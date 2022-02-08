U.S. markets open in 2 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,468.50
    -7.25 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,979.00
    +10.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,508.50
    -51.25 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,005.80
    -1.50 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.54
    -1.78 (-1.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.20
    -2.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    22.83
    -0.24 (-1.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1421
    -0.0025 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9160
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.07
    -0.15 (-0.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3542
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3390
    +0.2590 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,476.60
    +835.39 (+1.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,006.19
    +9.44 (+0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,577.63
    +4.16 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,284.52
    +35.65 (+0.13%)
     

MedHub Announces completion of its pivotal multi-center validation study and raises $1 million in new financing

·3 min read

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MedHub, a privately held medical device company focused on improving and simplifying cardiac care by replacing risky and costly invasive procedures with AI image-based tools, today announced that it has successfully secured $1 million bringing the total sum raised to $4.2 million. The round was led by Mr. Ron Zuckerman who was joined by new investor, Prof. Rafael Beyar.

MedHub_Logo
MedHub_Logo

In addition, MedHub revealed today that it completed its pivotal validation study, intended to support the Company's FDA application. The study yielded outstanding results, with data showing, amongst others, that AutocathFFR's™ accuracy exceeds 90%, as compared to invasive FFR procedures. Carried out at multiple centers, the study evaluated more than 300 patients. It demonstrated the system's clinical predictive value across a full range of coronary physiology, including complex lesion assessment in bifurcations and calcified lesions. The study also demonstrated that the AutocathFFR™ system could perform non-invasive, objective, multi-vessel, physiologic measurements to support PCI decision-making.

MedHub also announced today that it has submitted a 510(k) premarket notification to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for regulatory clearance of its AutocathFFR™.

Or Bruch-El, MedHub CEO stated, "We are excited to have secured our latest investment, which included both new and existing investors. Proceeds from the financing round will be used to expand the commercialization of the company's AutocathFFR™ system and to supports the company's transition to a hybrid model allowing both on-premises and cloud-based service. Our initial market launch has demonstrated tremendous market enthusiasm around the clinical value of the MedHub AutocathFFR™ system. The company keeps working to develop its product portfolio including AutocathMVD™ for wireless microvascular dysfunction assessment, and AutocathiFR™ -image-based iFR-pullback assessment for vessels with multiple lesions. The investment will also enable continued commercialization and greater access to the technology by physicians, hospitals, and private clinics, and in other office-based settings."

MedHub's AutocathFFR™ is the only 2D angio-based FFR capable of transforming routine x-ray coronary angiography into objective and comprehensive physiological information, including automatic stenosis detection and anatomical structure identification to help physicians optimize decision making, including whether a stent is needed.

The MedHub AutocathFFR™ System is a non-invasive diagnostic solution designed for use in real-time, during routine coronary angiography and offline post-procedure, to determine whether a complete procedure is deemed to be a necessity.

"The non-invasive AutocathFFR™ system has the potential to become standard of care," Bruch-El, added, " The pivotal validation trial proves the immense value of the system and serves as a key milestone in our endeavour to bring the best-in-class AutocathFFR™ technology to patients and physicians worldwide."

About MedHub

MedHub provides the world's most efficient and user-friendly image-based FFR system, built on revolutionary AI technology. The MedHub AutocathFFR™ is commercially available and has already been implemented in 4 large hospitals. MedHub's vision is to streamline and improve cardiac catheterization procedures by eliminating costly, invasive supplementary procedures and replacing them with image-based software.

Based in Tel Aviv, Israel

Contacts
MedHub
Or Bruch El, CEO Or@medhub-ai.com
Yarden Bruch El, COO Yarden@medhub-ai.com
www.MedHub-AI.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medhub-announces-completion-of-its-pivotal-multi-center-validation-study-and-raises-1-million-in-new-financing-301477427.html

SOURCE MedHub

Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer stock falls after profit beats but revenue misses, even as COVID-19 vaccine sales of $12.5 billion top forecasts

    Shares of Pfizer Inc. sank 2.6% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the drug maker reported fourth-quarter profit that beat expectations, while revenue more than doubled but missed forecasts. The company also provided a full-year outlook that was below analyst projections, but raised its sales guidance for its COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty developed with BioNTech SE . Net income jumped to $3.39 billion, or 59 cents a share, from $847 million, or 15 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding n

  • Pfizer vaccine, pill forecasts miss estimates; shares fall 4%

    Pfizer said it expects to post $54 billion in combined sales of both the products this year, with COVID-19 vaccine sales coming in at $32 billion and sales from Paxlovid, its oral antiviral to treat the disease, at $22 billion. Analysts had forecast sales of $33.79 billion for the COVID-19 vaccine and $22.88 billion for Paxlovid, according to Refinitiv data. Pfizer aims to make more than 4 billion doses of the shot in 2022.

