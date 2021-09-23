U.S. markets close in 3 hours 16 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,455.87
    +60.23 (+1.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,815.26
    +556.94 (+1.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,040.78
    +143.93 (+0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,253.26
    +34.70 (+1.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.37
    +1.14 (+1.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.50
    -27.30 (-1.53%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    -0.22 (-0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1745
    +0.0049 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3990
    +0.0630 (+4.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3748
    +0.0128 (+0.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1540
    +0.3760 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,837.68
    +454.68 (+1.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,101.10
    -7.82 (-0.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,078.35
    -5.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

MedeAnalytics Appoints Steve Grieco as Chief Executive Officer

MedeAnalytics
·2 min read

Steve Grieco

Steve Grieco
Steve Grieco
Steve Grieco

RICHARDSON, Texas, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedeAnalytics, a healthcare analytics software-as-a-service (SaaS) leader, announced today the appointment of Steve Grieco to Chief Executive Officer. A proven and experienced leader of global SaaS organizations, Grieco brings more than 25 years of experience driving companies to new levels of performance and growth through innovation, sales and marketing excellence, operational execution, and an enhanced customer experience.

"Steve is the right leader with the right experience and vision to propel MedeAnalytics forward into the next chapter of its story," said Ron Jones, board chairman, MedeAnalytics. "His extensive SaaS background, depth of global experience, and team-building skills will help MedeAnalytics achieve its goal of becoming the leading healthcare SaaS analytics platform for payer and provider organizations."

"I am passionate about the intersection of healthcare and technology and am thrilled to join MedeAnalytics, a clear leader in this industry," said Grieco. "I look forward to working with the team to build on the great foundation and growth opportunities before us. This is an exciting time at MedeAnalytics, and together we will continue to innovate and empower our customers to achieve better outcomes."

Previously, Steve was CEO of ConnectYourCare (CYC), one of the nation's leading Health Savings Account Administrators, where he achieved significant organic revenue growth and assets under management until CYC's sale to a Fortune 25 Company. He also served as CEO of SourceHOV and held several advancing leadership positions within Pitney Bowes over a 25-year career, ultimately responsible for the firm's $2.2 billion US Mailing Operations. Grieco holds a J.D. degree from Seton Hall School of Law and a bachelor's degree in marketing from Seton Hall University.

About MedeAnalytics®
MedeAnalytics is a leader in healthcare analytics, providing innovative solutions that enable measurable impact for healthcare payers and providers. With the most advanced data orchestration in healthcare, payers and providers count on us to deliver actionable insights that improve financial, operational, and clinical outcomes. To date, we've helped uncover millions of dollars in savings annually. To learn more, visit www.medeanalytics.com, Twitter, LinkedIn, and The Impact Initiative: The MedeAnalytics Blog.

Media Contact:

Steph Gustafson

Communications Specialist

720-838-6392

steph.gustafson@medeanalytics.com

Related Images






Image 1: Steve Grieco


Steve Grieco, Chief Executive Officer, MedeAnalytics



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why Eargo Stock Is Imploding Today

    Shares of Eargo (NASDAQ: EAR), a hearing aid manufacturer, are sinking in response to the disclosure of a federal investigation the company made to investors after markets closed on Wednesday. The medical device stock was down 68.5% as of 10:40 a.m. EDT on Thursday. Eargo reported net revenue that rose 44% year over year to $23 million in the second quarter, but a recent SEC disclosure has investors questioning the integrity of the company's sales figures.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    In the face of powerful stock market strength, it's important to focus on the long term for the best results.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest buys more into a pair of sports betting plays and one of its largest holdings that has come under pressure lately.

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • Blackberry rallies on earnings beat, Darden jumps on earnings, Toast surges on debut

    Yahoo Finance Live breaks down which companies are making big moves in the market this morning.

