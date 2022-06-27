U.S. markets close in 2 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,899.39
    -12.35 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,417.49
    -83.19 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,526.30
    -81.32 (-0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,774.45
    +8.71 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.87
    +2.25 (+2.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.70
    -5.60 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    21.17
    +0.04 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0590
    +0.0031 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2130
    +0.0880 (+2.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2276
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.4100
    +0.2400 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,708.97
    -515.99 (-2.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    451.14
    -10.66 (-2.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,258.32
    +49.51 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,871.27
    +379.30 (+1.43%)
     

Medcor Brings Mobile Clinic to Gardiner, Montana

Medcor
·1 min read

Medcor delivers urgent care to Gardiner via mobile clinic.

Medcor Mobile Clinic

Medcor Mobile Clinic
Medcor Mobile Clinic

GARDINER, Mont., June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medcor is providing a mobile clinic for limited urgent care to the residents of Gardiner, beginning Sunday, June 26. Medcor has operated all three clinics at Yellowstone National Park for 20 years providing park employees and visitors with urgent care medical services. Our Mammoth clinic is still open to serve park employees and visitors, but due to the extreme flooding, it has not been accessible to the residents of Gardiner.

"We want to continue serving our patients and the residents of the Gardiner community during this unprecedented time of need by ensuring they have access to the clinical services we have provided for many years at the Mammoth clinic," says Christopher Culbertson, Director of Operations for Medcor at Yellowstone. "Medcor can deploy anywhere to help with medical needs, and we are proud to do so for the town of Gardiner."

Telehealth services from our Mammoth clinic are also available. We want to thank Yellowstone Forever, official philanthropic partner of the park, for graciously providing us a location in their parking lot, as well as power and internet for our mobile clinic!

About Medcor: Medcor offers healthcare navigation services to help companies care for their employees in a complex healthcare system. We provide onsite and mobile clinics, injury and illness triage, telemedicine, health security, and safety services so employees get the right care at the right time in the right place. Medcor is also experienced in disaster relief, rapidly deploying medical services to crews on site.

For more information on Medcor, visit www.medcor.com.

Related Images






Image 1: Medcor Mobile Clinic


Mobile clinic by Medcor available to Gardiner



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • County commissioner: 'I would defund the museum today if it was up for a vote'

    Two county commissioners say they support County Manager Kim Eagle's decision to remove a photo of men kissing from the Gaston County Museum.

  • US Pending Home Sales Edge Higher But Still Reel From Rate Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- A gauge of US pending home sales unexpectedly rose in May for the first time in seven months, a mere respite in an otherwise downward trend for housing as mortgage rates climb.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Def

  • BOJ focused on wages, yen at June meeting, no debate on tweaking yield cap

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Many Bank of Japan (BOJ) policymakers saw stronger wage growth as key to sustaining the bank's 2% inflation goal, according to a summary of opinions expressed at a June meeting, underscoring their resolve to maintain ultra-low interest rates. The summary of views voiced at the bank's June 16-17 rate-setting meeting, published on Monday, showed one board member said sharp yen falls could hurt the economy by making it difficult for companies to set business plans, highlighting policymakers' concern over the currency's plunge to 24-year lows. At the meeting, the BOJ stuck to its ultra-low interest rate policy and vowed to defend its cap on the 10-year bond yield with unlimited buying, bucking a global wave of monetary tightening in a show of resolve to focus on supporting a tepid economic recovery.

  • G-7 to Ban Russian Gold, Adding to Sanctions Over Ukraine

    President Joe Biden on Sunday praised the unity of the global alliance against Russia: “We’ve got to make sure we have us all staying together.”

  • Taiwan’s GlobalWafers to Invest $5 Billion in New Texas Plant

    The silicon facility would reduce reliance on imports by supplying wafers to companies such as Intel and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., and create 1,500 U.S. jobs.

