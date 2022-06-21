U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,761.50
    -6.25 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,462.00
    -63.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,568.00
    -9.25 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,691.80
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.58
    -0.07 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,832.60
    -6.20 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    21.58
    -0.18 (-0.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0527
    -0.0011 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    +0.0680 (+2.10%)
     

  • Vix

    30.19
    -0.84 (-2.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2255
    -0.0024 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3370
    -0.3200 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,640.71
    +79.17 (+0.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    442.19
    +0.12 (+0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,152.05
    +30.24 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,246.31
    0.00 (0.00%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance presents 'How to invest amid rising economic uncertainty and volatility'

Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Jared Blikre to break down the Fed decision and more at 2 P.M. ET Wednesday.

MedC Biopharma Partners with A2W Pharma to develop Cannabinoid Therapeutics

·2 min read

Bringing next-gen cannabinoid therapeutics to cancer patients

ONTARIO, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MedC Biopharma today announced a partnership with A2W Pharma of Malta in the development of MedC's proprietary novel cannabinoid formulations for the treatment of various cancer-related indications. A2W is a subsidiary of Amino Chemicals of Malta, which is a subsidiary of ABA Chemicals of China, a global pharmaceutical company.

MedC Biopharm is focused on cannabinoid drug therapeutics. MedC's methodology rapidly screens for combinations of synergetic cannabinoids in treating various medical indications. Skin cancers are MedC's primary targets. MedC has discovered and developed so far 2 such patented cannabinoid combinations for the treatment of CTCL Sezary, CTCL MF and Actinic Keratosis.

A2W Pharma launched in April 2022 a new cannabinoid production facility in Malta and is focused on bridging the gaps that exist between pharmacology and medicine, providing better access to the benefits that lie within the cannabis plant.

Peter Paul Farrugia, Director of A2W: "A2W leverages 30 years' experience of its parent company: Amino Chemicals Ltd in API process development, GMP and regulatory compliance, and innovative routes to target cannabinoid molecules means we are the partner of choice for a successful launch of your pharmaceutical formulation".

The partnership between the organizations was led by Lilac Mandeles, CEO TechforCann and includes MedC's exclusivity with A2W and A2W's commitment to invest around 2 million euros directly in the drug development of MedC's patented CTCL treatments.

Lilac Mandeles" "The cooperation between both organizations will expedite MedC's clinical and commercial programs, overcoming regulatory challenges and bringing hope for skin cancer patients worldwide "

Avi Drori, CEO of MedC: "We are very excited about collaborating with A2W on our drug development program. A2W strategy fits perfectly with ours, bridging the gap between cannabinoid-based medication and regulatory requirement through synthesized therapeutics which guarantees safety, consistency and predictability that both patient and doctors justly expect."

About MedC Biopharma Corporation

MedC Biopharma Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused the development of cancer & cancer related cannabinoid-molecule based therapeutic formulations and medicines. Our research and development is carried out by Professor Hinanit Koltai, using who has developed a state of the art drug discovery platform using proprietary High Throughput Screening and Bioinformatics Analysis.

Press Contact

Avi Drori
+972522555338
https://www.medc.bio/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medc-biopharma-partners-with-a2w-pharma-to-develop-cannabinoid-therapeutics-301572385.html

SOURCE MedC Biopharma Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Buying From Mark Cuban’s Pharmacy Could Save Medicare Billions, Study Says

    The government health-insurance program for seniors could have saved as much as $3.6 billion over one year if it had bought generic drugs from the pharmacy, Harvard Medical School researchers estimate.

  • Ocugen's efforts to bring Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin to U.S. boosted by positive study results in children

    The Chester County company is working with the India-based developer of Covaxin to bring the Covid-19 vaccine to North America.

  • U.S. Supreme Court rules against DaVita over dialysis coverage

    (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected dialysis provider DaVita Inc's claims that an Ohio hospital's employee health plan discriminates against patients with end-stage kidney disease by reimbursing them at low rates in hopes they would switch to Medicare. In a 7-2 decision https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/legaldocs/byvrjaqorve/06212022davita.pdf authored by conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh, the court ruled that Marietta Memorial Hospital's employee health plan did not violate federal law by limiting benefits for outpatient dialysis because it did so without regard to whether patients had end-stage renal disease.

