U.S. markets open in 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,487.50
    -17.50 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,604.00
    -105.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,558.50
    -95.50 (-0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,075.60
    -6.70 (-0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.58
    +3.31 (+3.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,926.60
    +5.10 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    25.11
    +0.21 (+0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0989
    -0.0044 (-0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3730
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.72
    +0.19 (+0.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3185
    -0.0078 (-0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    120.6840
    -0.1320 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,982.60
    -879.71 (-2.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    963.22
    -9.33 (-0.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,481.66
    +4.94 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,040.16
    +816.05 (+3.00%)
     

MedCost Names Lisa Farrell as New President

·2 min read

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MedCost LLC, a leading provider of innovative health plan solutions, announced that its board has selected Lisa Farrell to serve as the company's president. Ms. Farrell brings over 23 years of experience in leading health and related services companies to MedCost. Greg Bray, the interim President, returns to a dedicated role as Chief Financial Officer.

Lisa Farrell, President, MedCost LLC
Lisa Farrell, President, MedCost LLC

Ms. Farrell most recently served as the President and CEO of My Health by Health Providers, a collaboration of twelve North Carolina health systems formed to develop a provider-owned and led Medicaid Managed Care plan. Her previous leadership roles also have included President of Presbyterian Health Plan, Inc., whose insurance operations represent the largest local health plan in New Mexico; and Vice President of Integrated Care Solutions for Presbyterian Healthcare Services where she worked to optimize the use of all parts of the health system and health plan to lower cost of care and improve quality and experience for customers.

"Lisa has a proven track record of leveraging integrated systems of hospitals, ambulatory services, physicians, and health plans to redesign traditional health care delivery," said Terry G. Williams, MedCost's Board Chairman. "We are confident that she has the experience and vision to successfully lead MedCost into the future. The board is very grateful to Greg Bray for his interim leadership, during which time MedCost has moved forward strategically and forged new partnerships that will allow us to take advantage of emerging opportunities."

"I am excited for the opportunity to use my unique experience in integrated health systems to work within MedCost and in partnership with diverse health organizations and employers to provide exceptional value through high-quality, transformative healthcare solutions," Ms. Farrell said. "The time I have spent in North Carolina has allowed me to work with providers across the state, and I am honored to serve in an enterprise nationally recognized as a leader in shaping health outcomes."

About MedCost LLC
MedCost LLC provides comprehensive, fully integrated health plan solutions to help manage costs and improve health and wellness for employers and plan members in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and beyond. Through our own full-service third party administrator, MedCost Benefit Services, and partnerships with over 70 other claims administrators, we offer a suite of products and services that includes best-in-class care management programs and a vast proprietary provider network. Based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, MedCost LLC was founded in 1983 and is owned by Atrium Health. Learn more at www.Medcost.com.

MedCost RGB Logo
MedCost RGB Logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medcost-names-lisa-farrell-as-new-president-301507942.html

SOURCE Medcost, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Oppenheimer Predicts Over 90% Rally for These 2 Stocks

    After a period of sustained losses, the stock market has been staging a comeback, with valuations across the board moving in one direction – higher. Between March 14 and March 23, the S&P 500 rose ~8%, while the NASDAQ was up ~12%. Oppenheimer’s Chief Investment Strategist John Stoltzfus offers an explanation for the powerful rally: “In our view it wasn’t so much that investor sentiment had turned broadly positive last week but rather that enough investors started to see numerous positives among

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood did an interesting thing last week as stocks were rallying. The CEO, co-founder, and ace stock picker for the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) stood pat on her buying urges. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT) are the three stocks that Ark Invest bought.

  • Market check: Stocks move higher, Tesla stock surges, Nvidia shares fall

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre looks at the market action heading into the day's final trading hour, in addition to checking out volatility levels, yield curves, and Nasdaq leaders Tesla and Nvidia.

  • The yield curve is ‘scaring the bajeezus out of most investors,’ strategist says

    Sanders Morris Harris Chairman George Ball and Jeff Klingelhofer, Thornburg Investment Management Co-head of Investments, join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Fed, market outlook, inflation and oil prices compounding Fed tightening, President Biden's sanctions on Russia, and FAANG stocks.