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • Why Cathie Wood Is Buying 2 Gene-Editing Stocks but Selling Another

    Cathie Wood believes in the potential of gene editing. It's not surprising that Wood's ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKG) and ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) have invested heavily in several gene-editing stocks. The ARK Innovation ETF recently sold some of its shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ: EDIT).

  • When Should You Buy Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)?

    Let's talk about the popular Micron Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MU ). The company's shares received a lot of attention...

  • 11 Best Growth Stocks To Buy According To Ray Dalio

    In this article, we discuss the 11 best growth stocks to buy according to Ray Dalio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Growth Stocks To Buy According To Ray Dalio. Billionaire Ray Dalio founded Bridgewater Associates, one of the most successful hedge funds today […]

  • Why Carnival Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Carnival (NYSE: CCL) had jumped a solid 3% as of 9:45 a.m. EDT on Thursday after the cruise line announced it is on track to have 50% of its fleet sailing again by October, and 65% by the end of the year. In its press release this morning, Carnival said that by the end of October, it will have resumed operations on 42 ships covering eight of its cruise line brands: Carnival, Princess, Holland America, Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O, and Cunard.

  • China Evergrande Loses Support of Hong Kong Tycoon Amid Debt Crisis

    Chinese Estates, which is controlled by Hong Kong billionaire Joseph Lau and his wife, Chan Hoi-wan, said it had recently pared its stake in Evergrande and it was seeking shareholder approval to potentially sell the remainder.

  • Why Rite Aid Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) were sinking 8% as of 11:06 a.m. EDT on Thursday. The decline came after the pharmacy chain announced its second-quarter earnings results before the market opened. The company announced an adjusted net loss from continuing operations in the second quarter of $22 million, or $0.41 per share.

  • Why Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRVS), a clinical-stage biotech, were down by 11.7% as of 2:43 p.m. EDT on Wednesday. Over the four prior trading sessions, Corvus shares shot up by more than 230% in response to AstraZeneca's (NASDAQ: AZN) interim results from a midstage trial in patients with stage 3 non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). What sparked Corvus' jaw-dropping rally is the finding that Astra's own anti-CD73 antibody, known as oleclumab, significantly boosted response rates and progression-free survival in advanced NSCLC patients when combined with the blockbuster checkpoint inhibitor Imfinzi.

  • Calculating the Intrinsic Value for Lucid Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LCID)

    We are going to take the expected fundamental performance for the company and build a simple discounted cash flow model (valuation), in order to help investors get more clarity on what kind of performance they need to expect from management if they want the stock price to converge with the value of Lucid.

  • Evergrande Gets Instructions from Chinese Authorities Reportedly Preparing for Its Failure

    U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said “there's not a lot of direct United States exposure” to Evergrande’s debt.

  • 10 Chinese Stocks to Buy According to Jonathan Guo’s Yiheng Capital

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Chinese stocks to buy according to Jonathan Guo’s Yiheng Capital. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Guo’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Chinese Stocks to Buy According to Jonathan Guo’s Yiheng Capital. Serving as the managing director and primary […]

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy and 1 to Avoid in the Fourth Quarter

    Among Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two clear-cut buys and one popular stock to steer clear of.

  • Corsair Gaming, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CRSR) Popularity With Investors Is Clear

    It's not a stretch to say that Corsair Gaming, Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:CRSR ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 16.5x right...

  • Here's Why We Think Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Is Well Worth Watching

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • ARK’s Cathie Wood Says She Would Sell Tesla Stock if It Reaches This Price

    Leading technology investor Cathie Wood said she would be willing to sell down her flagship fund’s large stake in Tesla next year if the stock reaches its $3,000 price target early, according to reports. Cathie Wood, the chief executive of ARK Invest, was speaking virtually at the Morningstar Investor Conference Wednesday when she doubled down on Tesla, referencing its exposure to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence. ARK’s flagship fund, the (ticker: ARKK), outperformed most markets in 2020, with total returns of 152% last year.