Medexus Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Resubmission of Treosulfan NDA

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc
·4 min read
In this article:
  MEDXF
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc

TORONTO and CHICAGO, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medexus Pharmaceuticals (Medexus) (TSX: MDP) (OTCQX: MEDXF) has been informed by medac, a strategic partner of Medexus, that medac received acknowledgement of receipt from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the New Drug Application resubmission for Treosulfan (NDA) submitted on April 21, 2022, together with a request to submit information in order to complete medac’s NDA resubmission and initiate FDA review. The FDA requested certain updates to data files submitted by medac and certain supporting information relating to data provided by medac. medac expects to respond to the FDA’s information requests within the 12-month timeline required by the FDA’s July 2021 Complete Response Letter. The review clock for the NDA resubmission will start after the response is considered complete by the FDA. Medexus continues preparing to implement the company’s commercial launch plan and will provide additional information as it becomes available.

About Medexus

Medexus is a leader in innovative rare disease treatment solutions with a strong North American commercial platform and a portfolio of proven best-in-class products. Our current focus is on the therapeutic areas of hematology, auto-immune diseases, and allergy. We continue to build a highly differentiated company with a growing portfolio of innovative and high-value orphan and rare disease products that will underpin our growth for the next decade.

Our current leading products are Rasuvo™ and Metoject®, a unique formulation of methotrexate (auto-pen and pre-filled syringe) designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY®, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B (a hereditary bleeding disorder characterized by a deficiency of clotting factor IX in the blood, which is necessary to control bleeding); and Rupall®, an innovative prescription allergy medication with a unique mode of action. We also hold exclusive US and Canadian rights to commercialize Gleolan (aminolevulinic acid hydrochloride or ALA HCl), an FDA-approved, orphan drug designated optical imaging agent currently indicated in patients with glioma (suspected World Health Organization Grades III or IV on preoperative imaging) as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

We have also licensed Treosulfan, a preparative regimen for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to be used in combination with fludarabine, for commercialization in the United States and Canada. Treosulfan was approved by Health Canada in June 2021 and is marketed in Canada as Trecondyv®. Treosulfan is currently under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Our mission is to provide the best healthcare products to healthcare professionals and patients. We strive to deliver on this mission by acting on our core values: Quality, Innovation, Customer Service, and Collaboration.

Contacts

For more information, please contact any of the following:

Medexus

Ken d’Entremont, Chief Executive Officer
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Tel: 905-676-0003
Email: ken.dentremont@medexus.com

Marcel Konrad, Chief Financial Officer
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Tel: 312-548-3139
Email: marcel.konrad@medexus.com

Investor Relations

Victoria Rutherford
Adelaide Capital
Tel: 1-480-625-5772
Email: victoria@adcap.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (forward-looking statements). The words “anticipates”, “believes”, “expects”, “will”, “plans”, “potential”, and similar words or expressions are often intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Specific forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the timing and expected outcome of the FDA approval process for Treosulfan, including submission of information to the FDA and the FDA’s acceptance and review of that information. These statements are based on factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including assumptions based on historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Since forward-looking statements relate to future events and conditions, by their very nature they require making assumptions and involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Medexus cautions that although it is believed that the assumptions are reasonable in the circumstances, these risks and uncertainties give rise to the possibility that actual results may differ materially from the expectations set out in the forward-looking statements. Material risk factors include those set out in Medexus’s materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities from time to time, including Medexus’s most recent annual information form and management’s discussion and analysis; future capital requirements and dilution; intellectual property protection and infringement risks; competition (including potential for generic competition); reliance on key management personnel; Medexus’s ability to implement its business plan; Medexus’s ability to leverage its U.S. and Canadian infrastructure to promote additional growth; regulatory approval by relevant health authorities, including the FDA; product reimbursement by third party payers; litigation or expiry with respect to patents or other intellectual property rights; litigation risk; stock price volatility; government regulation; and potential third party claims. Given these risks, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date hereof. Other than as specifically required by law, Medexus undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise.


