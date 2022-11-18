U.S. markets close in 2 hours 51 minutes

Medavie Named One of Canada's Top 100 Employers for a Second Consecutive Year

·2 min read

Recognition Reflective of Organization's Ongoing Commitment to Creating a Culture of Belonging

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Across the country, organizations of all sizes are revisiting their employee cultures and environments. They are asking important questions and finding ways to ensure people feel connected and included – and Medavie is no exception. Today, the organization is pleased to share it has been named one of Canada's Top 100 Employers for the second consecutive year.

Medavie Logo (CNW Group/Medavie)
Medavie Logo (CNW Group/Medavie)

"Being named one of Canada's Top 100 Employers is a direct result of the dedication and commitment of our employees who work everyday to make Medavie a supportive, inclusive and productive health solutions partner," said Bernard Lord, Chief Executive Officer, Medavie. "Our team is made up of dedicated individuals from across the country working in a variety of ways – remotely, in hybrid capacities and on the front lines of health care. We are determined to maintain strong connections and create a shared sense of identity and purpose."

Canada's Top 100 Employers is a national competition to determine which employers lead their industries in offering exceptional workplaces for their employees. Nominees are evaluated on physical workplace; work atmosphere and social; health, financial and family benefits; vacation and time off; employee communications; performance management; training and skills development; and community involvement.

"For us, this award signals that we are on the right track and motivates us to continue to improve our employee value proposition even more,'' said Bernard Lord. "I am proud to be a part of such a dynamic team that is truly united by our mission to improve the wellbeing of Canadians."

To learn more about Canada's Top 100 Employers, please visit https://www.canadastop100.com/national/

About Medavie               

Medavie is a national health solutions partner that integrates benefits management, health management and health care delivery. Together, with our team of more than 8,000 professionals, we are committed to improving the wellbeing of Canadians.

As a not-for-profit organization, Medavie oversees Medavie Blue Cross, a premier all-in-one benefits carrier and public health program administrator, and Medavie Health Services, a national primary health care solutions organization and the largest contracted provider of emergency management services in Canada.

We are one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, one of Canada's Top 100 Employers for 2022 and an Imagine Canada Caring Company.

We don't have shareholders. Instead, we proudly invest in communities to help address some of Canada's most pressing health care challenges.

SOURCE Medavie

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/18/c1368.html

