U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,770.55
    +50.66 (+1.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,403.22
    +402.02 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,475.25
    +132.35 (+1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,799.87
    +20.14 (+1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.60
    -0.01 (-0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,685.70
    +9.10 (+0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    20.92
    +0.13 (+0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9912
    +0.0160 (+1.65%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1560
    +0.0320 (+0.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1320
    +0.0159 (+1.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.0160
    -1.1480 (-0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,107.30
    -217.67 (-1.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    504.45
    +22.40 (+4.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,334.84
    +146.21 (+2.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,199.74
    -463.66 (-1.68%)
     

Media Advisory - Annual Candlelight Tribute to commemorate Canada's fallen heroes and Veterans

·1 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Anita Vandenbeld, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of International Development, on behalf of Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of Defence, along with Dr. Dean Oliver, Interim Vice President and Director General at the Canadian War Museum, will host the annual Candlelight Tribute to honour our country's fallen heroes and Veterans, and pass the torch of remembrance from Veterans to youth.

Location:    Canadian War Museum
                   1 Vimy Place
                   Ottawa, Ontario
                   K1A 0M8

Date:          Monday, 7 November 2022

Time:          7:00 p.m. EST

If you anticipate any accessibility barriers, please let us know and we will work with you to enable your participation.

SOURCE Veterans Affairs Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/06/c3801.html

Recommended Stories