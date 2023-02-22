U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,011.50
    +5.75 (+0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,216.00
    +54.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,119.50
    +22.75 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,895.50
    +2.80 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.05
    -0.11 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,845.30
    +2.80 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    21.90
    +0.01 (+0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0666
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9550
    +0.1270 (+3.32%)
     

  • Vix

    22.87
    +1.64 (+7.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2132
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7260
    -0.1920 (-0.14%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,397.69
    -458.35 (-1.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    551.28
    -11.99 (-2.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,977.75
    -36.56 (-0.46%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,195.47
    -277.63 (-1.01%)
     

MEDIA ADVISORY - Announcement regarding support for Iranian residents in Canada

NORTH VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, will make an announcement regarding special measures to support Iranian residents in Canada.

Minister Wilkinson will be joined by

  • Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver—Sunshine Coast—Sea to Sky Country

Date:             

Thursday, February 23, 2023

Time:             

11:45 a.m., Pacific Time



Location: 

Delbrook Community Recreation Centre
851 West Queens Road, North Vancouver, British Columbia V7N 4E3


The announcement is also available for live viewing at: https://youtube.com/live/Yhvs0xvmXrY

  • Media attending the event in person are asked to arrive no later than 11:30 a.m., Pacific Time.

