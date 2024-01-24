Medartis Holding (VTX:MED) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at Medartis Holding (VTX:MED) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Medartis Holding, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0059 = CHF1.8m ÷ (CHF355m - CHF47m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Medartis Holding has an ROCE of 0.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Medical Equipment industry average of 15%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Medartis Holding compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Medartis Holding here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Medartis Holding, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 2.7% over the last five years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

What We Can Learn From Medartis Holding's ROCE

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Medartis Holding. In light of this, the stock has only gained 33% over the last five years. Therefore we'd recommend looking further into this stock to confirm if it has the makings of a good investment.

Medartis Holding does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Medartis Holding that you might be interested in.