  • Evergrande Investors Left Baffled by $2.1 Billion in Seized Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors in China Evergrande Group are still in the dark over just how $2.1 billion of deposits at its property-services unit came to be used as security for pledge guarantees and seized by banks. Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkIn a ca

  • Hedge Fund Up 3,000% in Five Years Can’t Buy Enough China Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Just as worries from the fallout of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and surging Covid cases pummel Chinese stocks, a local hedge fund that jumped almost 30 times over the past five years by picking undervalued shares is ready to dive in. Most Read from BloombergChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkChina Plane Crash Update: Pilots

  • General Mills raises sales and profit forecasts on higher prices, demand

    The pandemic-driven uptick in grocery demand has held strong, boosting sales at packaged food makers, as people stick to cooking more at home at a time when restaurants have bumped up menu prices to offset inflation. The sustained demand, coupled with price hikes across the board, helped Minnesota-based General Mills report a better-than-expected quarterly profit like its peers Kraft Heinz and Kellogg.

  • S&P 500 Approaching the Crucial 4500 Level

    The S&P 500 has rallied again during the trading session on Tuesday to reach the crucial 4500 level. If we can get through this on some type of daily close, then it is possible that we continue to go much higher.

  • Sell stocks, warns one of Wall Street's biggest bears after fresh rally

    It's time to dump stocks after they have rallied off the recent lows, argues one bearish Wall Street strategist.

  • Why Altria’s Stock Could Be a Buy and Philip Morris Isn’t

    Analyst Bonnie Herzog cites Altria's strong margins and balance sheet, the loyalty of its Marlboro customer base, and the shares' valuation.

  • Argentina Raises Key Rate to 44.5% as Inflation Heats Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkArgentina’s central bank raised its benchmark rate Tuesday for the third time this year as inflation continue

  • January’s huge market correction was just the beginning of a lost decade in stocks, Stifel’s chief equity strategist says

    It’s not exactly a new call for Stifel’s chief equity analyst. Bannister made a similar case for a lost decade in stocks back in 2018.

  • Young people say there’s no point saving for retirement until ‘things get back to normal’

    Retirement savers are anxious about the future, says Fidelity, and have made some questionable decisions

  • Costco Has a Lot of Cash. Here's How it May Spend It. (Special Dividend?)

    Costco always plans for a rainy day. While the warehouse club steadily expands and returns capital to shareholders via dividends (and occasional special dividends), it guards and uses its cash balance carefully. Unlike Amazon and Walmart , Costco has not built out a massive two-day, next-day, and same-day delivery infrastructure.

  • Adobe’s Lackluster Forecast Suggests Growing Competition

    (Bloomberg) -- Adobe Inc. gave a disappointing outlook for the current period, suggesting increased competition is making a dent against the company’s prominent design software. Most Read from BloombergWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash SpecialistsChina Plane Crash Update: One Black Box Located; Pilot DetailsUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Will Join NATO Summit Via Video LinkRevenue will be about $4.34 billion in the

  • Procter & Gamble Nears Low-Risk Buying Opportunity

    The household goods giant just bounced at cup and handle support, raising odds the three-month correction is drawing to a close.

  • Here's Why We're Not Too Worried About Incannex Healthcare's (ASX:IHL) Cash Burn Situation

    Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the...

  • What Happens When You Pay off Your Mortgage?

    For many homeowners, one of the milestones on the path to financial independence is being able to pay off their mortgage. With typical mortgages lasting 30 years, it can take a long time to meet this goal. But what happens … Continue reading → The post What Happens When You Pay off Your Mortgage? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Elon Musk offers first hint at his Master Plan 3 blueprint

    The enigmatic CEO hinted the so-called X holding—which could include SpaceX and the Boring Company alongside Tesla—may be part of his first major strategic update in six years.

  • The Worst Way to Withdraw From Your Retirement Accounts

    When it comes time to start taking your retirement income, you'll hopefully have an array of options available to you. Just be sure to avoid these mistakes.