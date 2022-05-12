U.S. markets close in 2 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,880.17
    -55.01 (-1.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,387.12
    -446.99 (-1.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,189.06
    -175.18 (-1.54%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,715.38
    -2.77 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.50
    -0.21 (-0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.10
    -31.60 (-1.70%)
     

  • Silver

    20.62
    -0.95 (-4.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0372
    -0.0146 (-1.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8440
    -0.0770 (-2.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2179
    -0.0071 (-0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3040
    -1.6440 (-1.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,711.22
    -1,222.08 (-4.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    640.82
    +10.72 (+1.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,233.34
    -114.32 (-1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,748.72
    -464.92 (-1.77%)
     

Medi-Cal Expands Services to 185,000 More Adults

·2 min read

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in history, approximately 185,000 low-income Californians aged 50 and up are eligible for full-scope Medi-Cal benefits, regardless of their immigration status. Under California Assembly Bill 133, health plans like Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) are now able to provide these adults access to services like preventive healthcare, behavioral health services, vision care and more.

IEHP understands the fears associated with applying for Medi-Cal as an undocumented resident and is making every effort to connect residents to trusted information, resources and support to aid in making the best decision for them. These efforts include community events, partnerships with legal organizations like TODEC and more.
IEHP understands the fears associated with applying for Medi-Cal as an undocumented resident and is making every effort to connect residents to trusted information, resources and support to aid in making the best decision for them. These efforts include community events, partnerships with legal organizations like TODEC and more.

In 2019, the state made its first historic move to provide full-scope Medi-Cal services to all California residents 0-26 years old. AB 133 is now the state's boldest move toward health equity and provides the most inclusive health care policy for low-income persons in the nation.

"Everyone deserves access to health and wellness services they can trust," said Dr. Takashi Wada, IEHP Chief Medical Officer. "We've seen the impacts of community health firsthand over the last two years. When more residents have access to coordinated care and preventive services, health and wellness improves, and communities thrive. All communities, regardless of immigration status, deserve the opportunity to achieve vibrant health."

IEHP understands the fears associated with applying for Medi-Cal as an undocumented resident and is making every effort to connect residents to trusted information, resources and support to aid in making the best decision for them. These efforts include community events, partnerships with legal organizations like TODEC and more.

"IEHP is eager to do all we can to support these older adults so that they may receive the care and benefits they need to live fruitful lives as residents of the Inland Empire," said Jarrod McNaughton, IEHP Chief Executive Officer.

For more information and to enroll into Medi-Cal, residents can call IEHP's Enrollment Advisors at 1-866-294-4347 (1-800-720-4347 TTY) or visit iehp.org.

About IEHP
With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. In its 26th year, IEHP is supporting more than 1.5 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plans and has a growing network of over 7,800 providers and nearly 2,500 Team Members. Through dynamic partnerships with Providers and Community Organizations, paired with award-winning service and a tradition of quality care, IEHP is fully committed to their vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. For more information, visit iehp.org.

IEHP Logo (PRNewsfoto/Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP))
IEHP Logo (PRNewsfoto/Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP))
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/medi-cal-expands-services-to-185-000-more-adults-301546395.html

SOURCE Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)

Recommended Stories

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Set Up for Short Squeeze if CPI Falls Short of Expectations

    Ahead of the CPI report there is risk to the upside for gold because of the recent liquidation and the large number of shorts in the market.

  • Top Abu Dhabi Wealth Fund Closes Latin America Equities Team

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayUkraine Latest: Germany Can Withstand Gas Halt; US Eyes DronesKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseThe Abu Dhabi Investment Authority has shut down a team investing in L

  • AppLovin stock soars as company weighs selling apps business, Wall Street applauds strategic shift

    AppLovin Inc. shares soared Thursday after Wall Street was supportive of the app-monetization company's plan to shift focus to its higher-margin software business and treat its lower-margin app segment like a standalone business, parts of which it could sell following a strategic evaluation.

  • Citadel Securities, BlackRock, Gemini Slam Social Media Accusations of Involvement With UST Collapse

    A conspiracy theory that began on 4chan and was amplified by Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has been met with swift denials by all parties allegedly involved.

  • TerraUSD crashed. What does it mean for other stablecoins? Here are the potential winners and losers

    Investors are closely watching what Terra's fall may mean for other stablecoins. They play an important role in the crypto ecosystem and account for about 13% of the crypto market's capitalization.

