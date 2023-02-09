MedHQ Partners with Avanza Healthcare Strategies

Leveraging partnership to help clients nationwide lead the way in outpatient healthcare

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MedHQ, a leading provider of technology-enabled expert services including human resources, staffing, and financial management to outpatient healthcare providers across the country, has acquired outpatient advisory firm Avanza Healthcare Strategies. Following the acquisition, Avanza will continue to operate independently to preserve its successful brand and reputation as an outpatient industry leader.

Based in Austin, Texas, Avanza was founded in 2007 to consult with health systems, hospitals, and physicians seeking to migrate services to the outpatient setting.

Avanza offers highly customized engagements and is recognized for its expertise supporting hospital-physician joint-venture ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs). Founded by Joan Dentler, MBA, the firm has been engaged by some of the country's most prestigious health systems to advise on and implement innovative outpatient strategies.

"Our clients benefit from our growing suite of back-office business services, which now extends to include Avanza's outpatient healthcare advisory offerings," said MedHQ CEO Tom Jacobs. "We are proud to partner with Joan and the Avanza team. The partnership will positively impact healthcare clients nationwide, helping them focus on what matters most: delivering excellent patient care."

"We have long admired MedHQ and the culture its team has built while scaling their business and serving clients exceptionally well," said Dentler. "Our organizations have grown and adapted in the constantly evolving ASC market. Now that we are more closely aligned, Avanza and MedHQ can work to expand our services into the broader outpatient sector while continuing to serve ASCs nationwide."

In February 2022, MedHQ announced the completion of a strategic investment from 424 Capital, a growth capital partner that specializes in helping healthcare businesses offering technology-enabled services achieve next-level growth. In April 2022, MedHQ announced its acquisition of Becker Health, a leading provider of specialty nursing and allied talent acquisition solutions for the healthcare industry.

With the acquisition of Avanza, MedHQ grows its number of outpatient healthcare experts who provide guidance to hospitals, physicians, and ASCs across the United States.

About MedHQ

Founded in 2003, MedHQ is the leading provider of consulting and technology enabled expert services for outpatient healthcare. Within its HR offering, MedHQ provides staffing, payroll, tax, benefits, insurance, credentialing, and consulting services to its clients via a tech-enabled platform. The company also provides customized accounting services including monthly reporting, KPI tracking, forecasting, AP automation and profitability analysis. Through Avanza Healthcare Strategies, a wholly owned subsidiary, MedHQ provides outpatient advisory to health systems, hospitals, and physicians. MedHQ's mission is to streamline administrative and regulatory processes to lower risk, improve efficiencies, and allow healthcare organizations to focus on patient outcomes. For more information, please visit www.medhq.com.

About Avanza Healthcare Strategies

Avanza Healthcare Strategies was founded in 2007. Avanza is a sought-after advisory partner for migrating low-risk inpatient services to outpatient settings. Avanza advises clients with emerging opportunities to add or re-engineer service lines through productive collaborations and accommodates clients' evolving needs with highly customized engagements, multi-disciplinary teams, flexible project scopes, and variable lengths of engagement. No equity or long-term management contracts are required. For more information, please visit www.avanzastrategies.com.

