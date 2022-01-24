Media advisory - Adam van Koeverden, Member of Parliament for Milton, to announce high-speed Internet projects in rural areas near Flamboro and Limehouse, Ontario
OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 24, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Adam van Koeverden, Member of Parliament for Milton, on behalf of the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, will announce a federal investment to improve high-speed Internet access in rural areas near Flamboro and Limehouse, Ontario. A media availability will follow.
Date: January 25, 2022
Time: 2:00 pm EST
Location: Virtual
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87384247273?pwd=K3F2ditEWDhtb0EwRURkTDBjSkxJQT09
Meeting ID: 873 8424 7273; Passcode: 695102
+17789072071,,87384247273#,,,,*695102# Canada
+12042727920,,87384247273#,,,,*695102# Canada
Stay connected
Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on Twitter: @ISED_CA
SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/24/c9081.html