Media Advisory - ATB Financial to release latest Economic Outlook forecast

·1 min read

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - ATB Financial will be releasing its latest Economic Outlook forecast on September 8, 2022. A news release with a hyperlink to the report will be distributed through this channel at that time.

ATB Financial Logo (CNW Group/ATB Financial)
ATB Financial Logo (CNW Group/ATB Financial)

Robert Roach, Deputy Chief Economist and Managing Director will be available for media interviews relating to the report on September 8 from 8 am - 4 pm, for 15-minute time slots. Please book your interview spot by emailing your preferred times to media@atb.com.

Thank you for your interest.

About ATB Financial

With $59.0 billion in assets, ATB Financial is an Alberta-built financial institution that is a catalyst for economic growth in our province. We got started in 1938 to help Albertans through tough economic times. Today, ATB Financial's more than 5,000 team members love to deliver exceptional experiences to over 815,000 clients through our many branches and agencies, our 24-hour Client Care Centre, four entrepreneur centres, and our digital banking options.

For more information or interview requests, please contact:
ATB Financial, Media Relations Team media@atb.com

SOURCE ATB Financial

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/07/c7869.html

