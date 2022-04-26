MedHQ Announces Acquisition of Healthcare Staffing Firm, Becker Health

Leading provider of HR and financial management services to healthcare businesses expands service offering to include clinical staffing and talent acquisition

CHICAGO , April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MedHQ, a leading provider of human resources and financial management services to healthcare providers across the country, announced today the acquisition of national staffing agency, Becker Health, a leading provider of specialty nursing and allied talent acquisition solutions for the health care industry.

Together, MedHQ and Becker Health will provide healthcare staffing and executive search for clients throughout the US including contract, contract-to-hire, and direct hire positions. These services will complement MedHQ's existing HR, Accounting, and Credentialling service lines that are tailored to the specific needs of the healthcare industry.

"Staffing is mission critical for our clients, particularly now as the labor shortage continues to put pressure on healthcare organizations," said Tom Jacobs, CEO of MedHQ. "Becker Health is a leading clinical talent acquisition firm with an incredible reputation and growing footprint. We are proud to partner with this entire team, including the amazing talent pool they have developed. Founders Renee and Dan Becker share our passion for collaboration, customer service, and innovative, technology-driven solutions which are integral to healthcare."

"We are proud to join MedHQ and help healthcare businesses attract and retain talent," said Renee Becker, Pharm. D., Founder of Becker Health. "MedHQ brings the resources we need to expand our business and create more growth opportunities for our customers and our team. Our two organizations are a good culture fit. Tom and his team at MedHQ match our passion for adding value and transforming healthcare by and serving our team, clients, and partners with excellence."

In February this year, MedHQ announced the completion of a strategic investment from 424 Capital, a growth capital partner that specializes in helping healthcare businesses offering technology enabled services achieve next level growth. With the acquisition of Becker Health, MedHQ works with 2000+ employees across the US and operates in 30 states.

"424 Capital is pleased to partner with MedHQ and Becker Health," said Kyle Stanbro, Partner at 424 Capital. "These are two incredible organizations focused on patients and ensuring healthcare clients have access to the most critical functions of their business. In today's climate, talent acquisition is integral to that. We look forward to continued success for both organizations."

About MedHQ

Founded in 2003, MedHQ provides human resources and financial management services to ambulatory surgery centers and physician practices nationwide. Within its HR offering, MedHQ provides payroll, tax, benefits, insurance, credentialing, and consulting services to its clients via a tech-enabled platform. The company also provides customized accounting services including monthly reporting, KPI tracking, forecasting, AP automation and profitability analysis. MedHQ allows healthcare organizations to focus on patient outcomes rather than the administrative and regulatory burdens that come with managing a healthcare organization. For more information, please visit medhq.net.

About Becker Health

Specializing in talent acquisition and retention, Becker Health provides scalable staffing solutions for healthcare clients through the US. Recruiters are specialists in Specialty nursing and allied healthcare; placements include contract, contract-to-hire, and direct hire positions. Specialty nursing disciplines for all patient populations include but are not limited to Intensive care unit, Operating room, Medical-surgical, Telemetry, Transport and Behavioral health. Founded in 2008, by a clinical pharmacist, Becker Health was awarded the Gold Seal of Approval for health care staffing services from The Joint Commission.



