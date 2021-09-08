U.S. markets open in 48 minutes

Medela Gathers Top Lactation & Breastfeeding Experts from Around the World at Global Symposium

Medela
·4 min read

Leading Breast Pump Brand Hosts Virtual Event to Advance Breastfeeding Research & Improve Health Outcomes

Baar, Switzerland, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medela, a leading breast pump brand and medical device manufacturer, today announced its 15th Global Breastfeeding and Lactation Symposium focusing on advancing lactation science to improve care will take place on Tuesday, September 21 and Wednesday, September 22, 2021. For the first time, this event will be virtual, taking place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. CET / 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET each day.

In its 15th year, the Global Breastfeeding and Lactation Symposium hosted by Medela will feature globally renowned experts in human milk and lactation to share their latest research findings and insights. This year, healthcare professionals in maternity and infant care around the world are encouraged to attend

  • to advance lactation science and understanding around protecting human milk and breastfeeding in a COVID-19 world,

  • progressing clinical standards of care for lactation, and

  • translating evidence to practice to improve outcomes.

“The criticality of breastfeeding became increasingly evident through the pandemic, making the research shared at this Symposium even more important,” said Annette Brüls, CEO of Medela worldwide. “This unique event reflects our commitment to turning science into care and nurturing health for generations. We believe it’s essential to unite today’s leading experts with the passionate professionals in maternal and infant health to advance breastfeeding research and improve lactation care around the world.”

Breastfeeding is essential for infant short- and long-term health, preventing acute infections and programming lower risk for chronic disease. Despite the wealth of information on the benefits for mother and infant, breastfeeding rates remain low worldwide, at just 41%.1

“Translational research is essential in the field of human lactation if we are to engage science to solve the issues that breastfeeding women and their babies face,” explained Prof. Donna Geddes of The University of Western Australia. Amongst others, Professor Geddes will present her latest research review discussing using a biological systems approach to provide a holistic knowledge platform to achieve better health outcomes for the next generation at the Symposium.

The two-day virtual event includes talks and discussions from experts around the world presenting their latest research findings, including:

Registration2 for the two-day event costs 60 EUR ($70 USD) . To ensure participation and strengthen accessibility, professionals from low-income countries and members of Non-Governmental Organisations that work for non-profit are invited to attend for no-cost access by following the instructions on the event website. Allocating all event fees and reinforced by Medela Cares funding, Medela has committed to supporting 60 Ronald McDonald House® locations around the world with breastfeeding supplies by the end of 2022, in honor of the company’s 60th anniversary. This donation will include a hospital-grade (multi-user) Symphony® breast pump, kits, and breastfeeding accessories for use by families with breastfeeding needs to ensure parents staying at a Ronald McDonald House® have one less thing to worry about.

Attendees will have access to live events and poster session on both days and direct interaction with industry experts and peers. All presentations will be available on demand through June 2022 and offered in English, Japanese, Chinese, and Spanish. For attendees in the USA and Canada, CE credits are available.

Learn more about the Global Breastfeeding and Lactation Symposium at medela.com/symposium. Follow the conversation on social media using #AdvancingBreastfeedingResearch.

About Medela

Through advancing research, observing natural behavior, and listening to our customers, Medela turns science into care while nurturing health for generations. Medela supports millions of moms, babies, patients, and healthcare professionals in more than 100 countries all over the world. As the healthcare choice for more than 6 million hospitals and homes across the globe, Medela provides leading research-based breast milk feeding and baby products, healthcare solutions for hospitals, and clinical education. Medela is dedicated to building better health outcomes, simplifying and improving life, and developing breakthroughs that help moms, babies and patients live their life to the fullest. For more information, visit www.medela.com.

1 La Leche League International: 2021 World Health Day: Improve global breastfeeding practices. 2021 World Health Day: Improve global breastfeeding practices | La Leche League International (llli.org)

2 The registration fee is not a donation and is not tax deductible

Attachments

CONTACT: Angela Heer Medela +41 41 562 1508 medela@farner.ch