  • Copper Sinks Below $9,000 as Metals Slide on Global Demand Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper plunged below $9,000 a ton for the first time since October and other metals slid on mounting worries about weak global demand.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Billionaires’ Vast Fortunes Are Destroyed in WeeksNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesMore Than $200 Billion Wiped Off Cryptocurrency Market in a DayUkraine Latest: Germany Can Withstand Gas Halt; US Eyes DronesKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseOften seen as a baromete

  • Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment to Buy DVD Kiosk Company Redbox

    Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment said it has reached a deal to buy the DVD rental kiosk operator Redbox Entertainment Inc., combining two legacy entertainment companies seeking to compete in the streaming era. The deal, which would issue 4.6 million shares of Chicken Soup to Redbox, is valued at $36.4 million, according to a Chicken Soup spokeswoman. Chicken Soup will also assume about $321 million of Redbox’s outstanding debt.

  • Macro Environment Impacts Allbirds’ Business in First Quarter

    Sales were strong in North America but soft internationally as the war in Ukraine and the pandemic restrictions in China took their toll.

  • AUD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – US CPI Report Downside Miss Could Launch Short-Covering Rally

    The direction of the AUD/USD on Wednesday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to .6949.

  • Atlanta Fed's Bostic: 'Don't think that the Fed overdid' monetary stimulus

    Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said Tuesday that the central bank did not overdo its money printing during the depths of the pandemic, expressing confidence that the Fed can get high inflation under control.

  • Inflation, housing trends knock on Frontdoor earnings

    “It remains increasingly difficult to sell a home service plan when inventory levels remain extremely low, and the seller has significant leverage in a transaction," Frontdoor CEO Rex Tibbens said on a Q1 earnings call.

  • Dating app owner Bumble beats estimates on strong user growth

    The resurgence in COVID-19 cases has helped dating apps to keep users picked up during the pandemic, as people stuck at home sought virtual social interaction. "Bumble App drove substantial revenue growth across the U.S. and international markets and delivered a significant sequential increase in paying users," Chief Executive Officer Whitney Wolfe Herd said in a statement. The owner of the dating app that requires women to make the first move said total paying users increased by 7.2% to 3 million during the quarter, which helped boost revenue to $211.2 million, above analysts' estimates of $208.30 million.

  • Gold ends higher, booking best day in over a week, after key inflation reading for April comes in hotter than expected

    Gold futures finish higher Wednesday, bouncing after the lowest finish in three months, as traders digest a reading on inflation that was higher than expected.

  • NXP considers Austin for more semiconductor manufacturing, up to 800 new jobs

    If NXP does choose Central Texas for the expansion, it would add to a rush of large semiconductor projects for the region. Samsung is set to develop a semiconductor plant — at least $17 billion in investment — in the small city of Taylor, and other companies have been looking to expand in the Austin area or place operations here.

  • Chilean Cencosud to buy majority stake in U.S. TFM grocery chain, shares drop

    -Chilean retail group Cencosud struck a $676 million deal to buy a 67% stake in The Fresh Market (TFM) supermarket chain, its first foray into the U.S. market, although its shares fell nearly 4% on dilution and valuation concerns. In a filing to the Chilean securities regulator late on Tuesday, Cencosud said it had reached an agreement to buy the U.S. grocery chain, which operates 160 stores and whose controlling fund is managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management. Itau BBA analysts noted the purchase could dilute Cencosud shareholders.

  • Lisa Cook Wins Senate Confirmation to Federal Reserve

    The economist and professor of international relations at Michigan State becomes the first Black woman to serve on the central bank’s board.

  • Fed Officials Stay Course on Half-Point Hikes Despite Hot Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve officials face pressure for more aggressive action after a hotter-than-expected inflation reading for April, though so far officials are sticking with their strategy to keep raising interest rates by a half point at each of their next two meetings.Most Read from BloombergNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayKim Orders Lockdown After North Korea Reports First Covid CaseHighest Inf

  • Best Agricultural Commodity ETFs for Q3 2022

    Agricultural commodities like corn, soybeans, and wheat are essential to the food supply, thus spawning a giant global commodities market to buy and sell them. However, individual agricultural commodities are subject to dramatic volatility related to factors including weather, season, population, and more.

  • Disney+ Subscriptions Blow Past Views But Disney Earnings, Sales Miss

    Disney earnings missed views. Disney+ subscriber growth topped forecasts, but content costs will rise. Shares slumped late.

  • Prices in US Outstrip Forecasts in Sign of Inflation Persisting

    (Bloomberg) -- US consumer prices rose by more than forecast in April, indicating inflation will persist at elevated levels for longer and keeping the Federal Reserve on the path of aggressive interest-rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayTerraUSD Stablecoin Plunges as Crypto Market Awaits RescuePrices in US Outstrip Forecasts in Sign of Inflation PersistingNike Escalates StockX Feud, Says Site Is Selling Fake ShoesStocks Push Lower