors are invited to review the Company’s filings available at www.sedar.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
Investor Relations
Email: info@medaromining.com
Phone: 604-256-5077
Web: https://medaromining.com/

Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the Program’s composition and the timing thereof are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some foll

  • TSMC Raises Sales Outlook Despite Fears Around Global Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. raised its sales outlook for the year after quarterly earnings jumped 45%, helped by solid demand for chips used in everything from smartphones to cars.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukr

  • Charles Schwab Says Now Is the Time to Add This Asset to Your Retirement Portfolio

    The first quarter of 2022 has been difficult for retirement savers and retirees alike, and according to investment firm Charles Schwab, it was one of the worst quarters for fixed-income in decades. However, the rising yields and changed Federal Reserve … Continue reading → The post Charles Schwab Says Now Is the Time to Add This Asset to Your Retirement Portfolio appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is Nio Stock a Buy After Today's Surprise Rally?

    The way shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) were falling over the past week or so, today's rally may have come as a surprise to many. This morning too, Nio opened in the red before bouncing back sharply. Has Nio stock possibly bottomed out, and is today's rally a signal for you to buy the stock while you still can?

  • AbbVie Stock Breaks Its Stride As Key Executive Departs For Flagship

    AbbVie stock crumbled Wednesday after the company announced President and Vice Chairman Michael Severino will depart at the end of May.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys a Fascinating Tech Stock, More Biotech

    Renowned investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, on Tuesday continued her recent patterns, buying biotechnology stocks, a spectrometry stock, a 3D printer maker and a robotics-software stock.

  • Argentina Raises Key Rate To 47% as Inflation Hits 20-Year High

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s central bank raised interest rates for the fourth time this year after inflation data published earlier in the day showed prices increasing at the fastest monthly pace in 20 years. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says U

  • PayPal Stock Is Falling. It’s Not Because Its CFO Is Leaving for Walmart.

    The payments company said John Rainey will remain with it until late May to ensure an orderly transition.

  • 23% of Adults Got Three-Quarters of Financial Literacy Questions Wrong: Can You Get Them Right?

    Despite the vast depth of information and education available today, financial literacy isn't improving among adults in the U.S. A financial advisor can help you improve your financial literacy to better understand your money. Find a fiduciary advisor today. On average, … Continue reading → The post 23% of Adults Got Three-Quarters of Financial Literacy Questions Wrong: Can You Get Them Right? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ford Is Now 3 Businesses. What That Means for the Stock.

    Ford CFO John Lawler spoke at the Bank of America conference taking place at the New York Auto show. The way he's talking about the business is new.

  • Better Buy: AT&T vs. Warner Bros. Discovery

    AT&T (NYSE: T) closed its spin-off of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) on April 8, and the two stocks started trading separately on April 11. AT&T's investors received a 0.24 share of Warner Bros. Discovery for each share of AT&T they owned, and they now collectively own 71% of Warner Bros. Discovery's shares on a fully diluted basis. AT&T and Warner Bros. Discovery both claim they will generate better returns as separate companies, but is either stock worth buying right now?

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Soaring Today

    Even with some recent recovery, the electric-vehicle stock still trades down roughly 60.5% year to date.

  • Why Veru Stock Soared Today

    What happened Shares of Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) surged 43% on Wednesday, following positive analyst commentary.  So what On Monday, Veru announced that an interim analysis of a phase 3 study showed that its oral antiviral-drug candidate sabizabulin cut deaths in hospitalized patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 by 55%.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy in April According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy in April according to Jim Cramer. If you want to read about some stocks that Jim Cramer is buying, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy in April According to Jim Cramer. The stock market has reacted sharply to the latest consumer price numbers released […]

  • TSMC sees Q2 sales surge; says chip capacity to stay tight this year

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's TSMC forecast an up to 37% jump in current-quarter sales and said it expects chip capacity to remain very tight this year, amid a global crunch that has kept order books full and allowed chipmakers to charge premium prices. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major Apple Inc supplier, forecast revenue of $17.6 billion to $18.2 billion in the quarter ending June 30, up from $13.29 billion a year earlier. TSMC is working to address supply chain challenges with tool suppliers to help them expand capacity, CEO C.C. Wei told an online earnings briefing, referring to a cycle of shortages where makers of chip equipment are struggling to find the chips needed for equipment to supply chipmakers like TSMC.

  • 2 Reasons to Buy Shopify Before Its Stock Split, 1 Reason to Buy After

    Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) is without doubt one of the most widely followed tech stocks among investors. The company is the industry-leading provider of tools to help merchants create and maintain an online retail presence, attracting more than 1.7 million customers in the process. Shopify continues to expand its offerings, most recently adding fulfillment and cross-border services to its already robust laundry list of capabilities.

  • Here’s the playbook if the rest of the world breaks free from the U.S. dollar, says Credit Suisse’s monetary plumbing guru

    Countries can choose to revalue their currencies or rethink their FX pegs, says Zoltan Pozsar, global head of short-term interest rate strategy at Credit Suisse.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Defied Crypto Worries Today

    Shares of semiconductor giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) closed 3.2% higher on Wednesday after analysts at New Street Research upgraded the shares to a buy rating with a $270 price target. Nvidia makes semiconductors used to power everything from video games to artificial intelligence to cryptocurrency mining. With the price of Ethereum, for example, crashing 12% over the past week, investors have worried whether demand for Nvidia's graphics processing units, repurposed for crypto mining, will hold up -- or if crypto miners discouraged by falling prices might instead dump secondhand Nvidia chips on the market, hurting sales for new chips.

  • 15 Companies Growing Like Crazy Are About To Double In Size

    The global economy is cooling off, so what's an investor to do? Find S&P 500 companies still growing like crazy. They're out there.

  • I Bond hacks on tax returns and more as inflation hits 8.5%

    I Bond sales – which hit $3.5 billion in January – keep going strong as inflation rises. Here are some I Bond hacks, including one for tax refunds.