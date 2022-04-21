U.S. markets close in 1 hour 50 minutes

Medecision Joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program

·2 min read

DALLAS, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medecision, a leading provider of digital care management solutions and services, announces it has joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program. The new partnership allows Medecision to leverage Google Cloud solutions for the development and distribution of outcome-driven care solutions.

Medecision (PRNewsfoto/Medecision)
Medecision (PRNewsfoto/Medecision)

"The adoption of Google Cloud services brings a new level of cloud modernization to Medecision. It allows us to be more agile and develop high-quality products while accelerating speed to market," said Pavel Grebenshikov, CTO, Medecision.

Medecision's solutions enable the orchestration of care across diverse providers and care settings. By joining the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program, Medecision gains new capabilities for providing holistic visibility to members, providers, and payors at each stage in the care continuum.

Google Cloud's advanced data platform and analytic capabilities allow Medecision to introduce both real-time and predictive analysis into their toolset. Through this partnership, Medecision will be able to leverage Google Cloud's infrastructure to enable real-time data integration and flexible cataloging, helping organizations recognize and address gaps in care.

At the consumer level, becoming a Google Cloud Partner will help streamline the patient experience, provide real-time visibility, and build a foundation for the development of more personalized products and features.

https://www.medecision.com/

About Medecision: Medecision® is a digital care management company whose solutions and services are used by leading health plans and care delivery organizations to support more than 42 million people nationwide. Aerial™, a HITRUST CSF®-certified, SaaS solution from Medecision, seamlessly connects the healthcare ecosystem to powerful data and insights that drive meaningful consumer engagement while creating efficiencies to reduce costs and support effective care, case and utilization management. Aveus, Medecision's professional services division, helps business leaders solve complex challenges and drive better performance, leaving organizations more capable. To learn more about Medecision, visit medecision.com.

Contact Information:

Ian Stanton
ian.stanton@medecision.com
860-810-8563

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medecision-joins-google-cloud-partner-advantage-program-301530459.html

SOURCE Medecision