  • These 2 Undervalued Stocks Are Set to Bounce Over 70%, Says Top Analyst Quinn Bolton

    Not so long ago all the talk on Wall Street centered around stocks exhibiting overheated valuations, as the seemingly never-ending bull market took plenty of names beyond what might be considered their fair value. In many cases, that argument does not apply anymore, with 2022’s stock market action sending scores of stocks crashing down. In fact, in many instances, the opposite now applies. Such has been the force of the pullback, investors are now presented with names offering excellent value. J

  • Spirit-Frontier Deal Backed by ISS

    Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services reversed its position on the deal after Frontier sweetened its offer Friday.

  • Gold Rises as Some G-7 Nations to Ban New Imports From Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- The US, UK, Japan and Canada plan to announce a ban on new gold imports from Russia during a summit of Group of Seven leaders that’s getting underway Sunday. Prices of the precious metal climbed Monday.Most Read from BloombergRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Hyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a CenturyGermany Pushes

  • M&A drivers tap the brakes on private deals as economy flashes yellow

    Broker at firm sees more caution as private market investments cooled in May, but interest remains robust for data centers.

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric-vehicle makers.

  • Morgan Creek said to try to counter FTX’s BlockFi bailout

    Asset manager Morgan Creek Digital is trying to raise US$250 million to counter crypto exchange FTX’s bailout of beleaguered crypto lender BlockFi, according to a report by CoinDesk. See related article: Sam Bankman-Fried steps in to bail out BlockFi Fast facts Morgan Creek is attempting to raise funds to purchase a majority stake in BlockFi, […]

  • E-mini S&P 500 Index (ES) Futures Technical Analysis – Needs Another Dip in Yields to Extend Rally

    The index surged on Friday as investors reduced their expectations on Federal Reserve rate hikes amid indications of a slowdown in economic growth.

  • First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Holds $21K as BTC Outflows Hit Record High

    The latest price moves in bitcoin ($BTC) and crypto markets in context, for June 24, 2022.

  • Russian Gas Cuts Threaten World’s Largest Chemicals Hub

    Dwindling Russian gas supplies are proving a threat to chemicals companies and their disruption would reverberate well beyond the sector, threatening Europe’s economy at a time of high inflation and slowing growth.

  • ByteDance's metaverse investments continue with acquisition of Chinese virtual social platform PoliQ

    ByteDance, owner of short video app TikTok and its Chinese version Douyin, has acquired Chinese virtual reality (VR) start-up PoliQ, the latest move in the tech giant's foray into the metaverse as interest in the sector continues to grow. PoliQ, operator of the once-popular virtual social platform Vyou that allowed users to create their own avatars, was bought by ByteDance for "tens of millions of yuan" last week, according to business and trademark registration tracking firm Tianyancha. The sta

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Think About Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Cisco Systems Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • How to Find The Right Financial Advisor for Your Money Goals

    Financial advisors can hold a range of certifications and licenses. Two such designations are CIMA (certified investment management analyst) and CFP (certified financial planner). The CIMA is intended for those who help people manage their investments, while the CFP is a … Continue reading → The post CIMA vs. CFP Designations for Financial Advisors appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China Stocks Are Ready For the Next Bull Run As Wyckoff Accumulation Is Near Completion

    Here is how you can take advantage of the potential next bull run in the China stocks upon completion of the Wyckoff accumulation.

  • Crypto broker Voyager Digital shares plunge 13% after issuing default notice to hedge fund Three Arrows, which missed $667 million payment

    Voyager Digital's shares fell about 13% on Monday to around $0.50, after the crypto broker said it issued a notice of default to Three Arrows, formerly one of the most active crypto hedge funds. Three Arrows defaulted on a loan to Voyager of about $666.7 million, including 15,250 BTC , or about $316.7 million based on bitcoin's recent price, or $350 million USDC, according to Voyager's statement Monday. Voyager also said it has engaged Moelis & Company as a financial advisor, and that is has bee

  • UiPath Plans Job Cuts: All You Need To Know

    UiPath, Inc (NYSE: PATH) approved restructuring actions to manage its operating expenses. The measures will likely include an overall reduction of 5% of its global workforce of 4,200 as of April 30. Most layoffs will likely occur by the end of the Q2 of 2023. The company estimates it will incur approximately $15 million in restructuring expenses. UiPath reiterated its earnings guidance set on June 1. UiPath sees Q2 revenue of $229 million - $231 million, below the consensus of $231.1 million; No