  • Why Acadia Pharma Shares Are Plunging Today

    A panel of the FDA's outside experts voted 9-3 that Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: ACAD) pimavanserin doesn't appear to be effective at treating patients with Alzheimer's-related psychosis. The drug, Nuplazid, is already indicated for Parkinson's-related psychosis. Acadia tried and failed last year to get another FDA approval for Alzheimer's psychosis. Related: Acadia Stock Drops After FDA CRL For Pimavanserin Application In Hallucinations and Dementia-Related Psychosis. "We are disappoin

  • Acadia's stock down 30% in premarket trading on Tuesday after last week's FDA committee vote

    Shares of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. were still down 30.5% in premarket trading on Tuesday, days after a Food and Drug Administration advisory committee voted against approval of the company's treatment for hallucinations and delusions associated with Alzheimer's disease psychosis. The committee on Friday voted 9-3 that the benefits of pimavanserin do not outweigh the risks. The FDA, which is not required to follow the advice of the committee but often does, is expected to decide whether to app

  • The Difference Between SNAP & WIC, Plus How to Apply

    The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) are both federally-funded health and nutrition programs. Both...

  • India's prime minister joins mass International Day of Yoga event

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated International Day of Yoga on Tuesday by joining thousands of participants in performing yoga routines.""Yoga brings peace for us. The peace from yoga is not only for individuals. Yoga brings peace to our society, yoga brings peace to our nations and world,"" Modi said at the event.

  • Valneva Shares Are Soaring. Pfizer Is Buying a Stake.

    Pfizer's $95 million investment for an 8.1% stake will fund development of Valneva's Lyme disease vaccine.

  • This 10-Second Test Reveals If You Have Double the Risk of Dying

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / GettyIf you’re 50 or older, try standing on one leg and holding it for 10 seconds. If you can do it, congrats! You’re likely pretty healthy (or at least have been keeping up with your Wii Sports balance board over a decade later). If you can’t, though, we have bad news: Your risk of death is doubled that of those who can.That’s the conclusion put forth in a study published on Tuesday in the British Journal of Sports Medicine. Researchers found that middle-

  • Florida medical examiner releases cause of death for Louisville COVID-19 vaccine leader

    Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage, 36, died unexpectedly in March while at a medical conference in Florida. Here's what happened.

  • 10 Super-Hydrating Drinks That Are Way More Interesting Than a Glass of Water

    These healthy thirst-quenchers are a triple threat: refreshing, tasty, and hydrating.

  • Medicare could save $3.6B buying generic drugs at Mark Cuban pharmacy’s prices: study

    Medicare could have saved up to $3.6 billion in 2020 if it bought generic drugs at the prices paid by billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban’s drug company, according to a new study. The study from researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine, suggests inefficiencies in the…

  • Never Take This After Age 50, Warn Experts

    Age matters when it comes to taking certain medications and supplements. According to the U.S. Drug and Food Administration "As you get older, body changes can affect the way medicines are absorbed and used. For example, changes in the digestive system can affect how fast medicines enter the bloodstream. Changes in body weight can influence the amount of medicine you need to take and how long it stays in your body. The circulatory system may slow down, which can affect how fast drugs get to the

  • Gov. DeSantis responds to criticism of decision not to pre-order COVID vaccines for young children

    Critics have gone after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over his decision not to pre-order COVID-19 vaccines for children under five years old.

  • 'The emergency phase of COVID-19 is over': Doctors' group urges Biden administration to revise guidelines for children

    A group of prominent doctors and educators has asked the Biden administration to lift pandemic-related measures that could be causing children to miss school and other activities.

  • COVID-19 positivity rate in Leon County jumps to 20%, eclipsing statewide percentage

    Leon's positivity rate jumped past that of the state of Florida, with 20 percent of tests coming back positive for the county.

  • Are Avocados Good for You?

    Plus, the right way to store them so they stay freshBy Julia CalderoneOver the past 20 years, avocados have been on a trajectory. Americans now eat 8.5 pounds per person per year—up 278 percent s...

  • Kids 6 months to 4 years now eligible for COVID vaccine. Here's what you need to know.

    FDA, CDC sign off on Moderna, Pfizer vaccines. Here's where to find them.

  • Marc Cuban’s Drug Company Could Save Medicare Billions: Analysis

    Medicare would save billions of dollars if it purchased generic drugs at prices similar to those offered by a pharmaceutical company founded by billionaire entrepreneur Marc Cuban, according to a new study published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine. Cuban launched the firm – the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company – at the beginning of the year to provide more than 100 generic drugs without the exorbitant profits and middlemen charges that are typically found in the market. “Our approach

  • Detroit Three automakers to make masking optional at all U.S. plants

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Chrysler parent Stellantis NV said on Tuesday they are making masking optional for workers at all U.S. facilities. In mid-May, the Detroit Three automakers and the United Auto Workers -- which have a COVID-19 joint task force -- reinstated a requirement that employees wear masks in southeastern Michigan, which was dealing with high COVID-19 rates. The task force said on Tuesday it "strongly recommends masking" if a facility is in a high-risk county as identified by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) but that they will not be required.