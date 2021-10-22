U.S. markets close in 5 hours 12 minutes

MedData Renews HFMA Peer Review Designation

Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA)
·3 min read

CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) today announced that, following rigorous review, MedData has once again achieved the “Peer Reviewed by HFMA®” designation for its suite of technology-enabled, patient-focused Revenue Cycle Management Services.

MedData partners with healthcare providers across the country, offering a suite of solutions designed to simplify complex account resolution and maximize payer discovery, revenue recovery and patient satisfaction. MedData’s service offering includes Eligibility & Enrollment, Patient Responsibility/Self-Pay, Complex Claims, and Accounts Receivable services.

“Our organization is proud and honored to earn the HFMA Peer Review designation once again,” said Emily Fisher, President & Chief Operating Officer of MedData. “The HFMA Peer Review process is one way that providers can be assured that MedData’s services are highly valued by their peers. Our clients’ satisfaction is top priority for us, and we are grateful that our partners have validated our services and the value of our partnership. Our revenue cycle services help healthcare organizations of all types better manage the challenges created by the increasing complexity of the revenue cycle and the growing financial burden placed on patients. And our company’s rich history of excellence, innovation and compassionate advocacy has helped establish us as a valued and trusted partner to providers across the nation.”

HFMA's Peer Review process provides healthcare financial managers with an objective, third-party evaluation of business solutions used in the healthcare workplace. The rigorous, 11-step process includes a Peer Review panel review composed of current customers, prospects who have not made a purchase, and industry experts. The Peer Review status of the healthcare business solution and its performance claims are based on effectiveness, quality and usability, price, value, and customer and technical support.

“We’re pleased to have MedData renew their HFMA Peer Reviewed designation,” says HFMA President and CEO Joseph J. Fifer, FHFMA, CPA. “The HFMA Peer Review process assures our members, through a rigorous evaluation, that the reviewed healthcare business solution meets an objective, third-party assessment of overall effectiveness, quality, and value."

About HFMA
The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) equips its more than 75,000 members nationwide to navigate a complex healthcare landscape. Finance professionals in the full range of work settings, including hospitals, health systems, physician practices and health plans, trust HFMA to provide the guidance and tools to help them lead their organizations, and the industry, forward. HFMA is a not-for-profit, nonpartisan organization that advances healthcare by collaborating with other key stakeholders to address industry challenges and providing guidance, education, practical tools and solutions, and thought leadership. We lead the financial management of healthcare.

About MedData
MedData has been a tenured and trusted healthcare revenue cycle management services provider for more than 40 years, delivering technology-enabled and patient-focused revenue cycle management solutions, including Eligibility & Enrollment, Patient Responsibility/Early Out, Complex Claims and Accounts Receivable Services. Solely dedicated to serving the healthcare industry, MedData has more than 2,200 employees and 20+ regional offices across the country. For more information, please visit www.meddata.com

Press inquiries should be directed to:

Brad Dennison
Healthcare Financial Management Association
(630) 386-2945
bdennison@hfma.org

Kathy Hershey
MedData
(440) 627-2527
kathy.hershey@meddata.com


