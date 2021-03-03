Medcillary Issues Statement on Texas Decision to Lift Mask Mandate

DALLAS, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott's decision to lift the state's mask mandate and reopen businesses is premature and puts Texas citizens in unnecessary peril.

Abbott released a March 2 statement saying it's time to "open Texas 100%." The Governor issued an executive order announcing an end to the statewide mask mandate that has been in effect since June 2, 2020. The order also ends patron capacity limits in Texas businesses.

"Mask mandates have been an essential piece of the fight against COVID-19," said Medcillary CEO Jon Boski. "The end of the battle is hopefully near. Now is not the time to let down our guard."

Boski notes that just yesterday the Texas city of Houston was identified as the only city in the United States where all global variants of the COVID-19 virus are present.

"It's a dubious distinction, particularly now, in light of the Governor's ill-timed announcement," Boski said. "We need to be doubling our efforts - creating a swift one-two punch that knocks out COVID for good."

Many of these new variants are believed to be more contagious. We know little about them. Lifting masks mandates, filling bars and restaurants is a recipe for a return to disaster, according to Boski.

Medcillary is a champion in the fight against Coronavirus, donating masks to schools and helping businesses across the spectrum understand healthcare tools and tactics that were suddenly thrust into the mainstream.

About Medcillary

Medcillary is a healthcare consultancy and distributorship helping prepare people for tomorrow, today. They're identifying innovative products and services that are making medicine better. The company was founded in 2015 and operates in forty-nine states from headquarters in Dallas, Texas. Medcillary can be found on the web at www.medcillary.com.