  • 'Dip Buyers' Get Badly Burned Scooping Up 8 Falling Stocks

    It might be tempting to be a hero and buy crashing S&P 500 stocks. But it's a risky move that might leave you holding the bag.

  • Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At US$0.21

    Bank of America Corporation ( NYSE:BAC ) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 25th of March to...

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That Are Set to Beat Earnings This Week

    We’re well into earnings season, and so far, investors should be gratified by the results. Cumulatively, some 56% of the S&P 500 companies have reported so far; of those, 79% have beaten earnings estimates. Overall, earnings are up 45% in the past 12 months, and this is the fourth quarter in a row with sequential gains of 25% or more. While the earnings season has been solid, there is one cautionary note – the immediate comparison is to 2020, when the COVID pandemic had a negative impact on a wi

  • Nvidia Calls Off Acquisition of Chip-Designer Arm. It’s About Time.

    Nvidia and Japan's SoftBank call off Nvidia's purchase of chip design company Arm. SoftBank, which owns Arm, says it plans to take the U.K.-based chip business public.

  • Who is Peloton's new CEO?

    Peloton will look to a new leader to save it — Barry McCarthy, a former Spotify and Netflix executive.

  • BP Posts Bumper Profit and New Round of Buybacks

    Surging oil and gas prices last year helped BP post its highest profit since 2012, allowing the company to reduce debt and announce more share buybacks. “Underlying replacement cost profit,” the company’s definition of net earnings, rose to $4.1 billion in the last quarter of 2021, above analysts’ estimates. Profit for the whole year jumped to $12.8 billion after a $5.7 billion loss the year before, the group said.

  • Why Meta Platforms Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Facebook parent Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) fell 5.1% on Monday amid a clash with European regulators. The European Union's data watchdogs want to better protect its citizens' personal information. Meta Platforms' stock price fell sharply on Monday.

  • Cathie Wood Dumps $142 Million of Twitter Stock Before Earnings

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood stepped up selling of social media platform Twitter Inc. shares days before its earnings. Wood’s firm ARK Investment Management LLC sold nearly 4 million Twitter shares on Monday, the most in one day since at least May, according to trading data from ARK compiled by Bloomberg. The social-media company is set to announce its earnings on Thursday.Wood’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF dumped 3.66 million shares of Twitter on Monday, while the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF

  • 3 High-Flying Stocks May Follow Alphabet and Enact a Stock Split

    Alphabet's surprising 20-for-1 split announcement might roll out the red carpet for more high-profile stock splits.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall; 4 Top Stocks To Buy And Watch In Volatile Stock Market Rally

    Dow Jones futures were lower in the volatile stock market rally. These are four stocks to buy and watch, including Alphabet.

  • Stocks: Hasbro dips on cost pressures, Bumble flat on acquisition news, Alibaba falls, Peloton pops

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Emily McCormick discuss the four stocks they are watching today.

  • Meta Warns That Europe Could Lose Facebook, Instagram

    Meta’s apps may leave the continent, the company cautioned, citing privacy rules that complicate the business.

  • 15 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With Over 4% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 15 blue chip dividend stocks with over 4% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With Over 4% Yield. To create a solid portfolio that offers an effective hedge against inflation, whilst offering a continuous stream of […]

  • 2 Beaten-Down Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Biotech stocks are going through a historic drawdown at the moment. Nearly 400 publicly traded biotech companies have lost 40% or more of their value in just the past six months. Many of these beaten-down biotech stocks will ultimately rebound.

  • Peloton CEO Foley to Step Down, Company to Cut 2,800 Jobs: Report

    Peloton tells The Wall Street Journal it plans to replace Chief Executive John Foley, and says it will cut 2,800 jobs.

  • Why Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Norwegian Cruise Bounced Today

    Shares of cruise line operator Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) fell by 4.8% on Friday after the company reported a big fourth-quarter earnings miss, and warned that its return to profitability will arrive later this year than previously expected due to the omicron coronavirus surge.

  • Pfizer's COVID cash pile opens opportunities for deals

    Investors on Tuesday hope to learn Pfizer Inc's plans for what could be a once-in-a-generation cash infusion from COVID-19 treatments and vaccines in 2022, with some looking for the drugmaker to spend on deals. Pfizer's 2021 sales are expected to top $80 billion - its highest ever annual figure, according to Chief Executive Albert Bourla. Analysts expect revenue to top $100 billion in 2022 as production of Pfizer's oral antiviral treatment Paxlovid picks up.

  • Coty beats profit expectations but comes up shy on revenue, stock falls

    Shares of Coty Inc. slumped 3.9% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the beauty products company reported fiscal second-quarter profit that beat expectations and raised its full-year outlook, but reported revenue that came up a bit short. For the quarter to Dec. 31, the company swung to net income of $192.7 million, or 23 cents a share, from a loss of $275.4 million, or 36 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share came to 17 cents, above the