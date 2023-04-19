U.S. markets close in 3 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,149.80
    -5.07 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,875.95
    -100.68 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,148.83
    -4.58 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,786.29
    -9.26 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.00
    -1.86 (-2.30%)
     

  • Gold

    2,004.90
    -14.80 (-0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    25.33
    +0.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0960
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6390
    +0.0670 (+1.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2445
    +0.0018 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7850
    +0.7120 (+0.53%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,335.12
    -920.36 (-3.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    651.57
    -22.94 (-3.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,898.77
    -10.67 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,606.76
    -52.07 (-0.18%)
     

Media Advisory: Advancing innovation to support global transition to plant-based protein sources in Europe and Canada

Protein Industries Canada
·1 min read

Vancouver, BC, April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, April 20, Protein Industries Canada and Wageningen University and Research from the Netherlands are meeting to discuss how Canada and The Netherlands can work together to support the global transition to more plant-based sources of proteins. Ms. Sjoukje Heimovaara, President of Wageningen University & Research (WUR), and Mr. Frank Hart, Chair of the Board of Directors of Protein Industries Canada, will discuss how a formal partnership can help advance innovations related to plant-based food on both sides of the Atlantic.

Media are invited to attend to learn more about how the organizations plan to work together to support the protein transition and be a part of a presentation between WUR to Protein Industries Canada.

Thursday, April 20, 2023 – 10 a.m. PST
Dutch Consulate, 595 Burrard St #883, Vancouver, BC

CONTACT: Tiffany Stephenson Protein Industries Canada 306-519-8202 tiffany@proteinsupercluster.ca Jan Willem Wageningen University & Research +31 (0)317-487720 janwillem.bol@wur.nl