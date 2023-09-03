Is Medartis Holding AG (VTX:MED) Expensive For A Reason? A Look At Its Intrinsic Value

Key Insights

Using the 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, Medartis Holding fair value estimate is CHF68.70

Current share price of CHF88.50 suggests Medartis Holding is potentially 29% overvalued

Analyst price target for MED is CHF113, which is 65% above our fair value estimate

Does the September share price for Medartis Holding AG (VTX:MED) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step By Step Through The Calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CHF, Millions) CHF2.18m CHF7.53m CHF12.7m CHF18.8m CHF25.1m CHF31.0m CHF36.1m CHF40.3m CHF43.6m CHF46.0m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x2 Analyst x1 Est @ 68.62% Est @ 48.03% Est @ 33.63% Est @ 23.54% Est @ 16.48% Est @ 11.54% Est @ 8.08% Est @ 5.66% Present Value (CHF, Millions) Discounted @ 4.5% CHF2.1 CHF6.9 CHF11.1 CHF15.7 CHF20.1 CHF23.8 CHF26.5 CHF28.3 CHF29.3 CHF29.6

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CHF193m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (0.01%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 4.5%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CHF46m× (1 + 0.01%) ÷ (4.5%– 0.01%) = CHF1.0b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CHF1.0b÷ ( 1 + 4.5%)10= CHF655m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is CHF849m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CHF88.5, the company appears slightly overvalued at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

The Assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Medartis Holding as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 4.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.903. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Medartis Holding

Strength

Debt is well covered by .

Weakness

Interest payments on debt are not well covered.

Shareholders have been diluted in the past year.

Opportunity

Expected to breakeven next year.

Has sufficient cash runway for more than 3 years based on current free cash flows.

Good value based on P/S ratio compared to estimated Fair P/S ratio.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Looking Ahead:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. Why is the intrinsic value lower than the current share price? For Medartis Holding, there are three essential items you should explore:

Risks: To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Medartis Holding (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored) . Future Earnings: How does MED's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

