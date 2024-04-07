Medartis Holding's (VTX:MED) investors will be pleased with their decent 56% return over the last five years

When we invest, we're generally looking for stocks that outperform the market average. And while active stock picking involves risks (and requires diversification) it can also provide excess returns. For example, long term Medartis Holding AG (VTX:MED) shareholders have enjoyed a 56% share price rise over the last half decade, well in excess of the market return of around 15% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the more recent gains haven't been so impressive, with shareholders gaining just 23%.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

While Medartis Holding made a small profit, in the last year, we think that the market is probably more focussed on the top line growth at the moment. As a general rule, we think this kind of company is more comparable to loss-making stocks, since the actual profit is so low. It would be hard to believe in a more profitable future without growing revenues.

For the last half decade, Medartis Holding can boast revenue growth at a rate of 12% per year. That's a pretty good long term growth rate. While the share price has beat the market, compounding at 9% yearly, over five years, there's certainly some potential that the market hasn't fully considered the growth track record. The key question is whether revenue growth will slow down, and if so, how quickly. There's no doubt that it can be difficult to value pre-profit companies.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that Medartis Holding has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? You can see what analysts are predicting for Medartis Holding in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Medartis Holding shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 23% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 9% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Medartis Holding , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Swiss exchanges.

