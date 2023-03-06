MEDGULF Joins Hands with Newgen to Digitize their Motor Claims Process

KSA-based insurance firm to leverage Newgen's solution to deliver a superior customer experience

DUBAI, UAE, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newgen Software, a global provider of low code digital transformation platform, has announced that the Mediterranean and Gulf Cooperative Insurance and Reinsurance Company (MEDGULF), KSA, has selected Newgen to transform their motor claims process.

Leveraging Newgen's Insurance Claims Processing Solution, built on the NewgenONE Digital Transformation Platform, the company will drive end-to-end process automation, enhance the efficiency of its insurance claims process, and boost overall productivity.

"With the help of Newgen's solution, we aim to proactively manage our claims lifecycle, prevent frauds, and boost process efficiencies. We look forward to collaborating with Newgen to facilitate our customers with a smooth claims experience," said Mr. Umar Al Mahmoud, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer, MEDGULF.

"We are proud to be part of MEDGULF'S digital transformation journey. Our solution will help them enhance compliance, and with the solution's data capture and payment tracking capabilities, the organization will be able to enable faster and more effective claims processing," said Vivek Bhatnagar, VP – Sales International, Newgen Software.

The solution's wide range of capabilities will empower MEDGULF to automate its entire claims journey for fast, accurate, and secure settlement. With the solution's comprehensive rule-based engine, they can fast-track their end-to-end workflows, achieve straight-through processing, and ensure standardization. Furthermore, the underlying contextual content services (ECM) platform and cloud-based technology will allow them to eliminate paper-based manual tasks, enable end-to-end content management, and achieve complete document digitization.

About MEDGULF

The Mediterranean and Gulf Cooperative Insurance and Reinsurance Company (MEDGULF) is one of the Kingdom's largest insurance companies, providing a comprehensive choice of cooperative, Health, Motor, Property and other insurance and reinsurance services. Over the last 26 years, Medgulf has been offering various insurance solutions that suit most industries from engineering, aviation and industrials to motor, property insurance and health care for groups and is Licensed and controlled by Saudi central bank.

For more details, visit MEDGULF | Home Page

About Newgen Software Technologies Limited

Newgen is the leading provider of a unified digital transformation platform with native process automation, content services, and communication management capabilities. Globally, successful enterprises rely on Newgen's industry-recognized low code application platform to develop and deploy complex, content-driven, and customer-engaging business applications on the cloud. From onboarding to service requests, lending to underwriting, and for many more use cases across industries. Newgen unlocks simple with speed and agility.

For more details, visit www.newgensoft.com

Media Contact:

Ryan Rocque

ryan.rocque@newgensoft.com

+91-8595065539

